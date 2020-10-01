Jeffree Star Accused Of Sexual Assault, Bribery, Physical Violence, And More

Yikes, things are not looking good for Jeffree Star. In a bombshell report that was released on Oct. 1, multiple people who were close with Star in the late 2000s came forward with a plethora of allegations against him, alleging that the makeup mogul got physically violent with them, sexually assaulted them, and more.

Jeffree Star sexual assault details:

According to the report, Star allegedly got violent with those who refused to reciprocate his sexual and romantic advances. Gage Arthur, who was 19 at the time, said that when he moved to LA, he was struggling with finding a place to live, and Star invited him to stay at his apartment.

When the pair went to see a movie with friends, Star tried to hold his hand, and Gage, who identifies as straight, pulled away. Star then allegedly attacked Gage with a taser in the parking lot of the theater, and when they got home, he allegedly gave him Ambien until he was intoxicated, then forcibly performed oral sex on him.

Chris Avery Bennet, a transgender women who used male pronouns at the time, alleged that Jeffree Star had sent her unsolicited nude photos when she was just 15 years old. Though she never replied to his initial email, she had reached out to him in 2009 to “share a story of empowerment on her gay rights page."

Star allegedly called her “disgusting” and told her that “nobody will ever take you seriously, stop calling yourself fierce.” Bennet then says it turned into “an all-out war” and she was harassed by Star’s fans to the point where she attempted suicide.

Before the bombshell report was published, Star’s lawyers were allegedly in contact with Gage Arthur and two more of Star’s accusers. Jeffree Star reportedly offered the accusers $10,000 to change their stories. Gage Arthur reached out to Bennet via Facebook messenger with the following message:

"The events I discussed with Business Insider were from many years ago. I am not sure I am remembering things correctly, and I may have misinterpreted things. I've decided to retract my communications to Business Insider and told them they don't have authority to publish anything I discussed with them. To resolve all of this, Jeffree Star has agreed to pay you $10,000 if you choose to do the same.”

Bennet then said she refused the ten grand and wouldn’t be silenced.

Did Jeffree Star respond to the allegations?

A rep for Star issued a statement on the allegations made against him, saying, “While Insider may believe that generating click-bait is more important than honest reporting, facts still matter. This so-called exposé is nothing but a defamatory collection of long-discredited allegations, misleading hearsay from more than a decade ago and outright lies.”

“Tellingly, all of the key individuals involved have refused to substantiate Insider’s bogus claims, while many, including Jeffree’s representatives, presented the reporter with a mountain of evidence proving that these allegations are false,” the statement continued. “She, regrettably and unethically, chose to ignore that evidence because it did not fit with her predetermined narrative.”

“Insider’s article is textbook defamation, rife with malice and demonstrating a reckless disregard for the truth, and, as a result, Jeffree is considering all of his legal options,” the statement concluded.

Who is Jeffree Star dating?

Jeffree Star was dating basketball player Andre Marhold; however, on Oct. 1, reports that Marhold had allegedly robbed Star surfaced.

Jeffree Star’s boyfriend has allegedly robbed him. pic.twitter.com/OZa6r2wpAv — HĪPMAGAZINE.ORG (@hipmagazineorg) September 30, 2020

“Hey!” Star commented on Marhold’s Instagram photo. “Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back you stole from my house?? What kind of lowlife f****** scum does that? Give it back!!!! If you need a return label, just ask [cry face emojis].”

If you or someone you know is being sexually abused or is a sexual assault survivor, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be be connected with a trained staff member from a service provider in your area. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is completely safe and confidential and can be accessed 24/7.

