'Dancing With The Stars' Season 29 Cast List: Who's Joining The Show?

The full list isn't here yet, but here's what we know so far.

A lot of our favorite reality shows look a lot different this year thanks to the way that Covid-19 has shaken the world (including the entertainment industry), but at least we know that this fall, Dancing WIth The Stars will be back for Season 29, and slowly — but surely — the cast list is finally beginning to roll out after ABC officially announced the pros who will be joining the show this time around.

So who are the celebrities who will be competing on DWTS when it returns for the 2020 season? Here's everything we know, from the cast members who are already confirmed to the ones who are purely speculated on.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 cast list speculation:

Kaitlyn Bristowe was the first cast member to be confirmed.

The very first DWTS cast member to be announced was Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was personally invited to join the show earlier this summer by Bachelor host Chris Harrison when ABC re-aired her season of The Bachelorette. This was a dream come true for Bristowe, who was a professional dancer long before she was a reality star, so she'll definitely be a tough competitor.

AJ McLean will also be competing this season.

Earlier this week, the Backstreet Boys singer teased his fans that he has big news coming soon, and sources have confirmed to news outlets that his big news is that he's set to join DWTS this season.

"A lot of surprises coming from me," he said in a video on Instagram. "I can't tell you guys exactly what yet but I'm doing this for two reasons: one, to get in the best shape of my life, and to be healthy and to be happy, physically, mentally, and emotionally, and there's something else coming up. Can't tell you what it is but believe me you'll know why based on that."

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause may be on the show.

Given the popularity of Selling Sunset, It's no suprise that one of the show's fan favorites is rumored to be appearing on the show this season. Sources say that she is "likely" to be on DWTS, and it sounds like it would be something that's right up her alley, as long as the Oppenheim brothers would be willing to give her the time off, of course.

Tiger King's Carole Baskin could be joining DWTS.

Earlier this year, Tiger King was just about all anyone could talk about, so would it really be shocking if Carole Baskin decided to go for that mirror ball trophy, too? Insiders have also claimed that she's "in talks" to compete this season, which could mean that there are some pretty wild leopard print costumes coming our way very soon.

Christie Brinkley could take another stab at the show.

Last time the supermodel was on DWTS, she had to leave early and was replaced by her daughter, Sailor, for the rest of the competition. But ABC exec Robert Mills has said that the network wanted to get Brinkley on the show for so long that now, they're hoping that they'll be able to welcome her back for round two so she can have a fair shot at competing now that her injury has healed.

Cheer's Jerry Harris may be in talks.

After what a hit the Cheer documentary was on Netflix earlier this year, of course there have been reports that Navarro cheerleader Jerry Harris may be in talks to join DWTS this season as well — and because of his strong background in cheerleading, he may have a strong chance at actually winning. We won't know about Harris' potential fate on DWTS (or anyone else's) until ABC makes their official announcement, but hopefully, that's coming very soon. Fingers crossed!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.