Everything To Know About Sterling K. Brown’s Wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 20. This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown is set to present an award during the show and while fans of the hit drama series know everything about Sterling, we want to know more about his wife and the mother of his two children, Ryan Michelle Bathe.

Who is Sterling K. Brown’s wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe?

Ryan Michelle Bathe was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 27, 1976, which makes her a Leo. She’s a Stanford University graduate and also received a Masters of Fine Arts from NYU.

Who is Ryan Michelle Bathe?

Ryan Michelle Bathe is an actress who’s appeared in numerous movies and television shows. She is best known for her roles on Boston Legal, Girlfriends, Trauma, Retired at 35, Army Wives, Empire, The First Wives Club, Timeline, and All Rise.

She’s even starred in four episodes of This Is Us alongside her husband and also appeared in the Katherine Heigl movie One for the Money.

How did Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe meet?

The couple met while they were freshmen at Stanford University while they lived in the same dorm and the pair got to know each other better after they were both cast in the same play together.

"She got cast in the play as well, and we would ride bikes to rehearsal, and we would just talk,” Brown said. “We found out that we were both from St. Louis. We didn't know that we were both from St. Louis, like, our parents went to rival high schools. We were born in the same hospital. Like, we were friends.”

“She was dating somebody. Of course she was, she's gorgeous. So we were just buddies. We were homies before everything else, and then it grew," he revealed.

When did Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe get married?

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe got married in 2007; however, the road to the altar was not a smooth one for them.

"We need to actually put pen to paper and get it produced because people wouldn't believe it," he said. "The multitude of ups and downs that we went through before we finally got together and figured it out. [We] have been together solid since April 2004, [but] all the stuff that happened before that, it's a good movie."

Do Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe have kids?

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe have two children: Andrew Jason Sterling Brown, 8, Amaré Michael Ryan Christian Brown, 4.

She’s passionate about activism.

Ryan uses her platform to raise awareness about political and societal issues that are plaguing our country today.

Recently, she posted a picture of herself wearing a t-shirt demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, the Black woman who was killed by police earlier this year while she was sleeping in her own bed.

“It’s been 150 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her home by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove,” she wrote. “HER KILLERS HAVE NOT BEEN CHARGED! Almost every time, Black women who die from police violence are forgotten. Let’s stay loud!”

“We have to keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and WE CANNOT STOP UNTIL THERE IS JUSTICE!” she added.

She’s an expert in the kitchen.

It looks like Bathe has been honing in on her cooking skills during quarantine! The mom of two showed off her culinary skills in an Instagram post on July 11, posting a picture of a homemade pizza that, to be quite honest, has us drooling all over our keyboards.

