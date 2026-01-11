Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From January 12 - 18, 2026

Your weekly Chinese horoscope for each animal sign is here from January 12 - 18, 2026. You're entering a bridge week to wrap up the things you started the last couple of weeks. You let go of what you no longer need to do, and you prepare for a fresh start.

Thursday through Sunday brings themes of closure. The Pig lunar month ends this week on Sunday, and the Rat lunar month begins. It's time to clean out old energy and start anew. Your mind wil naturally want to understand what you're doing now and how to improve it later. Best activities to do include decluttering and closing energy loops. Plan to set an intention for the upcoming lunar month.

1. Dog

Focus on integrity and setting clear boundaries around your life, schedule, relationships and work. You can increase loyalty in areas that make the most sense for where you are now, but begin to remove yourself from interactions that feel unhelpful or unhealthy.

This week, satisfy a commitment you made. When you are, clarify future expectations for your free time. You will discover when and where to handle paperwork and organize your finances. Avoid giving too much right now; instead, focus on how to protect yourself and others from the consequences of poor decision-making.

The best animal sign to work with is the Tiger for their leadership and courage. Your lucky number this week is 4. Listen to your heart for signs of peace; it will help to preserve your sense of dignity.

2. Dragon

Dragon, this week, your focus is on consolidating activities and time restraints while increasing your power. You are ready to do a lifestyle upgrade, which means cleaning up your entire life.

You're seeing what a rebrand means for you, especially your life goals. You can complete a creative project, then remove other distractions to open your schedule for a new one.

You are best to avoid any ego battles. You have too much to do, so don't waste time. Your lucky number this week is 8. The best animal sign to work with is a Rat, for strategy and scheduling expertise. Your next level requires more clarity and less drama.

3. Goat

This week's themes involve an energetic and emotional release and a renewal. You're ready to let problems go, including problematic relationships in a gentle manner. One way to invite positive energy into your life is to declutter your home. Return to self-care routines. Distance yourself from the things that visually drain you.

Avoid confronting problems by distancing or ghosting. Instead, talk things over and resolve peacefully. The best animal sign for you to work with this week is the Rabbit for their softness and emotional support. Your lucky number is 2. The end of this lunar month (Sunday) is about addressing what's weighed on your heart. Address it and don't bring it forward.

4. Horse

You're ready to make changes, but there are a few things you need to address that are holding you back from proceeding. You want to finish a few things you have been procrastinating on this week. Clear your to-do list. Complete training and fitness plans, such as setting your agenda.

Handle important errands and loose ends. You want to avoid making room for boredom and overcommitting to things to fill your time. Plan intentionally where it makes sense. Your best sign to work with is the Dog, for their steadiness and loyalty. Your lucky number is 3. The best course of action is not to rush into things. Plan and be strategic.

5. Monkey

Monkey, this week, aim for strategy and social power. You have incredible wit. Use it to break the ice in conversations or lighten tension in competitive environments. This week, negotiate and plan your future. You can fix a system that's in place but not working right now.

A Snake can intelligently help you to find what will work. Your lucky number is 5. Your advice for the end of this lunar calendar is to stop playing small. Make decisions that level you up for the next 30 days.

6. Ox

Your focus and discipline elevate this week. You finish many of the projects you started and end the lunar month of the Pig on a strong note. One activity that is great to focus on involves money: budget review and creating a debt plan. Lingering home repairs need attention. You can organize your work schedule so that your responsibilities grow increasingly manageable.

The best animal sign for you to work with this week is the Rooster, for their ability to hold others accountable and to be a supportive partner. Your lucky number is 6. Continue making steady progress, and you'll complete all you need to do.

7. Pig

Pig, your focus this week is on self-worth and personal lifestyle refinement. You choose to do things better because you realize how you want to be treated by others. A few activities that are perfect for the end of a Pig week include resetting your diet and fitness plans. You can upgrade a few routines to make them more solid and easier to follow.

Cut out indulgences that drain you. Involve yourself in relationships that feel pure. Avoid friendships that only promise an escape from your responsibilities or give you a distraction from work. This week, the best sign to work with is the Goat. Your lucky number is 9.

8. Rabbit

Rabbit, your softness is a strength, and your peace is something to preserve. This week is all about protecting your emotional safety, so it's time to set boundaries where needed. If you have a tendency to people-please or overexplain to others, this week you're reminded that it's not necessary.

So let this week be a reminder to you to take a breath. Release the need to rigidly control how people perceive you, because the truth is, you cannot. People's perceptions depend on the lens through which they view it, not on what is seen objectively.

Now is the time to stop shrinking and let yourself freely express yourself without needing anyone's approval but your own. Your lucky number is 7, and the best sign to work with is a Pig.

9. Rat

The seeds you are planting now directly correlate to the fruits you bear later, Rat. The truth is, you know this, and it's time to focus on your timing and the planning involved in a lunar month. You realize that when you nurture something in your life, the result, the consequence, is inevitable. That is a powerful revelation not just to know, but to act as you know.

This week is all about preparing for your next win. If you are in a slower season, don't be discouraged or demotivated. Use this time to nurture the soil of the future. In practice, this could look like researching, organizing, planning, or simply quietly leveling up before the spotlight is on you. Your lucky number is 1, and the best animal sign to work with is a Dragon, for their vision and execution.

10. Rooster

Rooster, excellence isn't just about focusing on what is good, but cutting what isn't working. It is wonderful and necessary to ask yourself accountability questions to stay honest. Know what you want, and also know what you don't want.

This week is all about assessing what you want to cut from your life, so you can begin the process in the next few weeks. Focus on precision and accountability. Get organized and check off the boring, lingering, but necessary tasks. Review and finalize contracts or deals. Update your calendars and clean up your routines. This is all about moving forward with a clean structure. The more you have in control of your world, the less likely you are to criticize others.

The best animal sign for you to work with is the Ox. Your lucky number is 10.

11. Snake

Snake, this week, you find the inner clarity and quiet power you crave. You have likely heard the saying, "Think before you speak." Well, that is what this week is all about. Before you move, study. Before you share something sensitive with someone, get to know their character.

This could also take a personal spin. Before taking your next act, take some time to study in silence. Get to know yourself and your desires. Journal, meditate, and connect emotionally with yourself. Your best animal sign to work with is the Monkey, for their creativity. Your lucky number is 11.

12. Tiger

Your focus turns toward being courageous and acting like a leader. A question you already know the answer to arrives. This realization helps you to stop negotiating with others and be confident in yourself.

This week, it is in your best interest to act decisively. Take the choice that aligns with your faith, not your fear. Oftentimes, you may know what you need to do, whether it is to close a chapter or lead something new, and it's just about giving yourself the freedom to do so. Your best sign to work with is the Horse, for their drive and action-oriented way of existing. Your lucky number is 8.

