Who Is Chrishell Stause? Everything To Know About Real Estate Agent On 'Selling Sunset' On Netflix And Her Divorce From Justin Hartley

They've been separated since July.

In April 2019, Netflix released a new reality show, Selling Sunset. Set in L.A., the eight-episode show follows six female real estate agents attempting to sell homes in Hollywood's most exclusive housing market.

The women work for The Oppenheim Group, and they have many high profile-clients, which they sell their high-end properties to. However, the real drama comes from the ladies' personal lives.

The show's first season opened with the tight-knit group of agents welcoming a new face — one that some of us definitely recognize.

Who is Chrishell Stause?

And where have you seen her before? Well, aside from appearing on the reality show, she was married to actor Justin Hartley, who you probably recognize from This Is Us. Unfortunately, he filed for divorce last year after just two years of marriage.

Now that the second season began streaming on May 22, fans can catch up with Stause and see how she's doing.

We've got all the details about Chrishell Stause, her career, and her divorce from Justin Hartley right here.

She was born in Kentucky.

Stause was born Terrina Chrishell Stause in Draffenville, Kentucky.

She credits her unique name to her mother, who went into labor while at a Shell gas station. An attendant named "Chris" called for help. That's how "Chrishell" was created.

She's starred in soap operas.

The 38-year-old studied theatre at Murray State University, and after graduating in 2003, she landed a role as Amanda Dillon on All My Children in 2005. The character she played was one that returned after a five-year absence and was previously played by Alexis Manta.

After All My Children was canceled in 2011, she guest starred on Body of Proof and was a member of the L.A. improv troupe The Groundlings.

In 2013, she started her role as Jordan Ridgeway on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives. She was on the series until 2015 when her character was murdered, but it was announced that she would be reprising her role in 2019.

Stause has also made guest appearances on the soap Mistresses and The Young and the Restless. Of course, she's also a real estate agent in addition to her career as an actress. And on the first season, she was the standard newbie on the show.

She was previously engaged to Matthew Morrison.

From 2006 to 2007, Stause was engaged to Matthew Morrison, known for his roles on Broadway and as Will Schuester on Glee.

In a 2007 interview, Morrison opened up about the relationship, saying, "We got engaged December 9th. I chartered this boat and had some friends decorate it and did a whole dinner and proposed in front of the Statue of Liberty. Then we had an engagement party right after that and she was trying to contact all her friends and stuff and tell them she had just gotten engaged, but no one was answering because I flew in some of her family and some of her closest friends and we were all having a party and stuff. It was fun."

On Selling Sunset, Stause had some not so nice things to say about her ex. "I didn't know who I was at 25, and I didn't know what I wanted because, actually, if I ended up with the person I was with when I was 25, I would want to kill myself [laughs]... And yeah you can google that. You were a d***! Sorry," she said. Ouch.

The Hartleys got married in October 2017.

Stause started dating actor Justin Hartley in 2014. At the time, he was starring in Revenge while she was on Days of Our Lives. They walked the red carpet for the first time as a couple at the 2014 Unbridled Eve Derby Prelude Party in West Hollywood.

At the time, she was co-starring alongside his ex-wife, Lindsay Korman, which sounds awkward, but not a far stretch for a soap opera star. Hartley and his ex-wife filed for divorce back in 2012 after being married for eight years. They have one daughter together, Isabella Justice, who is now 15.

Stause and Hartley announced their engagement in 2016 and were married a year later. “They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!” she said at the time. “The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined.”

She's also spoken about her marriage on Selling Sunset. "As somebody who is married, and I'm married to someone who is a wonderful person, sometimes it's fricking hard," she said.

Hartley officially filed for divorce last year.

On November 22nd 2019, Hartley formally filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” However, the date of their separation was listed as July 8, 2019, meaning the couple had already been separated for some time. But since then, they’ve made appearances together and have seemingly upheld a civil relationship.

According to a source, the Hartleys had “been having trouble for a while... In many ways, they’re somewhat fundamentally incompatible. Chrishell is really ready to just settle down and be a wife and stay-at-home mom and was hoping to start a family relatively soon...

...Justin wants that but also doesn’t think it has to happen in the near future and is at a point in his career where he wants to really be able to explore all the options that are coming his way. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”

The soon-to-be exes may have a prenuptual agreement, as Hartley doesn't want Stause to pay spousal support and wants her to pay the legal fees on her own.

The divorce will play out on season 3 of the show.

Stause recently opened up about Selling Sunset's second season and how her separation from Hartley will play into it. She said, “The first eight episodes I came across a little unscathed, and then the second half of season 2 is a little trickier for me.”

She went on to explain, “This is still new for me trying to adjust to such an uncomfortable thing but unfortunately yes, the cameras were there. I still had a month left of shooting when my personal life kind of exploded. It’s not a comfortable thing to live in front of everyone. If I’m being 100 percent honest with you, it’s friggin’ awkward. They were there and some of it is going to be shown and I’m dreading that.”

However, we will get to see more of Stause this season, aside from her divorce:

“I feel like, with season 2, people are going to see me a little more sure of myself, a little more confident and being able to stand my ground when I need to, which I don’t feel I was confident enough in season 1 to do because everything was being thrown at me and I was a little surprised by the things that happened.

It wasn’t the easiest transition because I was definitely a fish out of water. But I feel like it’s not going to work if you’re not yourself and so, unfortunately, that means showing the good and the bad at times.”

In the new season, fans will also get the chance to see Stause try to make a deal on an expensive listing with Larsa Pippin, the ex-wife of basketball star Scottie Pippin.

Emily Blackwood is a freelance writer, editor and journalist who covers small business, pop culture, travel, health and wellness.

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who focuses on writing trending news and entertainment pieces.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on April 2019 and was updated with the latest information.