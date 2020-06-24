90 Day Fiancé: Who Is Jonathan Rivera's Fiancé? Everything To Know About Janelle Miller

Jonathan Rivera is currently on '90-Day Fiancé: What Now?'

90 Day Fiancé star Jonathan Rivera is engaged! He has just confirmed his engagement to Janelle Miller, whose identity he's kept private for some time.

Rivera and his ex-wife, Fernanda Flores, were featured on the hit series' sixth season. But even though he was starring alongside his ex-wife, he seemed to already have had a new woman on his arm, and people had questions.

Who is Jonathan Rivera's fiancé, Janelle Miller?

Even though the timing of how Rivera and Flores met was suspicious, at best, they were one of the most popular couples on their season of 90 Day Fiancé. So, it came as quite a shock to fans of the show when the couple announced that they were divorcing.

But now, Rivera has officially moved on with Miller. So, let’s look at what we know about this latest chapter in the 90 Day Fiancé never-ending saga.

Miller was allegedly responsible for Rivera and Flores’ divorce.

Rivera — whom many in the 90 Day Fiancé fandom think is a bit of a sleazeball — was cheating on Flores for the entirety of their relationship.

Rivera was reportedly able to cheat on Flores so openly and brazenly because she was dependent on him for her green card status. And, to make matters worse, Rivera would keep Flores locked away in the home in Lumberton, North Carolina.

But the worst part of all is that Flores claimed that his “new girlfriend” was really his co-worker and would often flaunt his “new girlfriend” in front of her face.

Rivera was acting innocent in the face of this sleazy behavior.

Rivera claimed that he was the innocent victim of Flores' wily ways. His longtime friends, however, say that this is his “M.O.” — that he pretends to be the “good guy” to garner sympathy but, in reality, is a sleaze who has cheated on every girlfriend he’s ever had.

What’s more, the depiction of Rivera as the “mature one” and “the victim” on 90 Day Fiancé is “all an act.”

He kept his new girlfriend’s identity a “secret” for a long time.

Rivera had claimed that he was keeping the identity of his new girlfriend “a secret” because he wanted to “respect her privacy.” He also said that he “respects” his new girlfriend, thereby implying that he didn’t respect Flores.

But after it had been revealed that Rivera was cheating on Flores for the entirety of their relationship, it may well have been that the reason he wasn’t showing his new girlfriend’s face was to protect her from getting attacked. And, if the rumors of how they acted while Rivera was married are true, she’d well deserve it.

But Flores bounced back with some true hotties.

In better news, Flores is not sitting home nursing her breakup wounds.

Even though she’s been mistreated and disrespected by Rivera, it was revealed that Flores was out here living her best life. Last spring, she was snapped out and about in Chicago with some of her best girlfriends, and she later was seen partying in Vegas with not one, but two, hot guys.

If there’s anyone we’re rooting for in this latest 90 Day Fiancé saga, it’s Flores!

Rivera is engaged and has revealed who his fiancé is.

He recently announced his engagement to Janelle Miller. In the photos, Miller's diamond ring is seen and Rivera wrote, “Easiest decision I’ve ever made.” Last summer, Rivera had revealed that his girlfriend was Miller after they went Instagram official.

Miller is from Chicago and she's a sports talent marketing agent. Rivera's divorce from Flores was finalized three months ago, and Flores sent him and his new fiancé her well wishes on their engagement.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in People, Teen Vogue, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in May 2019 and was updated with the latest information.