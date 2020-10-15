Pictures Of Hunter Biden Allegedly Using A Crack Pipe Leaked By Computer Repairman — See The Pics

Another day, another political scandal within weeks of the most important election in our country’s history. On Oct. 14, news of Hunter Biden’s secret emails to Ukrainian businessman Vadym Pozharskyi shook the world to its core after a Trump-loving computer repairman named John Paul MacIsaac pulled files from a damaged laptop of Biden’s and gave a copy of them to Rudy Giuliani, who then distributed the info to The Post.

Hunter Biden’s crack photos were also allegedly leaked.

Along with the emails, compromising pictures of Hunter Biden were released in what can only be described as an effort to damage Joe Biden’s presidential run just weeks before the election. You can view the photos here.

In addition to the photos that allegedly show Biden using, there is also an alleged video of him engaging in a sex act with a mystery woman, and more “sexually explicit” photos.

Hunter Biden has spoken out about his past addiction saying, “Look, everybody faces pain. Everybody has trauma. There’s addiction in every family.”

“I was in that darkness,” he added. “I was in that tunnel — it’s a never-ending tunnel. You don’t get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it.”

During the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Trump issued a low-blow to Biden when he brought his son’s past addictions up.

In response, Biden said, “My son, like a lot of people at home, had a drug problem. He's overtaking it. He's fixed it. He's worked on it. And I'm proud of him. I'm proud of my son."

What did Hunter Biden’s leaked emails say?

An email found on Hunter Biden’s computer suggested that Joe Biden had met with Ukrainian businessman Vadym Pozharskyi, who serves as an advisor on the board for the Ukrainian energy company Bursima, where Hunter Biden was employed and was reportedly being paid $50,000 per month at the time.

Joe Biden, who was Vice President at the time, was in charge of the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy.

The email allegedly read:

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an [sic] opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together. It’s really an honor and a pleasure. As we spoke yesterday evening, would be great to meet for a quick coffee. What do you think? I could come to you office somewhere around noon or so, before or on my way to the airport.

Best,

V”

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied that he’s ever been involved in Hunter Biden’s business deals, saying, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president.”

Biden’s camp responded almost immediately after the story broke in a statement that partially read:

“Trump Administration officials have attested to these facts under oath. The New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story. They certainly never raised that Rudy Giuliani — whose discredited conspiracy theories and alliance with figures connected to Russian intelligence have been widely reported — claimed to have such materials."

Social media outlets took effort to stop the story from being distributed.

Facebook and Twitter took action to limit the spread of the original report, citing that the story violated multiple rules, including Twitter’s Hacked Materials Policy.

“In line with our Hacked Materials Policy, as well as our approach to blocking URLs, we are taking action to block any links to or images of the material in question on Twitter,” they said in a statement to The Post.

However, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took to Twitter on the evening of Oct 14 to address the article-blocking fiasco, calling it unacceptable, after Republican law-makers pushed back hard, including the President himself, who slammed the social media giants.

"So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of 'Smoking Gun' emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost," Trump tweeted Wednesday.

"Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great," Dorsey responded. "And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable."

How old is Hunter Biden?

Hunter Biden is 50 years old; he was born on February 4, 1970, making him an Aquarius.

What is Hunter Biden’s net worth?

Hunter Biden’s net worth is reportedly around $3 million.

Who is Hunter Biden’s wife?

Hunter Biden’s wife is Melissa Cohen. They got married less than two weeks after meeting one another, after Hunter Biden had split from his late brother Beau’s widow.

Who are Hunter Biden’s kids?

Hunter Biden has five children. He has three children from his previous marriage to ex-wife Kathleen Buhle: Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy. He also has a child with Lunden Alexis Roberts.

His wife, Melissa Cohen, gave birth to their first child in March of this year.

If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction, there are resources to get help.

The process of recovery is not linear, but the first step to getting better is asking for help. For more information, referrals to local treatment facilities and support groups, and relevant links, visit SAMHSA’s website. If you’d like to join a recovery support group, you can locate the nearest Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings near you. Or you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-799-7233, which is a free 24/7 confidential information service in both English and Spanish. For TTY, or if you’re unable to speak safely, call 1-800-487-4889.

