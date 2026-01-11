5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On January 12, 2026

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on January 12, 2026. A square forms between Venus and Chiron on Monday, causing friction that demands attention.

Venus rules beauty, and Chiron defines pain from the past. So what surfaces on Monday is a historical point in your memory that held you back, but now is asking to be resolved so you can move on. Pain can be an obstacle to growth and personal progress. Inadvertently, it can become the catalyst for things like failed relationships, lack of growth, or even feeling unheard.

Advertisement

Now, things come out in the open and are seen for what they are. Venus helps to create beauty from ashes for these astrological signs on Monday, and Chiron uses pain for your highest good.

1. Scorpio

Design: Yourtango via Canva

Advertisement

Scorpio, you have a very good horoscope on January 12 because you get things that you want and value: intimacy, trust and emotional depth. Your emotional power returns, but instead of being super intense, you feel softer, calmer, and emotionally clearer.

You realize that testing others, worrying about betrayal, or staying ahead of potential problems is not a good use of your energy. You explore what true strength is, and that's what keeps your mind and heart open. Venus in Capricorn makes it easier for you to have honest conversations and alleviate concerns. Honesty increases, and you feel closer to people you care about. Your heart feels safe and secure, which makes you feel good.

2. Sagittarius

Design: Yourtango via Canva

Advertisement

On January 12, a relationship shows signs of improvement, Sagittarius. You see how your emotional investment was worthwhile. You get to choose what supports you and not make decisions based on temporary pleasure. The best part is that the person you want is picking you, too.

You have a beautiful story unfolding before your eyes. Drama is diminished on Monday. Your values align, and you don't have to prove yourself or do anything other than what makes you feel happy.

3. Capricorn

Design: Yourtango via Canva

Advertisement

Emotional maturity takes root in the sweetest way on January 12, Capricorn. As Venus in your sign squares Chiron, themes of love, commitment and self-respect and surface. Any difficulty you experienced in the past shapes the present. Today supports quiet romance, mature affection, and respect that isn't performative.

You realize which parts of your relationship were never meant to be carried, so you set them down. The difficulties shaped your memories, but you now view romance realistically. Rather than let the past lead to bitterness, you realize that stability doesn't mean a situation is perfect. It means you are strong and chosen for who you are.

4. Aquarius

Design: Yourtango via Canva

Advertisement

Aquarius, a conversation you've been meaning to have finally happens on Monday, and it's super healing for you. You realize how much you've held back out of fear. But opening up gives you room to breathe and to think.

The door is closed on any misunderstandings because you cleared the air on January 12. You ask for what you want and need. You connect without losing yourself. The big win today is that you can be independent, transparent, and truthful without judgment.

5. Taurus

Design: Yourtango via Canva

Advertisement

It takes a lot for you to let go of a grudge, Taurus, but on January 12, you finally release a painful memory that hurt your ego. You discover why you were so upset and peel back the layers of the situation. When you do that, you no longer view a person's action as rejection but pure misunderstanding.

You no longer have to protect your heart, which removes a significant weight from your shoulders. You're safe, not because of the guards you put up but because you relax into yourself again.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.