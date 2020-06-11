10 Best TV Shows To Watch To Help You Get Through A Breakup

Here's what to watch when you're in desperate need of some camaraderie (and a laugh).

Not much compares to the pain of a heartbreak, especially if it's your first one. It’s as if you forget what it feels like to wake up without this hurt.

When you're trying to get through a breakup, it might feel like nothing will ever make you happy again — luckily, that's not the case.

TV shows are a great way to take your mind off things. By immersing yourself into another world, you can shift the focus from your own reality. Contemplate someone else’s drama for the time being.

It can be hard to shut off the thoughts that race through your head. That’s why you’re always told to stay busy during a heartbreak.

TV shows are not only entertaining, but distracting as well. Not to mention, you’ll be less tempted to call your ex and ask what went wrong when you're busy catching up on all the best TV shows.

The truth is, nothing will make a breakup hurt less. You can talk your friend’s ear off, cry all the tears, and eat as many pints of Ben & Jerry’s as you want. But the fact remains that you’re still in the midst of heartbreak.

As cliché as it sounds, time really does heal all wounds. And until that time passes, you’ve got to make the pain as comfortable as possible.

Give yourself permission to do whatever it is that will help you heal. If that means binge-watching Netflix in bed for the next few months, so be it.

Take advantage of this newfound opportunity to give yourself the love and attention you deserve. Even doing something as simple as watching a new TV show will give you a sense of purpose.

You’ll also probably learn a lot from the characters in your show. When we see others grow, we believe in ourselves to do the same thing. This might be exactly what you need during this time.

I’ll be sending you good vibes while you wait out the pain you feel. Remember that it won’t last forever. And until then, here are the 10 best TV shows to watch when you're going through a breakup.

1. Sex and the City

It’s a firm belief of mine that every woman should watch Sex and the City and I can’t think of a better time than when your heart is broken.

The relatable characters of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha will make you feel anything but alone. You’ll be sure to smile, laugh, and cry happy tears with these four best friends.

Anything you’re going through, Carrie has written about it. Grab your cosmopolitan and pull out the Manolo Blahniks, New York City awaits you!

Where to watch Sex and the City: Hulu

2. Friends

I’ll be honest in saying that it took me a while to get into Friends but once I did, I was hooked. You can’t help but love the light-hearted plot and witty humor.

These friends are focused on having fun and finding love but not without a few bumps in the road. And now that you’re experiencing heartbreak, you can make a strong opinion on whether or not Ross cheated on Rachel.

Where to watch Friends: HBO Max

3. The Bold Type

What’s better than working for a women’s fashion and lifestyle magazine? Having your two best friends by your side, of course!

Jane, Kat, and Sutton embody the modern-day feminist and always encourage each other to chase their dreams. Knowing how incredible it is to be a woman is essential for dealing with a heartbreak.

Where to watch The Bold Type: Freeform

4. New Girl

When I was going through my first heartbreak, I watched New Girl every day. It felt like the only time I could let out a genuine laugh and I cherished every minute of it.

The lovable LA roommates are always getting into trouble and showing the real meaning of friendship. Besides, what’s more relatable than Jess crying to Dirty Dancing in the first episode?

Where to watch New Girl: Netflix

5. Shameless

There’s no way your life could be more dysfunctional than the Gallagher family’s and sometimes, that reminder is enough to get you through a heartbreak.

Take a wild ride with this Chicago family that deals with poverty, addiction, mental illness, and misadventure. I promise you won’t regret it.

Where to watch Shameless: Netflix

6. How I Met Your Mother

Told through flashbacks, How I Met Your Mother is a feel-good show about falling in and out of love. Architect, Ted, reminisces on coincidence versus fate within his life.

His friends help him out along the way, bringing laughs and good memories. So pull up a chair and sit at their booth in MacLaren’s Pub, you won’t want to be anywhere else.

Where to watch How I Met Your Mother: Hulu

7. Scandal

Another one of my personal heartbreak shows, Scandal is captivating from the very beginning. Set in D.C., it centers around Olivia Pope’s crisis-management firm.

The complicated love triangles and steamy sex scenes will have you on the edge of your seat. And Olivia’s badassness will remind you of the strong woman you are.

Where to watch Scandal: Hulu

8. Shrill

Bold and confident Annie shows what it’s like to be an overweight journalist. Her big heart and desire for independence will inspire you to live your best life.

This show about never settling teaches the importance of self-acceptance and following your ambitions, no matter how big they seem.

Where to watch Shrill: Hulu

9. You

If there’s anything that will make you happy there’s no man in your life, it’s a murderous stalker. But as much as it may surprise you, Joe Goldberg is a likable character.

This psychological thriller explores just how far he’ll go to get the woman he loves. There’s humor, romance, horror, and a whole lot of drama — perfect for that aching heart.

Where to watch You: Netflix

10. Fleabag

An emotionally vulnerable show about the complexities of grief and low self-esteem, Fleabag is an eye-opening comedy drama.

Fleabag’s blunt humor and search for a deeper meaning is a motivator for pushing through life’s bullshit. She is witty, free-spirited, and understanding of loss.

Where to watch Fleabag: Amazon Prime Video

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers love, relationships, sex, self-care, body confidence, women’s health, college, and entertainment topics.