Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 10, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 10, 2021.

Capricorn season has been tough on everyone. There are so many things going on in the world, and Sunday's tarot encourages us all to try and make the most out of what goes wrong.

Find your personal power is the overarching message for Sunday as the day's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 8, the Powerhouse.

Powerhouses have learned how to take the worst-case scenarios life has dealt them and turn them into an advantage.

Ask yourself: What is your secret to your success?

How have you overcome difficulties in the past and moved forward?

Perhaps you have learned how to overcome a fatal flaw or survived after a difficult marriage, childhood or career failure.

Those who can turn the lemons of life into lemonade will feel the energy of Sunday the most.

The Sun is in Capricorn bringing attention to career success and the Moon is in Sagittarius, activating personal philosophies.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Six of Cups

This time it's different. You are about to experience reciprocated love. Not just any love either. A love of equals is about to bloom.

It will be hard not to feel its authenticity. You won't even need to pursue the affection or attention you crave.

It will come to you naturally and go into full bloom. You will see it for what it is, and perhaps for the first time ever, feel what it's like to know and to be known.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Knight of Pentacles, Reversed

Put down your need to be right. Some fights can't be won when you are so busy insisting that your intellect and your thoughts are correct.

While you may never compromise or change your mind, it's still important to see people for who they are and try to listen.

How will you make an impact if you don't allow others to speak? Give space, even if it's difficult, and hear another side.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ace of Swords, Reversed

So you are out of fresh ideas. When your mind is burned out and you feel like you've had enough of the world's drama, turn to nature. Replenish your spirit. Do things that make you feel happy inside.

Try to release yourself from the pressure to perform. Maybe when you have spent a little time doing things that feed your soul you'll get an unexpected idea. The solution will come out and reveal itself. You won't have to force it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Seven of Swords, Reversed

This has been a tough spiritual journey. You have questioned your faith and sometimes disbelief has threatened to remove all hope.

But through it all you persevered, you pushed through. you are finally getting closer to the end of your journey. This is an amazing time for you. Celebrate!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Wheel of Fortune, Reversed

It's heartbreaking to see someone else get the job, promotion or an opportunity you hoped would be yours. You may not know how to recover from the ego bruise.

Everyone can't be first. Maybe this door closed for you so that you would be forced to step out of your comfort zone.

Perhaps there is a better situation for you, and without realizing it staying here would have been settling, for less than you deserved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Four of Swords

Give yourself time to think and to plan. Sometimes you save more time when you build the front end of your schedule with careful and thoughtful intention.

You will be amazed by how much time you save when you know what you want to finish first, and then apply your energy accordingly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Justice, Reversed

The unfairness of life and how people, laws, and rules don't always work the way they are supposed to could really be a burden on your heart.

You can share your voice-and political concerns by making calls and writing about your concerns.

While it's more work than you would like to do, share your concerns and your passion for what you believe to be right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Five of Wands, Reversed

Change can be slow at times. 'But this path is less chaotic and more predictable. You might be so familiar with the surrounding drama that you feel like if it's not there something is wrong.

Try not to worry when life gets too quiet. Let the calmness you experience now assure you how life is moving in a more positive direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Knight of Swords

Your resolve is firm and you know exactly what you need to do. This time, you can focus singularly on a chosen goal or purpose.

It can be hard for you to ignore peer pressure, but you can do it. Try not to live for everyone. Do what you know you have to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Temperance, Reversed

Once you learn to detach from social media, the news, and the world for a brief moment you realized how quietly beautiful your space can be.

Listen to classical music. Ponder the silence. Allow yourself to breathe deeply. Surrender to serenity, and let your mind reflect on higher thoughts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Three of Cups

When you feel lonely, call on a friend. Sometimes a good group of friends can lift your spirit and help you to see that being single isn't always so bad.

Even if you're in a relationship, a good friend brings a fresh element of love to your life. Why not increase the time you connect with the people you enjoy being around a little more each day?

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun, Reversed

The journey may not be all that you hoped for but that doesn't make it any less valuable or beautiful.

You might need to adjust your definition of "great things" but perhaps you'll discover yourself to be happier in the end.

