Love Horoscope For Sunday, December 13, 2020

Secrets get revealed when Venus is in Scorpio, so hopefully, everyone has lived as honestly as they can.

Venus only has two more days in the zodiac sign of Scorpio where she is in her detriment, and then she springs back into life when entering Sagittarius next week.

Venus has been weakened while in Scorpio, but through this month she has communicated with every planet in astrology, which allows her to share what she's learned with all zodiac signs.

When she enters honest Sagittarius, she may take losses and try to expose them for what they are.

We have an opportunity to do that too, now before she leaves Scorpio, where we are reborn from things that seemed to destroy our love life.

The Moon will be in Sagittarius, and this encourages us all to see the past as a stepping stone to the future.

The Sun is in Sagittarius with Mercury too, so the work of healing can begin.

If you've just experienced a relationship set back, this can be a wonderful time of healing and growth for you.

Take the next few days to analyze your life and truly listen to your heart.

See if you have a different perspective on what love is and what it is not so that you can pick wisely in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun harmonizes with Mars in Aries, your sectors of adventure and identity.

You want something that changes the narrative in your love life. You may feel bored with the status quo.

You may buck if someone tries to tell you how to live your life or who they think you ought to be.

In your relationship, you will strive for autonomy and independence.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Scorpio harmonizes with Saturn in Capricorn, your sectors of commitment and social status.

You may want your partner to level up and to improve in some way.

If you're single, there can be a desire to date people that have reached a certain social status in their life.

You may decide to end a relationship with someone who is immature or not acting responsibly.

There can be a want for more in your interaction with a significant other, and if it's not there, frustration can grow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury in Sagittarius harmonizes with Mars in Aries, your sectors of love and friendship.

Sparks can fly and you may feel driven to really dive into a relationship with someone.

There can be a lot of mental connectivity and a sense of knowing each other well.

The energy is perfect for sharing ideas and taken the leap of faith by opening up to a new person.

If you're already in a committed relationship, you can schedule some time to talk or do things that allow you to chat without distractions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in Sagittarius harmonizes with Saturn, your sectors of relationships and commitment.

This is a wonderful time to explore the depth of your relationship.

You can talk about what you imagine things could be like for you and your significant other.

If you're in a secure relationship, make a vision board or encourage each other to dream about your future together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun in Sagittarius conjuncts with Mercury in your sectors of creativity and romance. It's a fun day to do something simple for yourself and your significant.

Pick up some flowers or cook breakfast in bed. Enjoy a meal while snuggled up on the sofa.

Go for a car drive to see the lights. Take a couple's photo and make an ornament to put on your tree.

If you're single, team up with another single friend and do something fun and playful to bring the holiday spirit into your day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury in Sagittarius squares Neptune in Pisces, your sectors of family and relationships.

If you don't have a good feeling about traveling long distances due to the pandemic, you may just want to say so instead of compromising.

The energy of the day allows room for gentle apologies rooted in honesty all day.

It can be hard to offer suggestions or alternatives, but the timing may be right to say your peace.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Scorpio harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn, your sectors of communication and family.

The truth may set you free, and a secret could come to light to clarify what you already knew.

You may hear something in passing or a family member could just admit what they have had going on.

You may feel uneasy and ask, which could lead to the moment of truth.

The enlightening moment can be difficult but necessary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Scorpio harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn, your sectors of identity and communication. You may be working hard to make some important changes.

There can be a need to address concerns from others, even if you don't feel you ought to. You may want to give someone you love a head's up if you're deciding to make a change to your appearance that is unexpected but what you really want.

If you want to color your hair, get a short hairstyle after wearing your locks longer, it may be a surprise that is not well received without a warning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in Sagittarius harmonizes with Jupiter in Capricorn, your sectors of money, and personal possessions.

If you've been wanting to shop, it's a good day to do your holiday gifting from the comfort of your home.

You might even be looking to buy things for yourself.

If you've been wanting to take a trip or have a desire to go somewhere out of town to buy an item for your home, this is the weekend to plan it out and get your partner on board.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Saturn in Capricorn works nicely with the Moon in Sagittarius affecting your sectors of the past and your present.

Emotions can be confusing as you try to navigate changes that impact your day-to-day life.

You could confuse a person's actions because of a past experience and become standoffish.

Stay in the moment and try to remain focused on the now to avoid projecting suspicions where there is no reason to have them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Saturn in Capricorn squares Uranus in Taurus, your sectors of karma and the family.

A family problem could persist and need to be dealt with. You may be carrying into your relationship a bit of your extended family stress and need to keep it at the door.

Try to avoid letting drama seep into your home life if it isn't really your problem, even if you want to help.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Neptune in Pisces harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn your sectors of identity and friendships.

You may learn something about yourself through the interaction of a friend. It's a great time to be receptive and open to feedback.

You might enjoy hearing advice or spending quality time with a friend whom you love.

