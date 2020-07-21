Is Kanye West Okay? Bizarre Tweets, Rally Have Fans Extremely Concerned; Kim Is 'Mortified'

Hopefully, he'll be able to get the help he needs.

Kanye West is known for his erratic behavior and controversial public statements but this time around, something seems to be a bit different — and not in a good way. Earlier this month, the rapper took to Twitter to announce that he's running for president in the 2020 election, and it seems like things have only become more worrisome from there.

The main question on fans' minds at this point:

Is Kanye West okay?

While it's impossible to answer that question without knowing him personally, here's what we do know about the situation.

West had an emotional breakdown at a campaign rally over the weekend.

While talking to fans in North Charleston, South Carolina, West went on an anti-abortion rant, breaking down in tears as he admitted to the crowd that he wanted to abort his first daughter, North West, when he found out that Kim Kardashian was pregnant. He also shared a few other controversial opinions, like claiming that Harriett Tubman never freed the slaves.

Then, he went on a bizarre Twitter storm on Monday evening.

West children will never do playboy west pic.twitter.com/HkhaDSFGxD — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

On Monday night, West shared more than 20 tweets — later deleting many of them — with some of them aimed at his wife and her family. He claimed that his situation was similar to the plot of Get Out and that Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, and "Calmye" (thought to be Jenner's longtime boyfriend, Cory Gamble) had been trying to sabotage him. Seemingly out of nowhere, West also tweeted that "NBC locked up Bill Cosby" and claimed that his children would never pose for Playboy, referencing Kardashian's own cover that was encouraged by her mother.

He mentioned that Kim tried to "lock him up."

In one of his since deleted tweets, West wrote that Kardashian had attempted to fly to Wyoming with a doctor after finding out what he'd said about North at his campaign rally, making it sound as if she'd been trying to get him medical help.

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," he tweeted.

There have been reports he's in the midst of a bipolar episode.

Earlier this month, sources close to West claimed that he was experiencing a bipolar episode, which led to his announcement that he was running for president. Reportedly, his family has been worried about him but thought that he would "stabilize" as he's done when this has happened before but so far, that doesn't seem to be happening.

#PrayForYe is now trending on Twitter.

Mental health is not a joke. People who suffer from it cannot help themselves when they have an episode. They need love & support and a professional doctor. Don’t laugh, have compassion and try to understand...empathize. #prayforye — Aimee Elizabeth (@aimeelong89) July 21, 2020

West's tweets have quickly become the center of conversation on Twitter, and not only is West himself trending, but so is "#PrayForYe." Fans seem to be worried about the rapper, with many cautioning others from turning what is likely a mental health breakdown into a meme.

This could also be a publicity stunt.

Since West has an album on the way, it's possible that this all something that West is doing for attention. But considering the fact that this is not the first time he's struggled with mental health, it seems more likely that there's something more at play here, especially since he brought his own daughter and marriage into it.

Meanwhile, Kardashian herself hasn't tweeted since July 17, and she doesn't seem to be speaking publicly about West's claims about her and their family. It's hard to say what's really going on behind the scenes, but hopefully, West will be able to get the help he needs.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.