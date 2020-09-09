Daily Love Horoscope For September 9, 2020

How will Mars retrograde affect your love life?

Your daily love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and the Moon will be in Gemini.

Here's what's in store for your daily love horoscope, per astrology, for all zodiac signs.

Mars retrograde starts on Wednesday, and while in Aries, things start to intensify for all zodiac signs.

Mars retrograde is a time of introspection, and while in Aries, all zodiac signs are ready to explore their inner wants and desires.

Chiron, the Wounded Healer is also in the zodiac sign of Aries and will interact with Mars while it retrogrades from September 9 - November 13, 2020.

How will this impact your daily love horoscope starting today?

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, September 09, 2020.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your health and wellness sector.

While the Sun is in Virgo it's a great time to fortify a healthy routine with your loved one. Perhaps taking a daily walk or spending a few minutes each day in quiet meditation while holding hands can fuel some romance too.

The Sun trines with Jupiter in Capricorn, your astrology house of work and career. It's a great time to make some adjustments with your work schedule so you can spend more time with your significant other.

Mars retrograde affects your personal development, so if there are areas you know you need to work on, reflect and try to self improve.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your passion and romance sector.

While the Sun is in Virgo it's a great time to make romance a daily routine. If it's been a while since you've done something romantic for your mate, try reintroducing spontaneity back into your relationship.

The Sun trines with Jupiter in Capricorn, your astrology house of learning. It's a great time to study love and to try to be a better, more empathetic mate.

Mars retrograde affects your past and healing which can motivate you to focus on your internal struggles leading to future healing.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your authority sector.

While the Sun is in Virgo it's a great time to work on any respect issues that exist in your relationship. If you have been struggling with feelings of lower self-worth, it's a great time to focus on this area of your confidence.

The Sun trines with Jupiter in Capricorn, your astrology house of shared resources. It's a great time to ask and anticipate receiving. If you're able to help someone you love, it's the perfect time to be a blessing.

Mars retrograde affects your friendships and can make it harder to get along at times. Focus on the good stuff.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your communication sector.

While the Sun is in Virgo it's a great time to open up your heart about a particular concern and try to find a resolution that works for all parties involved.

The Sun trines with Jupiter in Capricorn, your astrology house of commitment. It's a great time to share your heart and make a declaration of love.

Mars retrograde affects your public image, which can cause you to feel under attack at times. Protect your personal information and keep those that you aren't close to on a need-to-know basis.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your personal property sector.

While the Sun is in Virgo it's a great time to take a personal inventory. If you're in a relationship and plan to leave, it's a great time to label your items and note what things you don't want to let go of.

The Sun trines with Jupiter in Capricorn, your astrology house of daily tasks and wellness. It's a great time to start a healthy routine that supports balance in your life.

Mars retrograde affects your personal philosophy which may mean a sudden change in your beliefs due to an argument.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your personal development and identity sector.

While the Sun is in Virgo it's a great time to work on your personal matters and focus on the work that gives you a sense of fulfillment.

The Sun trines with Jupiter in Capricorn, your astrology house of romance and passion. It's a great time to do something simple and romantic with your partner.

Mars retrograde affects your shared resources so don't be afraid to fight for what's rightfully yours. If you have an X that's holding on to your things, ask if you want them back.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your psychic awareness sector.

While the Sun is in Virgo it's a great time to have your natal chart done by an astrologer or getting a tarot card reading.

The Sun trines with Jupiter in Capricorn, your astrology house of authority figures and family. It's a great time to call your grandparents or someone you've not spoken to in a while.

Mars retrograde affects your commitments, and it can be easy to throw in the towel. Try not to if you truly want to stay and work things out.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your friendship sector.

While the Sun is in Virgo it's a great time to spend with a friend and to make some sort of plan for an upcoming event.

The Sun trines with Jupiter in Capricorn, your astrology house of communication. It's a great time to have an important conversation with a loved one or a counselor.

Mars retrograde affects your daily tasks and well-being. You will be driven to bring order to your life and your existing relationships.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your career and work sector.

While the Sun is in Virgo it's a great time to focus on office work and make up your alone time later.

The Sun trines with Jupiter in Capricorn, your astrology house of personal property. It's a great time to make a love donation to an organization you value.

Mars retrograde affects your romance and passion, and you may feel a strong need to be loved and affirmed.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your personal philosophy sector.

While the Sun is in Virgo it's a great time to think about things before speaking. Take a step back before issuing a judgment.

The Sun trines with Jupiter in Capricorn, your astrology house of personal development. It's a great time to clear out old makeup and clothing and to work on yourself.

Mars retrograde affects your relationship with authority figures. It's a good time to meet with a pastor, priest or to approach an institution about marriage plans.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your shared resources sector.

While the Sun is in Virgo it's a great time to ask for something that you need and to be there for a friend.

The Sun trines with Jupiter in Capricorn, your astrology house of healing and the past. It's a great time to journal and think about the future.

Mars retrograde affects your communication. Don't take criticism to heart especially from people who don't know you well.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your commitment sector.

While the Sun is in Virgo it's a great time to decide if a relationship is for you or not and if it isn't to make plans to leave.

The Sun trines with Jupiter in Capricorn, your astrology house of friendship. It's a great time to make plans with a friend who is always supportive.

Mars retrograde affects your personal property, it can be a time when you feel a strong sense of ownership of an item and not want it to be touched or shared by others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.