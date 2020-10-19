Kash Doll Teases Fans About Her Possible Pregnancy On Instagram — See The Announcement

Could there be another celebrity quarantine pregnancy announcement? Rapper Kash Doll sent fans into a tailspin after she took to her Instagram Stories on Oct. 18 to reveal that she may or may not be pregnant, and while some fans were eager to learn more about the possible pregnancy news, others were quick to slam the Detroit-born artist.

Is Kash Doll pregnant?

On Sunday, Oct. 18, Kash Doll posted the below message to her Instagram Stories:

"I think I’m pregnant I’ll let you guys know Thurday [sic] If so, I go to the doctor Thurday,” she wrote.

The text post, which was screenshotted and posted on the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram account, garnered almost 800 likes; however not everyone was thrilled about Kash Doll’s Instagram Story.

How did Kash Doll’s Instagram followers respond?

Fans weren’t convinced that the “announcement” was legit and posted their thoughts on Instagram. “She drunk asf.. but if so congrats to her,” one person commented, while another said, “These celebrities are bored asf. Wtf?”

One Instagram user couldn’t even comment on the fiasco, though, because they couldn’t get past the spelling errors in the text post. “She first... Needs to learn how to spell Thursday,” they quipped, adding an eye-roll emoji to drive home their point.

Others responded with theories about what her message could really mean. “Y’all it’s a new single,” one fan responded.

This isn’t the first time Kash Doll “announced” a pregnancy on social media.

On April 1, 2020, Kash Doll posted a picture of herself sporting a baby bump in nothing but a red bra and panties, prompting fans to believe that she was, in fact, pregnant. A couple days later, she posted a photo to Instagram, along with the caption, “Yesterday was April Fool’s everyone.”

The prank drew some backlash from her followers, with one fan writing, “We still do this.... Smh,” while another simply commented, “Okkkk.”

Who is Kash Doll married to?

Kash Doll is currently not married to anyone.

Who is Kash Doll’s new man?

It doesn’t look like Kash Doll is currently dating anyone, either. However, in July this year, she jokingly tweeted out that she and Omarion — who's been her longtime crush — were engaged.

Of course, the pair weren’t engaged, and fans were a bit confused about her now-deleted tweet.

What is Kash Doll’s age?

Kash Doll, whose real name is Arkeisha Knight, was born on March 14, 1992, which makes her a 28-year-old Pisces.

Who are Kash Doll’s siblings?

Kash Doll is the oldest of six siblings: three sisters and two brothers. Two years ago on National Sisters Day, the “Ice Me Out” rapper posted a sweet message to her sisters, writing, “Happy national sisters day! Booski, Sdoll and my Chauney Bonnie.... (these girls are not to b f***** with) #myfirstbestfriends”

What is Kash Doll’s net worth?

Kash Doll’s net worth is reportedly around $2 million.

