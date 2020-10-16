Mena Suvari, 41, Is Pregnant With Her First Child! Meet Her Husband, Michael Hope

Congratulations are in order for actress Mena Suvari and her husband, Michael Hope! The 41-year-old American Beauty actress announced on Oct. 16 that she is expecting her first child — a boy — with her husband of nearly two years. "It's still this process for me of believing it and accepting that something this beautiful could happen for me,” she said of the news. “It's been a very emotional experience. It's very weird finding out — I was like, I can't believe it!”

Who is Mena Suvari’s husband, Michael Hope?

Michael Hope, who goes by Mike, works in the film and television industry as a set decorator and prop master. He’s worked on Killjoys, Cardinal, Flower Shop Mysteries, and Slasher, among many others.

What is Michael Hope’s age?

It is unclear how old Michael Hope is, but thanks to a birthday post on Mena Suvari’s Instagram, we know he was born on June 15, which makes him a Gemini.

He appears on Mena Suvari’s Instagram often.

Mena Suvari is really outspoken about her activism and often posts about the current political and societal climate of the United States. When she’s not using her platform to bring awareness to some of the most important issues plaguing our country, she’s doing what every other person in love with their significant other does: post about them on social media!

And she’s his main Instagram muse.

One scroll through his Instagram profile will show you that Hope is absolutely obsessed with his wife — as he should be!

“From the start I knew this was going to be something special, the spark, the connection, and the love I felt with you. I will always love you with every ounce of my being. Thank you for everything you do for us, me and yourself each and every day,” he captioned a photo of the two of them in March last year.

He’s an avid animal lover.

The other main muse of Hope’s Instagram? His dog, Mia, who basically never leaves his side.

Who are Michael Hope and Mena Suvari’s children?

This is the first child for both Mena Suvari and Michael Hope, and it’s something that Suvari has wanted for as long as she can remember.

“I'm 41 and there's this air of like, I've got one foot in the grave and good luck," she said of her pregnancy journey. "I was like, I can't do this anymore. I'm so tired of stressing over this. I was trying to feel like if it's meant, it's meant. I was being really open like the Aquarian that I am — if this is my path or not."

In mid-July, however, Suvari started noticing some changes in her body.

“At first I thought I was having jet lag because I'm really sensitive,” she said. "By the end of July, I had a couple of other symptoms and I decided to take a test and there it was. It was a huge surprise, an absolute miracle!"

"It was something that we've always wanted but a couple months before, I had stopped calculating. I pulled back and let go, which apparently they say that that's when it happens,” she added.

What is Mena Suvari’s net worth?

Mena Suvari’s net worth is reportedly around $7 million.

Congrats to the happy couple!

