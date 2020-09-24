Adorable Facts About Nelly's Relationship With Longtime Girlfriend Shantel Jackson

Nelly is a singer, rapper, and songwriter from St. Louis, Missouri who signed with Universal Records in 1999 and has been making music ever since. His big hits include "Country Grammar" and "Dilemma". He is currently competing on ABCs Dancing with the Stars. The 2000s rapper is well- known, but his partner, Shantel Jackson, is more of a mystery, so let's get to know her.

Who is Nelly's girlfriend, Shantel Jackson?

Who is Shantel Jackson?

Shantel Jackson was born on July 28, 1984, in Miami, Florida. She was a part of a large family as the middle child of 5. She is also a proud Leo, as shown on her Instagram account. Before meeting Nelly she was engaged to a former boyfriend. She's been with Nelly for nearly seven years at this point.

What does Shantel Jackson do for a living?

Jackson is a model and aspiring actress. She starred on Nelly's reality TV show Nellysville in 2014, which is where she met the rapper. She also starred on The Platnum Life, her own reality TV show. Jackson is also a businesswoman; she invented Shoe Gummie, an outer sole patch to help women wear heels for long periods of time.

Shantel Jackson wants a family.

Nelly and Jackson currently have no children together. The 36-year-old model wants to have a family and has looked into possibly freezing her eggs. She was filmed having a conversation with Nelly about having a family on The Platinum Life where he encouraged her, "It's your decision, I'm here to be supportive. Either way babe, I love you!"

What are Shantel Jackson's hobbies?

When Jackson isn't inventing something or going to auditions, she loves drinking coffee and making Tik-Tok videos. She also enjoys recording makeup routine videos for her 1.5 million followers.

Are Nelly and Shantel Jackson married?

In 2017, Jackson was caught singing the rhyme on her reality TV show The Platinum Life, "First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby in the baby carriage!' And fans of both Nelly and Jackson have shipping them tying the knot for a long time. Jackson was also seen trying on an engagement ring on The Platinum Life, which you can view in the video above, only fueling fan's fire. While no engagement has happened yet, another engagement rumor spread like wildfire again in August 2020 but it was just a rumor.

Who is Shantel Jackson's ex-boyfriend?

Jackson was mixed up in a horrible scandal. Her ex-boyfriend, boxer Floyd Mayweather, accused her of having an abortion of his twins on his Instagram account in 2014 after the two split. Jackson publicly stated she had a traumatic miscarriage and sued Mayweather for assault, battery, defamation, and invasion of privacy. The two are still on bad terms today, but Nelly stood by her side through all of it.

Shantel Jackson also stood by Nelly's side.

Jackson supported Nelly when he was accused of sexual assault by a fan in October of 2017. She posted on her Instagram in early 2018 that she believed the accusations were false and that lying about such things discredit the #MeToo movement.

Is Shantel Jackson active on social media?

Jackson is pretty active on her Instagram account and has created many hilarious TikToks to get through the pandemic. On her Instagram, you can scroll through over 1600 pictures of her modeling, some selfies, food and coffees photos, and support for her man. She also promotes her growing TikTok account filled with funny videos as well as beauty tips and dance trends. Both her TikTok and Instagram accounts are public.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.