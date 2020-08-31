Daily Love Horoscope, September 1, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Here's what astrology has in store for your zodiac sign starting this Tuesday.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer until September 6 of this week.

The Full Moon in Pisces, which encourages healing will take place on Wednesday, September 2.

While in Cancer, the planet of love and beauty brings up themes related to home and the way that your zodiac sign grew up as a child.

The people in your life who cultivated your idea of love is also fully present during Venus in Cancer season.

These themes come to a close as Venus opposes Saturn, the planet of structure the week of a Full Moon in Pisces.

Venus opposite Saturn in Capricorn puts tension between all zodiac signs and their public image and family relationships.

What else will your daily love horoscope have in store for all zodiac signs starting Tuesday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, September 01, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your family, childhood, and authority sector.

You are more reflective about how your past made you into the person you are today.

You might be open to new adjustments to break generational problems that hindered your development into adulthood.

Saturn retrograde in Capricorn, your work sector, encourages reflection about the way you are viewed by others in the world.

Venus in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn, what you want at home and who you want to be in the world can be at odds impacting your self-love today.

This is a good time to invest in quiet reflection and giving yourself room to grieve if necessary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your communication sector.

It's a good day to talk about how you feel and to let your voice be heard. While it may be challenging to air out grievances, but once you do, you'll feel much better and can move on to other things.

Saturn retrograde in Capricorn, your higher learning sector, and it encourages you to listen to your heart and to trust what you've experienced in life.

Venus in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn, and this can mean obstacles to learning if you are carrying emotional burdens with you. Resolving these things can help you to focus when you're ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your personal property sector.

Today, can be great for going through old photo albums, baking something fresh in your own kitchen, or calling up a relative that has copies to your family's recipes that are so good.

Saturn retrograde in Capricorn, your shared resources sector, and it encourages you to be optimistic about things outside of your control.

When thinking of family it can bring up both pleasant and unpleasant memories, and some things you have to learn to let go of.

Venus in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn, which can make it a great day for sharing and receiving good news, kind words or starting your holiday list and planning who you'd like to gift this year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your personal development sector.

Today is great for dedicating some time to self-love and doing things that make you feel good inside.

From planning your workouts and your beauty routine to setting the schedule for your friend-dates, today is a great day to pause and put some order to your personal wants.

Saturn retrograde in Capricorn, your relationships sector, and it encourages you to reflect on who you want to be with and why.

Venus in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn, and you may find that when you reset your priorities you feel so much better about the future and it provides some stress relief too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your healing sector.

While this transit may not be easy at first, it does allow you the opportunity to explore new areas of your life once you've accepted losses and forgiven past mistakes.

Saturn retrograde in Capricorn, your daily duties sector and it encourages reflection about the minute details of love. This can mean starting a new routine, even that helps to reset your life.

If you're used to getting a good morning text from an X and you keep checking your phone for one, maybe ask a friend to help you out and send you one instead.

Venus in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn, which can help to put things into perspective and give you the clarity you seek at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your friendship sector.

You can reach out to old childhood friends or make plans to visit home and catch up with cousins you've not seen in a while.

Saturn retrograde in Capricorn, your passion sector, and it encourages you to be less dependent on others for your joy and happiness. It's a great time to start creating the life you want for yourself.

Venus in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn, which can mean breaking through barriers that often start with expectations and learning to let things go when they arise and make you feel sad.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, work and career sector.

This can be a great time of self-discovery and falling in love with a project that you love and look forward to diving into at the end of each day.

Saturn retrograde in Capricorn, your authority sector and it encourages you to reclaim your power. You can stop giving your time away to things that don't give a return.

From scrolling social media or reading comments on pages that you are assigned to, you can stop wasting time. If you've been letting people get the best of you, this is a great week to slowly return power back to yourself.

Venus in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn, which can mean that power struggles may come up for you this week, but if you remain steadfast to your principles, you can come through this phase unscathed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your higher learning sector. It's a great day to indulge yourself in self-help books such as the 5 Love Languages or Radical Acceptance in order to understand how to love others better.

Saturn retrograde in Capricorn, your communications sector, and it encourages you to trust your gut.

There are times when you may have second-guessed yourself in the love department and so learning to honor your instincts can be a lesson to learn, too.

Venus in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn, which helps you to balance the me-vs-we obstacles in love so that you're able to make boundaries that work with you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, shared resources sector. It's a great day to ask for help and to let someone you love know that you're available when needed.

Saturn retrograde in Capricorn, your personal belongings sector, and it encourages you to be thankful for all that you have. Keeping a gratitude list handy is always a great thing to do. When you feel stressed or down, you can reference it.

Venus in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn, making relationships a great source of joy and strength for you. If you have a few people in your life that you're thankful for, then let them know.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, commitments sector. You may be more introspective about love that is shared with others and there can be a gap that your current relationship isn't filling for you.

You may come to terms with an aspect of your relationship that's coming to a close.

Saturn retrograde in Capricorn, your personal development sector, and it encourages you to take the focus off of changing your love and work on yourself.

Venus in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn, so it's a great time to build your confidence up and to invest more time in things that you love to do.

As you become your own best friend and comfortable with being alone, you'll see how others either support your growth or don't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, daily duties sector. It's a good day to look at the routines you have in love.

If things have become boring or lackluster, you can make a decision to improve it.

You can start doing something small and simple for your loved one. Or if you're single, start thinking of ways to treat yourself with kindness.

Saturn retrograde in Capricorn, your healing and endings sector, and it encourages you to let go of what you can't control.

Venus in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn, so be mindful that not everyone will be on the same page as you. You may have to make adjustments as you go when it comes to your expectations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your passion and purpose sector. It's a great time to conclude any passion projects you've started and begin thinking of the next one you'd like to try.

Saturn retrograde in Capricorn, your friendship sector and it encourages you to pay attention to your closest relationships. You might find it helpful or fun to collab with a friend on something creative for the upcoming holidays.

Venus in Cancer opposes Saturn in Capricorn, and now as things start to come close to a close during Virgo season, you may feel differently about your priorities and start to reset them to fit with the new values you have in your life.

