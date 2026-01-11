3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On January 12, 2026

Starting on January 12, 2026, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. Jupiter retrograde revisits beliefs, expectations, and past plans that once felt promising. It has us wondering if some of those oldies but goodies are still worth pursuing, because not everything from the past is a dud.

On this day, we realize that we were on to something, once upon a time. For three zodiac signs, January 12 marks a return to something we thought had passed us by. Hope reenters our lives as a workable path forward. We can do this!

This is the kind of encouragement that comes from knowing more now than we did before. We've acquired experience, and it's something we can use right now. The future feels promising and charged with positivity.

1. Taurus

Jupiter retrograde brings a reassuring realization, Taurus. It helps you understand that a setback you once experienced is now your personal road to success. It's funny how things work out. On January 12, you realize there are no wrong moves, just moves that teach you the right ones.

What once felt like stagnation now feels like the path to success. There's nothing stagnant about this day. In fact, you may find yourself inspired to go back and finish something you started.

Patience got you to this point, Taurus. Now, it's time to take what you learned and keep pushing forward. Improve, learn anew, and forge on. Keep hope alive through action!

2. Cancer

This transit softens a thought you have that usually leads to worry and stress, Cancer. On January 12, Jupiter retrograde helps you reconnect with a vision you previously shelved. You worried that you may have missed your moment, and yet, on this day, it becomes clear that you haven't.

Circumstances are finally catching up to what your heart wanted all along. What seemed unrealistic before now feels attainable. Hope is alive, and it's offering opportunities to you, Cancer. These are opportunities you want to take.

You feel supported again, both internally and externally, and that confidence allows you to plan with renewed belief. Why worry when you can get busy working on what you love to do?

3. Sagittarius

Jupiter retrograde speaks directly to you, Sagittarius, as this planet rules your sign in all the right ways. On January 12, the path you saw yourself walking opens up for you. This is more than opportunity; it's cosmic affirmation.

You realize that losing faith was temporary, not permanent. You're only human, and this comes with being a person. We all fall into pits of doubt now and then. However, on this day, you're able to turn that doubt into hope.

This Jupiter transit restores your sense of purpose, Sagittarius. Then, like a racehorse behind the gate, you hear the shot, and you're off, running to win. You're following your heart and going for the gold. You are grateful for setbacks because they only help you step up your game.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.