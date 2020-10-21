Rudy Giuliani Attempts To Seduce Underage Reporter In ‘Borat’ Prank Caught On Camera

Things are not looking good for Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

The prominent Republican was caught on film trying with his hands down his pants, trying to seduce a reporter — all thanks to a Borat prank.

How did Sacha Baron Cohen, whose new movie Borat 2 comes out on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23, catch Giuliani in the act? Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

The Rudy Giuliani sex scandal, explained:

In a prank for the new Borat movie, which comes out on Friday, Giuliani is in a hotel room at the Mark Hotel in Manhattan being interviewed by a “reporter,” rumored to be played by actress Maria Bakalova, for a fake conservative news site.

During the scene, Rudy Giuliani is interviewed in a hotel room. She says she’s “nervous about speaking to one of her “greatest heroes,” to which Giuliani replies, “I’ll relax you.”

oh no. Borat 2 pranks Rudy Giuliani into trying to get his shit toobined by someone he thought was 15 years-old pic.twitter.com/6mieFHw3Op — manny (@mannyfidel) October 21, 2020

Bakalova then asks Giuliani, “A little bit about China — as an expert in national security, what do you think we can do to prevent this from happening again?” and, “How many lives did Donald Trump save?”

Giuliani answers the questions saying, “China manufactured the virus,” and, “Probably one million.”

Then, he follows the reporter into the hotel bedroom area for a drink, which is clearly a huge problem in and of itself, then lies down on the bed and puts his hands down his pants as Bakalova removes their microphones.

Cohen then bursts into the room, telling Giuliani that his 15-year-old daughter is “too old for you.”

How did Rudy Giuliani respond?

Giuliani gave the classic “it’s not what it looks like!” excuse, even though he was literally caught on film doing what everyone said he was doing.

Holy shit that @RudyGiuliani scene in Borat 2 coming out Friday. Goodbye Rudy. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 21, 2020

“I had to take off the electronic equipment,” he said in a radio interview on Oct. 21. “And when the electronic equipment came off, some of it was in the back and my shirt came a little out, although my clothes were entirely on.”

“I leaned back, and I tucked my shirt in, and at that point, at that point, they have this picture they take which looks doctored, but in any event, I’m tucking my shirt in,” he suggested. “I assure you that’s all I was doing.”

He then went on to blame Joe Biden for the “hit job” Cohen apparently placed on him.

“Now let me tell you why I know this is a hit job that happens because it’s not an accident that it happens that I turn in all this evidence on their prince and darling Joe Biden who’s one of the biggest crook in the last thirty years, and since I have the courage to say that I’m the target,” he said.

Giuliani is referring to the hard drive that’s peppered with scandalous content featuring Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Earlier in October, Giuliani handed files that reportedly came from Hunter Biden’s damaged laptop over to The New York Post.

“Sexually explicit” pictures, an intimate video with an unknown woman, and pictures of Hunter Biden allegedly smoking a crack pipe were among the files that Giuliani shared with the outlet.

Text messages that really just show what a loving father Joe Biden is were also leaked.

Did Giuliani know Borat was behind the interview?

Rudy Giuliani admitted earlier this year that he knew he was the target of a Borat prank in some capacity.

“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” he said of Cohen interrupting the interview.

“I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen,” he continued. “I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

Yikes...might be a good time to reevaluate that statement, Rudy.

Anyway, he then went on to say that he was a fan of the Borat movies, which ... again, might be a good time to reevaluate that statement.

“I am a fan of some of his movies, ‘Borat’ in particular, because I’ve been to Kazakhstan,” he said.

He then started speaking in a Borat-like accent, saying, “‘She is my sister. She is number four prostitute in all of Kazakhstan.’ That was pretty funny.”

Who is the actress playing Borat’s daughter?

The actress who plays Borat’s 15-year-old daughter is reportedly 24-year-old Bulgarian actress, Maria Bakalova.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.