4 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Abundance & Luck On Monday, January 12

Four zodiac signs are experiencing significant abundance and luck on January 12, 2026. Monday exposes a tender spot in the universe that heals frustration and resolves self-doubt.

What once felt like a karmic punishment becomes a fertile foundation for good things to manifest. Self-doubt is assuaged and replaced with confidence that comes only after tests are passed and life trials endured.

Monday's transit between Chiron and the Sun feels activating because it is. Chiron rewards honest effort, endurance and growth through discomfort. You've learned from the past. The Sun brings the best to light for others to see and gain wisdom. Paid for by experience, these four astrological signs get what they earned because the planets have aligned.

1. Leo

The Sun square Chiron transit rewards you for being genuine, Leo. On January 12, you experience abundance and luck during a personal breakthrough moment that unveils a long-standing ego wound.

What you uncover teaches you why self-sabotage happened in the past. Those times when you felt misjudged or underestimated start to make sense. Only now can you see your worth and learn from those painful experiences. You rebuild your confidence, which leads you down a unique path to wealth. You build on confidence. You live with purpose, and it sparks luck. You find your true authority is within.

2. Capricorn

Capricorn, you experience abundance and luck in your home and inner security. There's something to be said about emotional strength. When you feel supported, you handle family responsibilities with grace. On Monday, January 12, you self-soothe and self-stabilize, which reduces strong reactions.

Your calmness creates a small change in your mindset. In that stillness, you give birth to character. You discover your hidden strengths, which help you make better choices for the future. What results is good fortune, wealth and luck.

3. Libra

Libra, you experience abundance and luck arrive through relationships and partnerships on Monday. A recurring problem in your relationship has left you feeling disappointed. You see how you've given too much, even to the point where you've lost yourself for the sake of peace. But now, you have learned to be discerning.

On January 12, you stop people-pleasing, which puts money back into your pocket. You ask that your needs be respected, and that stops the negotiation. Old habits are broken and replaced by new ones, and you feel lucky. Your life feels abundant when it meets your terms.

4. Aries

Aries, you experience abundance and luck in your romantic life on January 12. You get creative after a period of feeling numb by love, and on Monday, emotional blocks lift.

You no longer fear vulnerability or being too much. Instead, you express your joy freely. You enter the day reclaiming courage in play, love and creativity. You find joy in risk-taking and stop waiting for it to happen. Instead, you create it. You choose joy, and in return, it brings you luck and more of what you need.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.