Meet Ashley Park, Star Of Netflix’s Fun New Series ‘Emily In Paris’

It’s that time of year where it’s perfectly acceptable to spend all day in your sweatpants with $50 worth of Postmates, curled up on your couch while watching twelve episodes of the same show in one sitting. Just kidding, it’s 2020, which means that scenario’s been acceptable for the entire year. If you’re running out of shows to watch, Netflix’s Emily in Paris is likely to be your newest binge-worthy obsession. Besides Lily Collins, who are the stars of Emily In Paris? Read on to find out everything you need to know about actress, dancer, and singer, Ashley Park.

Who is Ashley Park?

Ashley Park is a singer, actress, and dancer who was born on June 6, 1991, which makes her a Gemini. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Michigan, where she studied Musical Theatre.

Park has appeared in numerous films and television series, like Nightcap, Low Low, Tales of the City, Helpsters, and of course, Emily In Paris. She also appears on the Emily In Paris soundtrack and performs the song “La Vie en Rose” in the first episode of the show.

She’s a huge Broadway star.

Not only is Ashley Park an amazing actress, she’s one of the biggest Broadway stars in theatre right now. She’s best known for playing the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Mean Girls, which was adapted from the hit 2004 movie starring Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert.

She’s been nominated for eight awards throughout her theatre career, including multiple nominations for her role in Mean Girls: Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, and Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway show.

Ashley Park was also nominated for a Grammy Award in 2016 for Best Musical Theater Album for her work in The King and I. That same year, Park won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical for her role in the off-Broadway show, KPOP.

In August of 2020, Park expressed how much she missed doing musical theatre in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m missing Broadway today. Live theatre. Our audiences. Getting to be in the audience. The joy in our bones from performing with people we love,” she wrote.

Who is Ashley Park dating?

It looks like Ashley Park is currently single; however, that doesn’t mean she’s alone! One scroll through her Instagram page will show you that she enjoys spending time with her friends and co-stars, and is perfectly happy just hanging out by herself, too.

She’s close with her Emily In Paris co-stars.

The cast of Emily In Paris are definitely a tight-knit group! While filming the show in Paris last year, Park posted a collage of photos of herself hanging with her two co-stars, Camille Razat and Lily Collins, captioning the sweet snaps, “I love my work wives.”

She’s in another Netflix series.

Emily In Paris isn’t her first Netflix Original Series. Park also stars in the limited series Tales of the City, which also stars Victor Garber, Michelle Buteau, and Ellen Page.

You can now stream Season 1 of Emily In Paris on Netflix.

