Startling Details About Hunter Biden’s Alleged Involvement With Eastern European ‘Human Trafficking Ring’

Yikes, this is not looking good for Hunter Biden. A report put out by Senate Republicans on Sept. 23 alleges that the 50-year-old son of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden was involved in a human trafficking ring and sent thousands of dollars to people who are reportedly involved in the sex industry. While Biden’s camp has yet to comment on the bombshell report, everyone is now wondering the same thing: was Hunter Biden involved in a human trafficking ring?

Was Hunter Biden involved in a human trafficking ring?

According to the 87-page report, Hunter Biden allegedly “sent funds to non-resident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine.”

“The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what ‘appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring,’” the report reads.

The report also notes “extensive public reporting concerning Hunter Biden’s alleged involvement with prostitution services.”

And while the report cites that “records on file with the Committees do not directly confirm or refute these individual reports, they do confirm that Hunter Biden sent thousands of dollars to individuals who have either: 1) been involved in transactions consistent with possible human trafficking; 2) an association with the adult entertainment industry; or 3) potential association with prostitution.”

Is Joe Biden mentioned in the report?

The report did not mention any wrongdoing by Joe Biden; however, its main focus is on Hunter Biden, including his involvement with a Ukrainian gas company and a $3.5 million wire transfer Hunter received from Elena Baturina, the richest woman in Russian and widow of former Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov, in 2014.

What are Republicans saying about the Hunter Biden human trafficking report?

Republicans and right-wingers, including President Trump, are going bananas over the report.

"I heard so much about Russia collusion, but it appears the only collusion going on was between Hunter Biden as he accepted $3.5 million from the wife of the Moscow Mayor. Very troubling indeed," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press conference.

Trump also lashed out about the report, tweeting, “Russian Billionaire wired Hunter Biden 3 1/2 Million Dollars. This on top of all of the other money he received while Joe was V.P. Crooked as can be, but Fake Mainstream Media wants it to just go away!”

Hunter Biden was a distraction from this. https://t.co/MzXmtqhjAb — Monica Fraker (@FrakerMonica) September 23, 2020

However, many people are saying that the Hunter Biden report is simply a distraction from everything currently going on with the Trump administration, as the report was released just six weeks before the upcoming election.

Who is Hunter Biden’s wife?

Hunter Biden is married to Melissa Cohen. They got married in May of 2019 and have one child together, a son who was born in March of this year. She has yet to comment on the allegations against her husband.

Hunter Biden’s first wife is Kathleen Buhle, who he married in 1993. They have three kids together: Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy, all of whom are now adults. The couple separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2017.

Hunter controversially dated his late brother Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden, after he tragically passed away from brain cancer. The pair ended their relationship in late 2017/early 2018.

