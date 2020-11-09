Did ‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Have An Affair With Chrishell Stause? See His Statement About The Rumors

Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and his dance partner, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, have been the subjects of romance rumors ever since Savchenko announced he and his wife of 14 years had recently separated.

Savchenko, who has been married to Elena Samodanova since 2006, announced the couple’s separation earlier in Nov.

Samodanova separately announced the news. "Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart," she said in a statement.

So, is Chrishell Stause the woman Elena Samodanova is talking about when it comes to Gleb’s “ongoing infidelity”? Let’s investigate.

The Chrishell Stause Gleb Savchenko affair: what to know about the rumors.

Let’s start from the beginning, shall we?

Rumors of the affair started swirling after Stause and Savchenko were eliminated from DWTS.

It just so happens that a few days after the pair were eliminated from the competition, rumors of an affair started hitting the tabloids.

"I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.

"As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more," she added.

Earlier in October, Stause revealed that Savchenko had gifted her flowers after their “first fight,” which also made the affair rumor radar start to go off.

“OK full disclosure, @glebsavchenkoofficial and I had our first fight-ha!” she captioned an Instagram pic. “If apologies look like THIS, I guess it’s not so bad!!

“Are they dating?” one fan questioned, adding, “If so, I’m all for it.”

Another simply said, “Sounds like love is in the air! That chemistry appears to be crossing over into some amazing dances!”

Savchenko’s wife, Elana Samodanova, raised eyebrows with her statement about the split.

"After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough. Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong," she said in a statement.

"Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart,” she continued.

“No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn,,” she added.

"Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."

Gleb Savchenko issued his own statement about their separation.

Savchenko denied the rumors, issuing a statement on Nov. 7 in which he said:

"While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed. My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing."

But fans aren’t buying it.

Some fans don’t believe the timing of Gleb and Elena’s separation is a coincidence.

“I don’t watch #DWTS but I follow Chrishell bc of #SellingSunset and I totally thought she and Gleb were hooking up based off what I saw on IG stories,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t remember anything in particular but they were very close and touchy with each other,” the same fan added. “They def had chemistry. I remember thinking it was great that Chrishell found someone new (not knowing Gleb was married).”

However, other fans were quick to defend Chrishell after the rumors started to make their rounds.

“It’s disgusting how Chrishell has been through so much s*** this year and y’all are spreading rumors about her destroying Gleb and Elena’s marriage honestly shame on you if you’re accusing her of being responsible for Gleb’s marriage failing,” one fan wrote.

Who was Chrishell Stause married to?

Chrishell Stause was married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley for nearly two years; however, she claims Hartley told her their relationship was over and that he wanted a divorce via text message.

“Um, I found out because he text[ed] me that we filed,” she said. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

When did Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova get married?

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova got married in 2006. They share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.

