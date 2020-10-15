Meet Caroline Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Who Penned A Passionate Essay Urging People To Vote For Biden

Rudy Giuliani’s daughter, Caroline Giuliani, just penned a scathing essay that urges the American people to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the upcoming 2020 election. If you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade or more, Rudy Giuliani is one of President Donald Trump’s closest comrades, and served as his lawyer for quite some time. He’s also responsible for the recent Hunter Biden email and photo leaks that conveniently came out less than three weeks before election day.

Who is Rudy Giuliani’s daughter, Caroline Giuliani?

Caroline Giuliani is an actor, writer, and director whose father is prominent Rupublican and former Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani.

In her passionate essay published in Vanity Fair, Caroline touches on what another four years of a Trump presidency would mean for many marginalized communities, especially the LGBTQ+ community, which she is involved in.

“Trump and his enablers have used his presidency to stoke the injustice that already permeated our society, taking it to dramatically new, Bond-villain heights. I am a filmmaker in the LGBTQ+ community who tells stories about mental health, sexuality, and other stigmatized issues, and my goal is to humanize people and foster empathy,” she writes.

“So I hope you’ll believe me when I say that another Trump term (a term, itself, that makes me cringe) will irrevocably harm the LGBTQ+ community, among many others,” which she details in the following paragraph.

“Women, immigrants, people with disabilities, and people of color are all also under attack by Trump’s inhumane policies—and by his judicial appointments, including, probably, Amy Coney Barrett," she continues.

“Trump’s administration has torn families apart in more ways than I even imagined were possible, from ripping children from their parents at the border to mishandling the coronavirus, which has resulted in over 215,000 in the U.S. dying, many thousands of them without their loved ones near,” she adds.

Caroline Giuliani wholeheartedly supports Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“What inspires me most about Vice President Biden is that he is not afraid to surround himself with people who disagree with him,” she writes. “Choosing Senator Harris, who challenged him in the primary, speaks volumes about what an inclusive president he will be.”

Is Caroline Giuliani on Instagram?

Giuliani has a presence on Instagram, and like any 30-something, is vocal about the things that matter to her: friends, family, and of course, politics and social issues.

Donna Hanover is her mother.

Donna Hanover was married to Rudy Giuliani for 18 years. Their divorce was finalized in 2002, and it’s clear that Caroline and her mother have a close bond, and that the divorce didn’t put a strain on their relationship.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my incredible mom and to all of the other amazing moms she has brought into my life (Ellen!)...I am so lucky and expect you on all of my future sets, even when we don’t need help with crafty anymore," she wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute on Mother's Day this year.

Who is Zivile Rezgyte?

Zivile Rezgate is the wife of Caroline Giuliani’s brother, Andrew Giuliani. The pair got married on July 14, 2017, and Andrew is reportedly one of Trump’s regular golf partners. He is also a part of the Republican party.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.