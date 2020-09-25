Fun Facts About 'DWTS' Contestant Jeannie Mai's Fiancé, Rapper Jeezy

Jeannie Camtu Mai is an American television host and stylist born in San Jose, California in 1979. Her work includes frequent features on Extra TV, Entertainment Tonight, Insider, and Today. She is best known for the makeover show How Do I Look? and her daytime talk show, The Real. She also has a YouTube series called Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai, and now, you can catch her on ABC's Dancing with the Stars every Monday night. Jeannie Mai is very open about her life, but is her partner, Jeezy the same way?

Who is Jeannie Mai's fiancé, Jeezy?

Jeezy's real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins and he was born in Columbia, South Carolina on September 28, 1977, which makes him a Libra. He's been with Mai since November of 2018 and they are absolutely smitten with each other. "The millisecond that I saw his eyes I just like — immediately knew that he was special," Jeannie revealed.

What does Jeezy do for a living?

Jeezy is an American Grammy-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. Jeezy was a member of the Atlanta underground group Boyz N da Hood. A month after he left the group, he quickly rose to fame in 2001 as Lil J with the release of the hit single "Thuggin' Under the Influence," or better known as "T.U.I." He became a trap music trailblazer, releasing single after single — several of which are Top 40 hits, and currently has a total of 10 albums. His newest album, Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision, came out in March of this years and is available to stream on Apple music. He also self identifies himself as an enTRAPrenuer, an Urban philosopher, and a philanthropist on his Instagram profile.

Jeezy recently popped the question.

In March of this year, Jeezy asked Mai to marry him. The couple had plans to take a trip to Vietnam where Jeezy was planning to propose, but due to travel restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, he had to switch things up. Instead, he filled his apartment with Vietnamese decor and food for one of their creative date nights. No surprise, Mai said yes.

Who are Jeezy's kids?

Jeezy has three kids; two sons, Jadarius Jenkins and Shyheim Jenkins, who he had with Tynesha Dykes, and a daughter, Amra Nor Jenkins, who he had with his ex-fiancé, Mahi. When he held a charity event for victims of Hurricane Katrina, the mother of his children used it as a way to gain child support in October of 2005. The two came to an agreement that Jeezy would pay $7,500 in child support and $30,000 for tuition fees annually. Jeezy also went as far as to give his ex an additional $30,000 for insurance and vehicle payments.

He's active on social media.

Jeezy is very active on his Instagram page and uses it both for his career and life updates. The couple is very loud about their relationship on their social media accounts, posting happy birthday, anniversary, and appreciation posts of each other whenever they can. They are definitely open about themselves on social, and it definitely shows!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.