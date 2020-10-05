10 Shortest Celebrity Engagements Of All Time

Celebrities are just like us! They can fall in love quickly and sometimes get heartbroken just as fast. Some celebrity couples were so eager to walk down the aisle that they were engaged for a short amount of time. And while some of these famous couples are still happily together, some called it quits just as fast.

Below are 10 of the shortest celebrity engagements of all time:

1. Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato got engaged in July 2020 after dating for almost five months. They broke up in September, which means they were only engaged for two months.

However, it might be for the best because their breakup is a tad messy. Ehrich took to his Instagram Stories to claim that he found out about the split from the press; however, some sources claimed that Ehrich was lying.

Before the breakup, Ehrich was involved in a scandal in which fans discovered his old instagram comments and tweets that made it clear that he is infatuated with Selena Gomez. A source said that Lovato felt that Ehrich was ″trying to further his career by using her name behind her back." Demi Lovato deserves better anyway!

2. Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson began dating in May 2018. Davidson proposed to Grande on June 11 and they moved in together soon after. However, they called off their engagement on October 14. So, they were just engaged for four months.

While they were together, they got tattoos representing their relationship. Davidson got Grande’s initials on his thumb, a "Dangerous Woman" bunny mask behind his ear, and many others. Grande got “Pete” tattooed on her ring finger, the number “8418,” which was Davidson’s late dad’s FDNY badge number, on her ankle, and other tattoos. Their love may not have been permanent, but their ink is!

It seemed like Davidson and Grande moved too quickly. When they broke up, it was reported that the breakup happened because of "both parties acknowledging that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off" and that "the two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically.”

3. Mariah Carey and James Packer

Mariah Carey and James Packer called off their engagement in October 2016. The couple went public in June 2015 and Packer proposed to Carey in New York on January 21, 2016. This marriage would have been Carey’s third, since she was previously married to Tommy Mottola and Nick Cannon. It would have been Packer’s second marriage, since he was previously married to Erica Baxtor and has children with her.

However, it seemed like distance got in the way of the relationship. Carey was travelling the world for her Sweet Sweet Fantasy tour, so Packer kept having to travel to see Carey. The last time they were photographed together was in Mykonos, Greece. Allegedly their relationship got very rocky in Greece and they decided to take some time apart. A source told People that “James has not been in a mentally healthy place. His behavior was not a desirable situation for Mariah so she unfortunately had to leave him.”

I guess all Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is not James Packer.

4. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna began dating in January 2016. Although, things were messy to begin with, because Chyna is Tyga’s ex and they have a son together named King Cairo. Chyna was friendly with Kim Kardashian but they drifted apart after Tyga began dating her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

After dating for a little over three months, the couple got engaged in April 2016. A month later, they announced that they were expecting a child together. On November 10, their daughter, Dream Renee was born.

In December, Chyna’s instagram was hacked and the hacker threatened to provide proof that Chyna was cheating on Kardashian. Soon after, Chyna implied that Kardashian was the hacker and admitted that she did cheat on him. Then, Kardashian logged on to Snapchat and said that Chyna “took the baby, took the whole nursery we built" and gave a tour of the empty rooms. After spending some time apart, they got back together in January but split up again a month later and called the wedding off.

5. Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt

Hannah Brown, star of Season 15 of The Bachelorette, got engaged to contestant Jed Wyatt at the end of the season. However, Brown called off the engagement less than a month later when Wyatt’s ex, Haley Stevens, claimed that they were still in a relationship when he left to film the show. Stevens also said that Wyatt just wanted to be on The Bachelorette to boost his music career. Since Wyatt was clearly not there for the right reasons, the couple broke up before the show even aired.

6. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Kardashian and Odom got engaged one month after they began dating. They were engaged to one another for less than a week, though, because they got married a couple days later on September 27, 2009. The wedding was filmed for Kardashian’s reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013.

7. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

It seems like the Kardashian sisters have had their fair share of unlucky engagements. However, Kim Kardashian’s engagement and marriage might go down in history for being one of the shortest ever. Kardashian met Humphries in 2010 while she was filming her spin-off reality show Kourtney & Kim Take New York. The couple got engaged in May 2011 and got married three months later. Although, Kardashian filed for divorce 72 days later!

8. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Actress Reese Witherspoon and agent Jim Toth got engaged in December 2010. They then got married three months later at Witherspoon’s house in Ojai on March 26, 2011.

Reese Witherspoon deserves a happy marriage, since she was previously married to Ryan Phillippe, who cheated on her with a co-star. However, they did have two children together, who seem to have gotten Witherspoon’s good looks.

9. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green had an on-and-off relationship since they met in 2004. They got engaged in 2006, but Megan Fox filmed Transformers with Shia LaBeouf and allegedly got very friendly with him behind the scenes. So, Green and Fox called off their engagement in 2009. However, the pair got back together a couple months later and by June 2010, they were engaged again. Although, this time, they got married 23 days later in Hawaii. They have three sons together, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

The couple kept having on-and-off again moments and it seemed like the relationship was on the rocks. So, they ended up splitting up once in 2015 and again in 2019. Now, it's comfirmed that Fox is dating Machine Gun Kelly.

10. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden got married in California on January 5, 2015. The couple got engaged 17 days before their wedding. They are still happily together and have a daughter named Raddix Madden.

