Who Is Darcey Silva's Boyfriend? Everything To Know About Georgi Rusev

He's 13 years her junior.

Few reality dating show stars have the undying faith in love that Darcey Silva has shown. In several different appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchises on TLC, the 45-year-old mother of two has chased the dream of a fairytale relationship with two different men.

Audiences watched as Silva's relationship with Jesse Meester, a Dutch man she met online, went from promising, to controlling, to a very messy breakup on camera.

In her second swing at international romance, Silva journeyed to London to meet Tom Brooks face-to-face for the first time after four years of chatting online. Brooks was almost immediately put off by Silva's over-the-top emotions, and he cut off their romance as soon as she returned to the US.

However, Silva dropped a bombshell by appearing at a Super Bowl party in February 2020 with a new man named Georgi Rusev.

Silva is now getting her own spin-off show with her twin sister, Stacey, that premieres next month, called Darcey & Stacey. And, if the trailer is anything to go by, we will definitely be seeing a whole lot more of Rusev and his relationship with Silva.

One of the most shocking reveals in the trailer is when Silva questions Rusev about having a secret child. Yes, we are certainly in for some drama!

Who is Darcey Silva's boyfriend, Georgi Rusev?

Silva is a mom and business owner.

She first appeared on TLC in 2017 on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days. She was about to head to Amsterdam to meet the man she had been dating online. She and Jesse Meester were both convinced they were headed for happily ever after, despite an almost 20-year difference in their ages.

At first, they seemed to be very compatible, but it wasn't long before Meester got extremely controlling. He got on her case about how much makeup she wore, about how much wine she drank, and about her behavior in general.

This didn't prevent Silva from hoping for a proposal, and when Meester produced a ring and dropped to one knee in a windmill, she was ready to say yes to marriage. Then, he ruined the moment when he declared that the ring was just a sign of affection and he wasn't ready to get married yet.

Silva flew home still in love, but not engaged.

The couple continued to date — or at least continued to sign contracts to date on TV — in a season of 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Now when he came to the US to visit her and meet her kids. He also had a rage-filled fit when she suggested he cut a steak a particular way, and the two got into a major fight when she got one of his shoes dirty.

They met up on camera one last time, where they broke up as Silva shouted, "You don't love me!"

Who else did Silva date on reality TV?

The end of one foreign affair didn't stop Silva from finding a way to stay on a show about Americans dating people abroad.

Last year, TLC aired a new season of Before The 90 Days with Silva headed to London to meet Tom Brooks. She and Brooks had known each other for several years, but hadn't pursued romance due to other relationships.

Once they were both single, they started a relationship, though they had never met in person. Silva went to spend some time in London with him.

Once again, Silva was ready to plunge ahead with planning a future with a man she had never seen in person, gushing about how they had connected romantically, despite the distance, and she felt like she was ready to accept a marriage proposal as soon as they got together.

The season didn't end with an engagement, however. Silva's propensity for big displays of emotion, her jealousy of other women in Brooks' life, and her constant fighting with her sister, Stacey, on a side trip they took to Albania made Brooks pump the brakes.

He offered her a small box over their final dinner, but much like the moment with Meester, it didn't turn into a proposal. He was giving her a house key, so she could visit him again.

In the final episode of the season, Silva video-chatted Brooks, ready for a romantic talk, only to be told that she was being too needy and he needed a break.

Did Silva return to TLC after breaking up with Brooks?

It's not like something as minor as breaking up with the person who was supposed to be your 90-day fiancé would keep Silva from continuing her appearances on the show.

When the new season of Before The 90 Days was about to premiere a few months ago, Silva and Brooks had been featured prominently in the teasers.

In one scene, Silva joined Brooks at a restaurant, but refused to let him hug her. Then she says to him, "Don't you have something to tell me?" The trailer cut them off there.

Did she and Brooks ever reconcile on the show?

Instead of letting us stew in suspense about how the new season was going to turn out, both Brooks and Silva had already made it clear that they were dating other people since filming had wrapped. Brooks was linked to a woman named Amanda McAdams and even met her family over the holidays. Less than a month later, he confirmed they were broken up.

If Brooks had entertained thoughts of going back to Silva after that, it would have been too late anyway. She has a new man of her own these days.

And in their Before The 90 Days appearance together, it was shown that Silva was definitely over Brooks, regardless. When they met up on camera, Brooks basically owned up to using Silva and cheating on her.

Who is Darcey Silva's boyfriend, Georgi Rusev?

Silva appeared at a Super Bowl party in February 2020 with a hunky, younger man, and packed on the PDA to ensure everyone knew he was her date. His name is Georgi Rusev and he's a massage therapist in the Washington, D.C. area.

He has his own business where he lists himself as a former personal trainer and certified massage therapist with five years experience. His personal social media accounts are private, but Silva is listed as liking his Instagram.

Allegedly, he's 32 years old and originally from Bulgaria. It's unclear how long he has been in the US, but since he owns a business, he likely has some type of legal status.

Does this mean Silva will get yet another season on 90 Day Fiancé?

Since Rusev is already living in the US, this relationship doesn't really fit the mold for the show. However, Silva managed to find another way to keep her life in the reality TV spotlight by getting her own spin-off with her twin sister, Stacey.

Darcey & Stacey will premiere in August 2020 and will feature both sisters relationships', as well as other members of the Silva family.

Does Georgi Rusev have a secret child?

The trailer for the Silva twins spin-off show dropped a crazy bombshell. In it, Silva is seen trying to find out more about her new boyfriend, but is also becoming skeptical of him. She says, “I don’t want to talk anymore about the f***ing past.”

And then, when the subject of a possible baby is thrown into the mix, Silva asks Rusev, “Do you f***ing having a baby?”

Unfortunately, fans will have to find out how Rusev will answer that question next month when the show premieres.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in February 2020 and was updated with the latest information.