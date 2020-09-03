Mercury In Libra Love Horoscope, September 5-27, 2020

Amazingly positive energy for all zodiac signs.

Your Mercury in Libra love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs in astrology.

How will Mercury in Libra affect your love horoscope starting September 5-27, 2020, according to astrology?

While Mercury is in the zodiac sign of Libra, all zodiac signs can expect to see honesty in relationships.

This will be a great time to start new relationships with your crushes, based on commitment and honesty.

During Mercury in Libra, your zodiac sign will be thinking less with your logical, intelligent side.

You'll be balanced between your more emotional mindset and viewpoints.

Mercury in Libra is great in matters of love, especially in regards to communication with your partner.

Mercury in Libra can make decisions difficult

You might find yourself having trouble with decision making because you’re capable of seeing both sides to an argument.

Try to find a balance between your emotions and logic when making decisions, especially in regards to partners and engagements.

Mercury in Libra is a good time to start couple's counseling

This is a great time for couples who have been arguing to start counseling to receive more support.

Instead of fighting with your partner, you’ll be more prone to compromising and working together so that both of your needs are met.

This is a time to be diplomatic and to negotiate what you need from your relationship and what bad habits you’re willing to let go.

Scroll down to see what's in store for your relationships while Mercury is in the zodiac sign of Libra starting on September 5-27, 2020:

Mercury in Libra love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 7th house. This is a great time to breathe some life back into relationships that have hit stagnancy.

Carry on with some of your thoughts that you have yet to express to your partner.

Don’t be afraid to think outside the box or to have conversations that don’t serve a higher purpose. Try to spark some life back into dull conversations.

If you are single and looking to engage, your communication skills will come in handy as you go head to head with your crush in a flirty debate where you can go back and forth.

You might find times while Mercury is in Libra that conversations and partners feel dull; try to liven the conversation yourself!

Mercury in Libra love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 6th house.

You’re going to be wanting to spend your time and energy doting on your partner or crush, giving them the things they not only want but that they need.

You hold down the fort and provide for your honey when the going gets hard.

You will like feeling like you’re an essential part of your loved one’s life.

However, this might create a little paranoia in regards to your own self-worth or how you are appreciated.

If your energy isn’t recognized you may feel like you’re going without or that your partner doesn’t love you.

This isn’t the case; people just can’t pour in the same energy you do.

Mercury in Libra love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 5th house. You might find that your love language is switching to words of affirmation.

Your communication skills will become charming and quick, with the capability to make anyone you have affection for swoon.

You’re a smooth talker; use this to your advantage and have fun creating a flirty conversation while Mercury is in Libra.

Be cautious that you don’t use your communication superpowers for evil though.

Your partner won’t be able to tell when you’re not being honest with the sway you have.

You may not be caught lying to your significant other in this position, but you will still be setting yourself up for failure later on.

Mercury in Libra love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 4th house.

It’s important to note that while you may know a lot and be an extremely imaginative person, you don’t always know best.

Don’t limit yourself to believing that your way of approaching things is the only way.

This will be a habit that pushes your partner away from you and repels new affections.

You can be a creative and awe-inspiring person while letting someone else shine too.

You pride yourself on your ideals, but if you only have room to hear yourself speak, your intimate affairs will start to become limited.

Don’t be so absorbed in yourself that you don’t allow your partner room to shine.

Mercury in Libra love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 3rd house.

The most ideal date to you would be browsing an old store and then going home with your significant other and relax and enjoy the things you picked up; reading books you picked out for each other, picking out obscure records at the thrift store.

This is a time to enjoy and learn in each other’s companies. You’ll want to soak up all the information that your partner reveals to you about yourself.

You feel like you’re learning the secrets to life as you uncover their history, learn about the thoughts that haunt them, the things that influence them to be better. Explore each other more intimately.

Mercury in Libra love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 2nd house. You might be understanding the complexities of your partner or possible relationship before they do. Don’t be hesitant to share what you’ve found or to even make decisions based on this.

This is especially applicable to new couples who are starting to recognize that their partner may not be who they thought they were and are questioning if they want to continue committing to this relationship or to get back out there and keep looking.

However, leaving something that you’re not happy with isn’t something you’ll be willing to do, as you’ll have problems making the final call on big decisions.

Mercury in Libra love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 1st house. You’re having a difficult time with commitments.

Sometimes your partner bores you. This causes you to start fantasizing about fresh conversations with new people.

Libra, is it just that you become easily unamused and distracted, or are you genuinely unsatisfied?

It’s time to ask these questions and begin to look deeper into the answers.

It’s unfair to waste anyone’s time when you’re not planning on being as committed as them.

Don’t be afraid to ask yourself what you’re doing here and where you see this relationship going in the future.

Mercury in Libra love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 12th house. You don’t open up right away in relationships.

This might ring especially true during this time where you feel more compelled to protect your secrets and memories.

However, you make an excellent shoulder to cry on.

This will be a time where you’re able to offer your partner a lot of support for any problems that are plaguing them.

This is excellent and will help you increase your trust in them to see how much they’re willing to disclose to you.

You’ll be able to help them through a lot of their problems. However, be sure that you’re taking space to wring yourself out of their heightened energy.

You’re not a sponge that can absorb every problem; you still have your own.

Mercury in Libra love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 11th house.

You need someone to be able to match your curiosity about life and big ideas in your romantic partnerships.

You’re going to be seeking to engage in conversations that make you question reality and what you’ve always known.

Seek this opportunity to be listening to things that your romantic partners have yet to reveal to you.

This is a great time to start future planning, whether it’s whimsical dreams of homeownership and baby names at the beginning of something promising or getting excited about what’s in the next chapter for established couples.

Mercury in Libra love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 10th house. You might find yourself needing to motivate your partner.

Something that attracts people to you is your authoritative nature.

You don’t mind being the motivator in the relationship but it would be nice if someone could give you what you need to hear too. It’s okay if you ask your partner to provide you with support too.

Your needs should be met and appreciated just as much as you value what your partner needs to get by.

You’re not the only one who can take charge of your relationships. If you need some nurturing or some direction, don’t hesitate to advocate for yourself.

Mercury in Libra love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 9th house. If you start quarreling with your loved one this will be best approached by slowing down.

You’re going to be frantic to resolve your conflict but you’re missing big pieces of what your partner is saying is wrong.

You’re listening to one thing they’re saying and then running with it. But you’re not focusing on the big picture.

Try to slow down your thoughts and listen to what your person is trying to tell you. It’s unfair to them and the things that are bothering them if you keep trying to jump in assuming what they’re trying to say.

They’re going to tell you; be silent and listen.

Mercury in Libra love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 8th house. You might be finding that you’re becoming more curious about who your partner is.

You want to know everything about them; what motivates them, what makes them tick, what hurts them, what makes them believe in the world?

You’re going to be seeking to understand them better, but be cautious that you’re not crossing their boundaries.

Fight the urge to try to snoop in your partner’s phone, calling too much, or asking too many questions, especially when they’re looking to unwind.

It’s great that you’re taking such a great interest in your partner but be sure that you’re giving them space too.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, astrologist, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.