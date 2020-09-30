Everything You Need To Know About Walton Goggins' Wife, Nadia Conners

Walton Goggins typically plays very ambiguous characters that walk the line between right and wrong; however, he's best known for his work as Shane Vendrell in The Shield, Boyd Crowder in Justified, Clay Hawkins in Lincoln, Billy Crash in Django Unchained, Chris Mannix in The Hateful Eight, Lee Russell in Vice Principals, and Sonny Burch in Ant-Man and the Wasp. He has received a Critics' Choice Award for the HBO comedy series Vice Principals and a Primetime Emmy nomination for FX's Justified in 2011. Goggins is set to star in The Unicorn on Netflix, which comes out this Thursday, October 1, 2020. What do we know about Walton Goggins' wife, though? She is, after all, a player in the film industry, too.

Who is Walton Goggins' wife, Nadia Conners?

Nadia Conners is the second wife of Walton Goggins. Conners is a writer and director in the film industry. She is best known for The 11th Hour, This is All of Us, and Tyrant. Conners was a nominee for a Golden Camera Award in 2007 for her work on The 11th hour. Her repertoire includes both narrative and documentary films. She is the founder and creative director of the Tree Media Group, which is an environment-based film studio that produces films dedicated to planet Earth.

Conners also worked with Leonardo Dicaprio on the documentary film The 11th hour as well as two short films: Global Warming and Water Planet.

When did Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners get married?

Conners and Goggins tied the knot after "a long relationship" in August of 2011.

Walton Goggins was married before.

Goggins experienced real tragedy in his life before he met Conners. Goggins was married to Canadian businesswoman Leanne Goggins from 2001-2004. They did not officially get divorced, though.

Leanne Goggins served Walton divorce papers several days before a tragic incident occurred. On November 12, 2004, Leanne Goggins died by suicide by leaping from the 17th floor of an office building in Los Angeles, California. Reportedly, she struggled with severe depression. Many speculated that one of the reasons Goggins' first wife committed suicide was that just one year before her death, she found a dead body while walking her dog.

Leanne Goggins' tragic death has helped Walton understand some of his characters and the way they handle trauma. Leanne is a very significant part of his life and after her death, he expressed that he didn't want to get married again. However, when he met Nadia Conners, one thing led to another, and the wedding bells chimed once again for Walton Goggins.

Goggins and Conners have one child together.

Augustus Goggins was born in February 2011, just six months before the couple got married. The young boy is nine years old and is very comfortable with his parents' active social life. At first, Goggins never intended on having kids.

"But then it happened," he said. "And it is, you know, the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. It is the most inconvenient and greatest and convenient thing.”

Now, Goggins has a new philosophy when it comes to children: “When it comes to the love of your child, that’s universal, man. That is sacred.”

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.