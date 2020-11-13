Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 14, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 14, 2020.

Intuitive? You may be feeling your own psychic energy growing as the universe conspire to make us more aware than ever.

Saturday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 11/2, the Intuitive.

What you sense within yourself can be a signal that it's time to change it.

Being intuitive is not easy, and even if your life path is not an 11, you will still pick up on this intense energy.

We are just a day before the New Moon in Scorpio, which signals a fresh start, but what will you focus on if you don't know what's best for you?

Tarot cards open the mind to themes. What does your tarot card reading have in store for you?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 7 of Swords, reversed

Be authentic, tough one. When you see this tarot card something in your life isn't right. You have to set things straight.

You are worried about what will happen if you do something that you know is right for you.

But, instead, you're allowing fears to rule your life. You won't be discovered for being an imposter. You don't need to continue putting on a charade.

Be who you truly are, dear Ram. You were never meant to be anything other than your authentic self.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You were made for great things, that's why you're so stubborn! You are feeling a loss of motivation or perhaps you don't know if you want to try anymore, but this is not you.

You have so much potential inside of you. Do you really want to let it go because you're afraid to do the hard work? No. Get back in the saddle, Bull. Your destiny awaits!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 4 of Cups, reversed

How in the world are you going to manage others if you aren't even sure how to manage yourself?

This is your twin challenge right now. You're spreading yourself too thin.

You have too many things going at the same time. It's cool that you have a variety of interests, but it's time to focus. Pick one thing to take on and perfect. You'll be glad that you did.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Cups

Seek clarity, sentimental Cancer.

You're being blindsided by your wants and desires. You are thinking that if you don't get what you want (now) then you're done. You need to look at the big picture.

You have to see things as a process that unfolds with time. Everyone who wants something in life feels nervous that it won't happen.

That's part of your story, but try not to make decisions based on self-doubt. Know that what you want will also be attracted to you. Your job is to be pure of heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Wow, Leo, it's really going to happen!

You have been putting things out there into the universe, and for a while, there were only crickets when you opened your email or checked to see if someone important sent you that text.

But, the Ace of Pentacles wants you to know that something in your favor is coming your way. It's not luck alone. It's your determination that brought things your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 9 of Wands

You're the light when it's darkest before the dawn, Virgo.

You're just tired right now and that's why you think you should toss in the towel. Don't. This is your finish line.

You are so close to crossing over to the other side. Don't forfeit the sweetness of victory when fate is preparing to swing the odds in your favor.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

So many decisions. So many options, Libra, and deciding on one thing is not your strong suit.

You don't have to choose one thing right now if you're not ready.

Be open to this creative process and let yourself dream. Let your imagination flow with fresh ideas. You'll know which one is perfect for you at the right time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 5 of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, aren't you tired of the drama?

Sometimes you just have to wave the white flag of surrender and carry on. Arguing only leads to frustration and feelings of helplessness.

You may want to give it one more go and try and breakthrough, but the only thing you're breaking is your spirit.

Why would you allow yourself to go into a battle you already know that you can't win. Count your losses while you're ahead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Take your own advice, Sagittarius.

You have been giving so much almost to the point of losing yourself. Weren't you the one who said that self-care is important?

Of course, but now it's your turn and you're ignoring the signals that scream you need a break. Just say no. It's that simple.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are so talented, Capricorn. But what do you love to do the most?

It's great to be able to do lots of interesting things, but when you need to become an expert, you're off to do a new task. Why not delegate?

You don't have to be the jack-of-all-trades. No one will mind if you pick what you're best at doing. Perhaps by letting someone else do what they enjoy, you'll discover that you're happier.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

It's about time, Aquarius.

Pat yourself on the back for taking initiative and doing something that builds your future.

You have goals and dreams. Life is too short to put them on the backburner.

Great things will happen because you're now focused and determined to work on your goals.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 6 of Wands, reversed

Wait a bit longer, Pisces.

When life is going good you want to share the news, but this time you have to wait and be patient.

Relish in the idea that your life is fast becoming one that you create for yourself and by yourself. Isn't it so good to see the fruits of your labor when you've worked to get where you are now?

