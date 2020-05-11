50 'Life Is Too Short' Quotes That Remind You To Live In The Moment

Life is not promised, so live it up.

Have you ever wanted to do something that you have always wanted but was too afraid of the stress and outcomes of it if you go along with it? Well, you are in luck. These "life is too short" quotes give you just the right amount of inspiration to live life to the fullest whenever possible.

Today, I want you to find whatever is in your heart that you have always wanted to do and just do it. Why? Because of life. Life is to be filled with love, happiness, and positivity.

Life is short. We often make promises to people and we have good intentions on keeping them but one thing that is promised to us all is that death is inevitable. So try not to make any promises and try going with the flow of things for once.

Even if it is for one day, just try it and see how you feel.

We often overthink situations too much and deeply that we tend to lose focus on the reality in life — that life is too short and that we never know what the next day will bring — in some cases even the same day.

Life can change in a split second.

One of the most common things that people have on their deathbeds is that they should have done more things and that life is short. When we are looking at our last few minutes on earth we should be able to say that we lived a life worth living and that we enjoyed every bit of it without regrets.

Do you have anything that you regret that you didn’t do? If so, do not live to regret but live life to the fullest while you can.

According to psychologytoday.com, “I still believe that hope lasts, and life is worth living, as long as there are love and interest in the surrounding world”. Life is worth living when you have love and fun things to do in it.

When they say life is too short, we often think about it, but never really take advantage of that fact. We say the quote and continue to do the things that we might not even want to do.

Do you think life is too short? If so, what are some of the things that you plan to do take make the best out of it? Here are "life is too short" quotes that will inspire you to live in the moment.

1. Be patient, because life will work itself out.

“Be patient and understanding. Life is too short to be vengeful or malicious.” — Phillips Brooks

2. Live life like you will never live it again.

“Life is not lost by dying; life is lost minute by minute, day by dragging day, in all the thousand small uncaring ways.” —Stephen Vincent Benét

3. Just live it up.

“Live every day as if it were going to be your last; for one day you’re sure to be right.” — Harry Morant

4. Calendars are a reminder of the things we have to do, so let’s take a day away.

“Don’t be fooled by the calendar. There are only as many days in the year as you make use of.” — Charles Richards

5. Stand out and make the best of it.

“Life is too short to blend in.”—Paris Hilton

6. Try to be happy and never live in misery.

“Life is too short to be miserable.”—Rita Mae Brown

7. You have a dream — just make it a reality.

“Life is too short to be living somebody else’s dream.” —Hugh Hefner

8. Try to let go of all of the anger you have for others.

“Life is too short for long-term grudges.”—Elon Musk

9. Life is short, what are you waiting for?

“Life is too short not to enjoy it.”—Glen Campbell

10. Eat carbs while you can because life is short, so just enjoy the good stuff.

“Life is too short not to have pasta, steak, and butter.”—Iman

11. Just go for it.

“Go for it now. The future is promised to no one.” —Wayne Dyer

12. As we get older we must remember that life is to be lived, filled with love and happiness.

“As you grow older, you’ll find the only things you regret are the things you didn’t do.”—Zachary Scott

13. If you have a number of days left, how would you live them?

“Live as you will wish to have lived when you are dying.” —Christian Gellert

14. Surround yourself with good people.

“Life is too short to spend time with people who suck the happiness out of you.”

15. We only have one.

“We only have one life and one body to care of, and we better do it right. You never know what tomorrow may bring and so we better live this life the best we can and be grateful for everything we have.” – Novak Djokovic

16. We only have now.

“Begin doing what you want to do now. We have only this moment, sparkling like a star in our hand, and melting like a snowflake.”—Marie Ray

17. Act like it’s your last day even if it's not.

“Expect an early death – it will keep you busier.” —Martin H. Fischer

18. Never waste time.

“If you wait, all that happens is that you get older.” —Larry McMurtry

19. Work, but do not over-work yourself.

“Life is too short to work so hard.” —Vivien Leigh

20. Life is not promised.

“Life is too short to worry about anything. You had better enjoy it because the next day promises nothing.”—Eric Davis

21. Don’t sweat the small stuff.

“Let’s not allow ourselves to be upset by small things we should despise and forget. Remember ‘Life is too short to be little’” —Dale Carnegie

22. Do what you want — you will be happy about it later in life.

“Enjoy yourself. It’s later than you think.” —Chinese Proverb

23. Time is the real thing that is in control of us all.

“Men talk of killing time, while time quietly kills them.” —Dion Boucicault

24. Just go for it and see if it is worth it.

25. Hate is something that is never worth your precious energy here on earth.

“Life is too short to waste time hating anyone.”

26. Each day is a good day.

“I still find each day too short for all the thoughts I want to think, all the walks I want to take, all the books I want to read and all the friends I want to see.” —John Burroughs

27. Time is so important.

“You may delay, but time will not.” —Benjamin Franklin

28. Start your day by doing what you want and it will make you happier in the end.

29. Care about your time here — that way you can spend it with positivity.

“Short as life is, we make it still shorter by the careless waste of time.” —Victor Hugo

30. You might be right, so just go for it.

31. Do not waste yourself.

“We cannot waste time. We can only waste ourselves.” —George M. Adams

32. Live life like it will be over in a flash.

“Life is a flash of lightning in the dark of night. It is a brief time of tremendous potential.” —B. Alan Wallace

33. You can miss things if you don’t catch up.

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop to look around once in a while you could miss it.” —Ferris Bueller

34. Your last second could be approaching.

"Life is a precious thing, you never know when you’re going to lose it. Live life while you can, because you never know which second is going to be your last.”

35. Don’t be boring, just spice it up.

“Is life not a thousand times too short for us to bore ourselves?” —Friedrich Nietzsche

36. Don’t make your life more complicated than it needs to be.

“Life is too short to spend your precious time trying to convince a person who wants to live in gloom and doom otherwise. Give lifting that person your best shot, but don’t hang around long enough for his or her bad attitude to pull you down. Instead, surround yourself with optimistic people.”—Zig Ziglar

37. Money is always a way to motivate others.

“Waste your money and you’re only out of money, but waste your time and you’ve lost a part of your life.” —Michael Leboeuf

38. When you know life is short you won’t fall for the drama.

“I don’t have a bad relationship. I’m 48 years old. I think life is too short for that. To me, life is… you open the shutters, you see the dogs outside, you look left, you look right, in, what, a second and a half? And that’s a life.– Jean Claude Van Damme

39. Think and be positive.

“Life is too short to be negative.”— Virgil Van Dijik

40. Eat well and you will live well — after all, food brings happiness.

“Life is too short to not have oysters and champagne sometimes.” —Christie Brinkley

41. Sometimes the quicker version is better.

“Life is too short for a long story.”—Mary Wortley Montagu

42. Life can be unpredictable.

“Life is too short & unpredictable not to live it exactly as you please.”

43. Think positive about life.

“Life is way too short to continue thinking you’re not worthy or good enough. Regardless of what others have told you, you are enough and are worthy of love and belonging.” —Kevin Ngo

44. Go do it.

“Life is too short to be reading quotes about life being too short. Stop reading and go live your life!”—Kevin Ngo

45. Life is not a game.

“Life is not a game. Still, in this life, we choose the games we love to play.” ― J.R. Rim

46. Get off of the TV and get some air, life is short.

“We would not deem life too short if we always remembered that we do not have to watch TV.” ― Mokokoma Mokhonoana

47. Live up to your own expectations.

“Life is too short as we all know it to be. So why dare to spend it trying to live up to other people's worldly expectations of you?”― Edmond Mbiaka

48. Don’t get distracted.

“Distractions make life seem way shorter than it is.” ― Mokokoma Mokhonoana

49. Life is short, so every day is precious.

“Cherish every relationship in your life. There are certain things in life that can't be fixed if broken!” ― Avijeet Das

50. Forgive, forget, and move on.

“Life is too short. I forgive and forget. I have not time to get mad or hate.” ― Debasish Mridha

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers love, relationship, and pop culture topics.