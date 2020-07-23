Who Did Demi Lovato Date Before Max Ehrich? Details About Her Past Relationships

She finally found The One.

A huge congratulations is in order for pop superstar Demi Lovato! The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer recently announced her engagement to Max Ehrich, who she’s been dating since March of this year.

Who did Demi Lovato date before Max Ehrich?

While their whirlwind romance is basically out of a fairytale, just like most of us, Demi had to date her fair share of frogs in order to find her Prince Charming.

Demi Lovato and Trace Cyrus

In 2009, 16-year-old Demi Lovato dated Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus, who was 20 at the time, for a few months. Unfortunately, age and distance played a huge part in the end of their romance.

“We gave it a shot and that’s all you can do,” Trace said of their short-lived romance in an exclusive interview with People. “Every time I hung out with that girl or talked on the phone with her, it was amazing. She’s someone I can totally relate to.”

“But she is a lot younger than me,” he continued. “When someone is that much younger, you’re looking for different things in relationships. Maybe when she’s older and we’ve both matured, we’ll be looking for the same thing and it can work out.”

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas briefly dated in 2010 after starring in the Disney Channel Original Movies Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 together.

Unfortunately, their romance was short-lived; less than 48-hours after Demi confirmed their relationship during an interview on The Billy Bush Show, the pair split.

"In this business, it's really hard to find people who are going to be there for the rest of your life,” Joe said after he ended their romantic relationship. “When I met Demi, I knew right away that our friendship was really strong. I don't want to lose that ever.”

However, there’s no bad blood between the two of them, as they’ve remained close friends throughout the years. Demi even congratulated Joe on his engagement to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. After Sophie posted a picture of her ring on Instagram, the “Skyscraper” singer commented, "HUGE CONGRATS!!!!! Sooooo happy for the both of you!!!!"

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama, whose 12-year age difference made headlines when the pair started dating in 2010, were together for six years.

The couple announced their surprise breakup in a joint statement, writing, "After almost six loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends."

Demi Lovato and Henri Levy

Demi Lovato was linked to fashion designer Henri Levy at the end of 2018. TMZ reported that the two were spotted holding hands at dinner, and a source told E! News that Henri was Demi’s sober companion following her July 2018 overdose.

"Demi wants to be around people who are like-minded and Henri is good energy for her,” the source said.

The pair reportedly split in March of 2019.

Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson

Demi Lovato dated model Austin Wilson toward the end of 2019. The pair confirmed their relationship on Instagram, after Demi posted a now-deleted pic of the two captioned, “My love.”

The pair reportedly split shortly after going public, with a source telling People, “She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God. She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”

