Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 8, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology with a prediction for December 8, 2020.

The Sun is in Sagittarius, and we want our space to learn and grow.

The Moon spends the day in Libra, and emotionally we learn best within our relationships.

There's conflict in the astrology, but what will numerology and the tarot indicate?

In numerology, Tuesday comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

One famous 6 person was Mother Teresa who was the embodiment of both adventure and love for others.

Mother Teresa spent most of her life in Calcutta where she cared for the poor and served a community that others didn't really enjoy being around.

What a wonderful way to exhibit the beautify of Libra and Sagittarius in one life.

In the tarot, the Libra Moon is symbolized by the Justice tarot card, which promotes fairness and equality during difficult times.

This makes sense for December where we are closing out a difficult 2020 year.

On Tuesday, use your love to promote the virtues of fairness for others, while loving people that maybe you aren't so comfortable being around — a true adventure.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, December 08, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Try not to rush into something out of boredom or a need to fill a space in your life. Free time is an invitation to think. It can fuel your imagination and give you a chance to discover something better than some random adventure you lean on to avoid loneliness for a moment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

The pace of life is moving forward, and aren't you fortunate to find yourself in such a good position right now? You may not be where you want to be right now, but you're doing much better than most. It's a balancing act!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Listen to your intuition. Often it will steer you in the right direction. Foster and nurture your spiritual growth by giving your inner voice room to speak. Noise is not your friend right now. Don't crowd your thoughts and ideas from discovery. Spend a little time in peace and quiet. It will help you hear your self think.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Use stress wisely.

Trouble can come to you suddenly, and you may wonder why you had to go through such an experience. No one ever plans for things to go in a negative way. But these types of moments cause you to be aware, appreciative and mindful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Your spiritual guides are there for you to guide and protect you. You can pray and be heard. You can send your petitions, hopes and fears to the universe and feel the presence of something bigger there to provide you love and support during your time of need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You have set a goal ahead of you. You've been working toward accomplishing it but things do take time. Try not to grow impatient during the journey. If you're tired, rest, but don't give up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are looking for strength in others that you feel you don't have. But you're stronger than your realize. You can handle this battle. You may want help from a friend, and there's nothing wrong with asking for it. But, if it doesn't come, you will still get to where you need to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Tradition has its place in the world but maybe you want to change or break the pattern. You might be the first to suggest the idea. You may pioneer the movement, and this is so hard to do because you're going against what has always been done. If you really think that your idea will work, don't let that stop you from trying.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Be optimistic. Good things can happen in the best or worst of times. You get to decide your reaction to what's going on in your life. You aren't perfect. At first, you may not act in a way that you're proud of, but you can change things around and improve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Life may not always be fair but something can turn around. You may have a court hearing that works in your favor. Perhaps a person who treated you wrongly will apologize and sincerely want to make things right. Anticipate that where you were not given the treatment you deserve, the situation will improve for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

Betrayal or having something hidden from you is likely. You need to be aware that things are not what they seem. Someone could be lying to you, so if your gut tells you that something is wrong, it's best to listen and investigate the problem.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You are at a crossroads, perhaps in your romantic life. You may be in love with two people, or think that you are, and need to decide which path you want to follow. You have already taken a step in one direction, so you're conflicted. During this time you need to follow your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.