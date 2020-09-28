Amanda Seyfried Gives Birth To Her Second Child — Meet Her Husband, Actor Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, recently welcomed a beautiful baby boy to their ever-growing family! An Instagram post shared on Sept. 28 by War Child USA — the organization that Amanda and Thomas are ambassadors for — revealed the couple’s good news. “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives,” their statement read. “With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”⁠ And while Amanda Seyfried is a household name in the entertainment industry, thanks to popular movies like Mean Girls, Mama Mia, and Jennifer’s Body, we’re interested in learning more about her husband and father of her children, Thomas Sadoski.

Who is Amanda Seyfried’s husband, Thomas Sadoski?

Thomas Sadoski is a stage, film, and television actor who was born on July 1, 1976, which makes him a Cancer. He’s appeared in a ton of notable TV shows and films, including As the World Turns, Ugly Betty, Law & Order: SVU, The Slap, Life in Pieces, and the hit Reese Witherspoon drama, Wild.

How did Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski meet?

Amanda Seyfried actually met her now-husband, Thomas Sadoski, on the set of the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By while he was still married to casting director Kimberly Hope. She was also in a relationship with fellow actor Justin Long at the time; however, Seyfried claims that they didn’t get together until after she and Thomas’ respective relationships ended in 2015.

"[He] never flirted, never disrespected his wife. That was another reason why I thought, later on, that I could marry him,” Amanda revealed.

In 2016, the pair fell in love after they were reunited on the set of the film The Last Word. “It was amazing. It felt healthy and freeing and clean. We can tell the story without any guilt,” she said.

The couple got married on March 12, 2017 in a casual ceremony while Amanda was nine months pregnant with her first child. “I really wanted to have rings on in the hospital, you know?" she said. "And what if something goes wrong, and he’s not legally my husband?”

Who are Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski’s children?

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are already parents to their three-year-old daughter, Nina, who Seyfried gave birth to in March of 2017. For the most part, Amanda and Thomas have kept Nina out of the spotlight, although Amanda revealed some funny things about Nina in June of this year that most parents of toddlers can relate to.

“I don't share her face or anything [online]; I'll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life," she said. “But I can't help but share these insane conversations that [I'm] having with this 3-year-old. I mean, they're so in touch sometimes it's scary, but it's also super funny. I love it, and if I can share any of that, I will."

"She knows how badly I want to sing, and she will not let me," she added. "She's smart. I gotta think of a way to [negotiate] because I'm a singer, and if she starts walking out of the room when I start singing, I'm going to get, like, an even bigger complex than I already have.”

And thanks to the announcement of the birth of their second child, whose name has yet to be revealed, it looks like Nina will be taking on a new role in the Seyfried-Sadoski household as big sister!

He’s passionate about social justice and current issues.

One scroll through Thomas Sadoski’s Instagram profile will show you that the actor is incredibly passionate about social justice and the current events that are plaguing the country. He uses his platform to raise awareness about important issues, like the Black Lives Matter movement, justice for Breonna Taylor, and the importance of voting in what is probably the most important election in American history.

