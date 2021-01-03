What Is Baby One More Mark? Inside Britney Spears's Bizarre Trademark Label That Controls Her Entire Social Media

Remember when we all thought Britney Spears was sending secret messages through her social media accounts?

Well, unfortunately, the alleged clues we found weren’t significant.

Lawyers For Britney Spears,an Instagram account and a Twitter account created by a group of Lawyers wanting to help #freebritney, revealed that all her social media accounts are owned by Baby One More Mark, LLC a trademark label managed by her father Jamie Spears.

What is Baby One More Mark, Britney Spears's trademark label — and why is it so controversial?

Britney’s father has allegedly held Britney against her will in a conservatorship since 2008. The conservatorship gives full control over her life, body, and finances/estate to the conservator, who has always been her father — but has been replaced by Jodi Montgomery.

It’s been almost 12 years since Britney has legally controlled her own finances because her father and lawyer Andrew Wallet control her finances: a net worth reported to be around $59 million.

The “Britney Spears” trademark — Baby One More Mark, LLC — is managed by Team CShip which allegedly hired a social media team to run Britney’s accounts.

Lawyers for Britney on Instagram have reported that Britney’s brand and business will continue to be toxic until her conservatorship is removed.

The alleged reason why Spears was put into a conservatorship is because of the several public mental breakdowns that she had between 2007-2008. Those include her mental health deteriorating after battling a terrible divorce, escaping rehab after 24 hours to shave her head in a salon, attacking a paparazzi’s car with an umbrella, and losing custody of both her sons after.

That year was a downhill spiral for Britney because soon after the shaving incident, she was booked to perform at the MTV VMAs just seven months after her mental breakdown and the performance was a huge diaster.

In January 2008, she had completely lost herself as she was reportedly popping prescription amphetamines and locked herself in a bathroom with her youngest son, Jayden Federline, then put on a psychiatric hold.

A year after all the drama, the #FreeBritney movement began and die-hard fans began questioning why her conservatorship was necessary and investigating the information behind Team Cship — the team that allegedly controls her social media — and her finances.

The alleged mastermind behind her conservatorship was Lou Taylor, Britney’s business manager who has worked with her for over a decade, managing all of her money with her father, who recently resigned last week after denying for so long that she had nothing to do with the conservatorship.

Taylor has been referred to by Britney as a “crazy lady” and a “stalker” and Taylor has been reported to be extremely religious and anti-LGBTQ. This explains why she was trying to sue gay fans like Jordan Miller, community leader of Exhale, one of BreatheHeavy.com's forum pages, for speaking out about her involvement in the conservatorship.

Article continues below

Lou suing gays again, forces apology:



“Once again [Lou Taylor] lying about her involvement in setting up B’s cship claiming she had nothing to do with it but Jamie’s court doc declaration says otherwise, she WAS indeed involved. #freebritney” pic.twitter.com/NgMkuobr3z — Bryson Lightfoot (@sonlightfoot) December 19, 2020

Taylor is currently the CEO of Tri-Star Sports and Entertainment Group, which is a business management and tax services company working and managing celebrities, including Mary J. Blige, Gwen Stefani, J Lo, Travis Scott, Kardashians, and more.

Britney's temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery is the manager of the Pais Montgomery Fiduciary firm and she has been reported to be Britney's preferred choice as a conservator.

Britney is currently being represented by attorney Samuel Ingham who was court-appointed to represent her in the case of the conservatorship and has recently filed a request to appoint a company called Bessemer Trust, a private wealth management firm, and asked the court to appoint a litigation team from Loeb & Loeb to help with the case.

Ingham has said in court within the last month that Britney refuses to work while her father is still her conservator.

If Ingham successfully removes James from the conservatorship, according to an exhale forum, this means that they could possibly have James removed as an officer of the Baby One More Mark LLCs, and all the others LLCs he controls. They would be able to do this if Ingham and Loeb and Loeb can somehow show that the LLCs are somehow involved with Britney's finances under the conservatorship.

Currently, James remains head of Britney’s estate until February 2021, but it’s hard to say if, when, and how that will change in 2021.

A user on Exhale said that this would be a conflict of interest to continue to allow Jamie to be financially in charge of the trademark. Fans find it hard to believe the courts would allow James to continue to manage Britney's finances if he was removed from the conservatorship.

Therefore, the results of the court case could be a domino effect if James is officially removed as her conservator and officially removed from controlling all her finances. According to recent court documents, they are now at a point where the conservatorship ‘must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes.’

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers celebrity and entertainment news and loves internet pop culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter for artsy and fun content.