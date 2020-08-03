How Did Brian Austin Green Find Out Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Dating?

This has to be tough.

Brian Austin Green has been opening up about his split from longtime partner Megan Fox recently, and during an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast hosted by Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, the 47-year-old former Beverly Hills 90210 star revealed what life has been like post-Megan, and how he found out about her and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship.

How Did Brian Austin Green find out Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are dating?

During an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Brian admitted that he found out about their relationship on his own, and remained pretty cryptic about it.

"I found out in my own way,” he revealed. “And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one. I didn’t read about it or anything like that.”

Yikes! It can’t be easy seeing pictures of your ex-wife and her new boyfriend everywhere you look, which is a sentiment Brian also touched upon during his podcast appearance.

"You can if you ignore it and avoid it which is what I try and do," he added. "I try to not read anything or look at anything and not involve myself in it. Just keep my head down and do what I do and focus on the kids. I know she’s going to do the same thing."

Who is Brian Austin Green dating now?

In June, Brian Austin Green was spotted having lunch with Courtney Stoddan, who famously married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson when she was only 16 years old.

Their outing fueled rumors that the pair were a hot new item, but Brian insisted later that their relationship was “purely platonic.”

He was then spotted out with Tina Louise, who is a model and social media influencer; however, he refused to answer questions about whether or not Tina was his new girlfriend at the time.

Green insisted that despite his rumored romances with Courtney and Tina — both of whom he met through Instagram — he’s “been single this whole time.”

"I had no idea that Instagram was so much of a dating site until I was single. Up until then, I posted pictures of benches, trees, the ocean and my kids doing stuff here and there. I was a total married dad on it,” he said of the social media platform.

“All of a sudden I started getting DMs when Megan and I separated. [The DMs] started flowing in instantly, no shame in their game at all,” he added.

"I've been single this whole time. Dating, I guess," he continued. "I'm open to meeting somebody. I'm focused on myself and healing with all of this and my kids."

How long were Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox together?

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were together for nearly sixteen years. The pair dated on and off for six years before getting married in 2010, and share three children under the age of ten together: Noah (7), Bodhi (6), and Journey (3).

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.