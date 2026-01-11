3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Healing New Era Starting On January 12, 2026

Starting on January 12, 2026, three zodiac signs enter a healing new era. This day marks a turning point when something old dissolves, making room for a deeper sense of self-trust and personal renewal.

From the old comes the new as the Waning Crescent Moon in Scorpio brings emotional purging, closure, and honesty. This lunar phase asks us to let go of what quietly drains our power. Something we no longer need becomes obvious to us on this day. Once we make the moves to get rid of it, we create the space for emotional healing and positivity. On Monday, we enter a healing new era full of endless possibilities.

1. Aries

Aries, the Waning Crescent Moon in Scorpio asks you to confront an emotional habit that you’ve outgrown. On this day, January 12, you recognize that a certain reaction pattern no longer reflects who you are. As soon as you see it, you are ready to get rid of it.

This may involve resentment, jealousy, or a need to prove yourself in situations when that kind of reaction is no longer required. The Scorpio Moon reveals why you’ve been holding onto this and what it once protected.

Once you release it, your energy feels cleaner and more intentional. You move forward as a lighter, healed being, because you finally stopped dragging around something you now know to be unnecessary. Rather than pushing harder, you release what no longer serves you, and that pays off big time.

2. Cancer

The Waning Crescent Moon in Scorpio speaks directly to your emotional state of being, Cancer. This day, January 12, brings an ending tied to a personal story you’ve been repeating for far too long. It's pattern-breaking time!

On this day, you realize that a past disappointment or emotional loss has been influencing how you approach things like joy, creativity, or even intimacy. The Scorpio Moon helps you see that connection clearly and without judgment.

Your healing new era begins when you choose to stop defining yourself by that experience. This is a time of emotional freedom, Cancer. On this day, you finally permit yourself to want more. Good for you!

3. Pisces

Pisces, this Waning Crescent Moon in Scorpio works on a belief you’ve held on to that is directly linked to your own limitations. On January 12, something changes internally when you recognize that a fear you’ve accepted as truth is no longer valid. Wow!

This realization may come to you during a conversation with a friend, or you could overhear someone speaking. Either way, the insight feels powerful, Pisces, like a door closing behind you for good.

Once that door shuts, your outlook changes entirely for the better. You approach the future with a deeper sense of trust in your own truth. Your circumstances transform, as does your relationship with what’s possible. You are entering a healing new era, Pisces, and it feels good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.