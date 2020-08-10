Who Are Darcey And Stacey Silva’s Parents? Details About Mike & Nancy Silva

Meet the Silva family!

TLC’s spinoff series, Darcey & Stacey, premieres on August 16 and fans are more than excited to get a closer look at Darcey Silva’s family — especially her kids and her parents.

Darcey & Stacey

So excited to share our journey with you all! Tune in August 16th 10pm est on TLC — Darcey Silva (@DarceySilva) July 22, 2020

Who are Darcey and Stacey Silva’s parents, Mike and Nancy Silva?

Darcey Silva’s parents are Mike and Nancy Silva, and although we haven’t seen much of them in other reality shows that Darcey’s been on, the former couple will appear on the twins’ new TLC series, Darcey & Stacey.

1. Mike and Nancy Silva are divorced.

Although Mike and Nancy Silva are now divorced, the pair remain good friends and still get along with one another.

2. Mike Silva served as an executive producer on a comedy-rap film.

Darcey and Stacey Silva co-founded a production company called Eleventh Entertainment. The twins served as executive producers along with their father on the 2013 comedy White T, which is a film about twin rappers trying to make it big.

The film has been compared to early 2000s adventure comedies like Dude, Where’s My Car? and Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, and both Stacey and Darcey had small roles in it.

White T is Mike Silva’s only producer credit.

3. Mike Silva appears in his granddaughter’s TikTok videos.

He’s not a regular grandpa, he’s a cool grandpa! Mike Silva has appeared his teen granddaughter Aniko’s TikTok account before.

Fans were noticeably impressed by Mike Silva’s groovy dance moves, with one fan writing, “He did so amazing!! Bless his heart,” and another writing, “OMG go off, grandpa!”

4. Mike and Nancy Silva had a son, Michael, who passed away.

Darcey’s brother, Michael Silva, sadly passed away in July of 1998 after a long battle with cancer. Darcey and Stacey reportedly named their online clothing boutique House of Eleven in honor of their late brother, who was born on May 11 and died on July 11.

"House of Eleven forever honors the memory of Michael J. Silva by donating a lion's share of our profits to the Michael John Silva II Cancer Foundation in addition to other worthy causes," the brand’s website once read.

5. Nancy Silva is extremely entertaining.

Darcey and Stacey Silva have been vocal about their excitement over their new reality show, and it seems like the pair are most excited to let fans get an inside look at their family’s close bond.

"I can't wait for audiences to meet my mom, she's a riot!” Stacey said. “She's so cute and she has so much love for everybody. We all call her Nana, and she's been so helpful to Darcey and me.”

Stacey also praised their dad Mike, saying, “Our father, the patriarch of our family, is someone we've always looked up to. It's really special that we will be able to show them off in our new show."

Darcey & Stacey airs on August 16 at 10 p.m. on TLC.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.