Adorable Details About Bebe Rexha's Relationship With Boyfriend Keyan Safyari

This just in. Turns out the "Baby I'm Jealous" singer, Bebe Rexha, has something to make everyone jealous about. Instead of spending the quarantine afraid of dying alone, she spent it snuggling up with her hot filmmaker boyfriend, Keyan Safyari.

"I wasn't lonely during quarantine," Rexha said in an interview, "I have a very wonderful man in my life right now and he's so amazing. I'm very grateful for him and I'm just enjoying my life and seeing where it goes."

Who is Bebe Rexha's boyfriend, Keyan Safyari?

Keyan Safyari is a famous producer, director, filmmaker, cinematographer, and artist. He enjoys playing hockey and currently lives in Los Angeles, California. He was born on September 17, 1983, which makes him a Virgo.

He is an IATSE local 600 Cinematographer for television, feature films, commercials, and music videos. In 2006, He received his BA in Film Production from California State University Northridge. He also attended ArtCenter College for his A.A. in FIlm from 2001-2003.

What is Keyan Safyari best known for?

As a cinematographer, he’s best known for The Last Girl, Odds& Ends, The Diet Life, Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, Unscripted, Foreignness, World Poker Tour, The Blood of the Cross, Speed Relationship-ing, and With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story.

He served as a camera operator for four episodes of So You Think You Can Dance, the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, The Bachelorette, Wonderland, Al Jazeera English, Circuit Battles, Masterchef, and Zombie Prom.

He owns his own production company.

Moving Images Entertainment Inc. is a "global film, television, and commercial production and production services company based out of Los Angeles." They rent out equipment and film crews to all of their clients.

Before owning his own production company, he worked as the Director Of Photography for IATSE Local 600 and a 3D Modeler and Animator for Digital Domain.

He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020.

Safyari was nominated for Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special for his work on The Little Mermaid Live! The nomination was shared with Iqbal Hans, Rod Wardell, Emelie Scaminaci, Michael Maiatico, Damien Tuffereau, Nathanial Havholm, Freddy Frederick, Tore Livia, Jofre Rosero, Easter Xua, David Plakos, Patrick Gleason, and Dave Eastwood.

What is Keyan Safyari’s height?

Keyan Safyari is 6 feet and 4 inches tall.

What is Keyan Safyari’s Net Worth?

As of 2020, his net worth is $9million.

Bebe Rexha usually keeps her relationship life on the down-low.

It’s been a while since Bebe Rexha has taken her relationship updates to social media. But last month, the two were spotted smooching in Los Angeles, after she gave him a Ferrari for his birthday.

Although their relationship is no secret to the public eye, Bebe Rexha still has an aversion to sharing her relationship on social media. "Unless I have a ring on my finger, you ain't getting a grid post, and that's the truth!" She said in an interview, "I have a love-hate relationship with social media. I love it because I can talk to my fans and see what's up with them, but then you see things you don't wanna see."

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.