Who Is Justin Hartley's Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Sofia Pernas

He's already moving on from his ex-wife, Chrishell from 'Selling Sunset.'

It's only been a matter of months since news broke that This Is Us star Justin Hartley and wife Chrishell Stause are officially divorcing, but now, it looks like he's moving on with someone new.

On May 28, Hartley was seen exchanging a little PDA out in public with actress Sofia Pernas, leaving us to wonder if this is his new girlfriend.

Who is Justin Hartley's girlfriend, Sofia Pernas?

Here's what we know about her — and this potential new celebrity couple.

Hartley and Pernas were seen kissing on Thursday.

On Thursday, Pernas and Hartley were seen together outside of the Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Los Angeles. Paparazzi caught Hartley leaning into the car to give her a kiss as she dropped him off at the medical office, and although she was labeled a "mystery woman" at first, later reports confirmed that it was Pernas. She also returned to pick him up after his appointment.

Hartley and Stause have been split up since 2019.

Hartley only recently ended his two-year marriage to Chrishell Stause; in November 2019, Hartley filed for divorce, citing that they had irreconcilable differences. Their split has now come back into the news since it's something Stause is addressing on the new season of Selling Sunset, which hit Netflix earlier this month.

Who is Sofia Pernas? She's an actress, like Hartley.

Hartley and Pernas have a lot in common — they both work in the entertainment industry. The 30-year-old actress has starred in shows like Jane the Virgin and The Brave, with her most recent role being in 2018's The Green Ghost and playing Lexi in the TV series Blood & Treasure.

They likely first met on the set of Young and the Restless.

One of Pernas' best known roles was playing Marisa Sierras in daytime soap Young and the Restless, and it's likely that's where she and Hartley crossed paths for the first time, since he was on the show, too. Not only were Pernas and Hartley costars, they were also on screen love interests. Pernas' character played Hartley's character's girlfriend when she joined the cast in 2015... and now, five years later, life is imitating art.

She shares a lot of her life on Instagram.

Pernas keeps fans updated on her life and career on social media, often updating her Instagram to share photos from the set of Blood & Treasure. When she's not working, it seems Pernas likes to spend time with her dog and relax while traveling. So far, she and Hartley haven't made their relationship Instagram official but now that they've been seen in public together, it may only be a matter of time until that happens.

This appears to be Hartley's first relationship since his split.

In the six months following Hartley's divorce, this seems to be the first time he's dated someone since he and Stause went their separate ways. Right now, it's not clear how long he and Pernas have been together, but hopefully, an update is coming soon. In the meantime, it wouldn't be too surprising if they were spotted together again soon ... especially if they're at the level of taking each other to the doctor!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.