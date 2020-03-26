Who Is Max Ehrich? Everything You Need To Know About Demi Lovato's Boyfriend

Demi's got a new man, and he's a cutie!

Demi Lovato is certainly having a good 2020. Fresh off of the success of her Super Bowl performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner," for which she received rave reviews and a whole host of new fans comes word that she finally found herself a new boyfriend! And not only is he super-cute but he also seems to be really good for her mental health and sobriety, and otherwise serves as a positive influence on her life.

So who is Max Ehrich, the star of The Young & The Restless who is also Demi Lovato's boyfriend? Let's look at what we know about this handsome hunk.

Who is Max Ehrich? Even though he's best known as a soap star, he has an impressive acting resume.

Though Ehrich's most recent credit has to do with his work on The Young & The Restless, where he played Fenmore Baldwin, Ehrich's acting resume is actually quite impressive. He's had a guest-starring role on Law & Order: SVU, starred as Hunter May in Under the Dome, and is currently starring as Brett on American Princess.

He posted Instagram Stories with Lovato's dogs, further suggesting they were a couple.

One of the biggest hints that Ehrich and Lovato are more than just friends has to do with a recent Instagram story that Ehrich posted that featured Lovato's two beloved dogs. What's more, Lovato let a sexy comment on one of Ehrich's Instagram photos, which you can see below.

Prior to Ehrich, Lovato was linked to model Austin Wilson, but they called it quits just weeks after making things "Instagram official."

Though little is known about Ehrich's dating life prior to Lovato, Lovato was most recently linked to model Austin Wilson. However, just a few weeks after making things "Instagram official" with the model, Lovato and Wilson called it quits.

Demi Lovato's boyfriend is a former child star, just like her!

As many know, Lovato got her start as a child star, most famously on Camp Rock. And that's another thing that she and Ehrich have in common: Ehrich was also a former child star who starred in High School Musical 3 with Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale.

Ehrich is credited with being a positive influence on Lovato.

"Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party," a source close to Lovato said. "He's a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via Facetime since being quarantined. It's very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads. They have spent a lot of time together but I wouldn't say it's an exclusive relationship yet."

Neither Lovato nor Ehrich have officially confirmed their dating status.

As of this writing, despite all the hints, innuendos, and "sources," neither Lovato nor Ehrich have confirmed their dating status. However, we will definitely keep you posted if either one of them makes it "Instagram official" or comments on their budding relationship.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.