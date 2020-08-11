Such a heartbreaking story.

After totally stealing the show on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, twins Darcey and Stacey Silva are finally getting their own spotlight on TLC with the very appropriately named Darcey and Stacey, which premieres August 16. Though their sisterly bond can't be beat, there's one member missing from their family: Their brother, Michael, who passed away in 1998.

How did Darcey & Stacey Silva's brother Michael die?

Both Darcey and Stacey have made it clear that Michael is still a huge part of their lives and still influences them today, even though he's gone.

Here's what to know about Michael Silva's death.

Darcey and Stacey Silva's brother Michael died in 1998 from cancer.

According to his obituary (and what Darcey and Stacey have shared on 90 Day Fiancè), their brother, Michael, died in 1998 after battling Ewing sarcoma. He passed away at Hartford Hospital, and his fight was described as a long one. At the time, family asked that donations be made in his memory to the Ronald McDonald House in New York.

Michael Silva was very young when he died.

When he died, Michael was only 27 years old, and he was engaged to Tracy Linders. He also worked as an officer with the New Haven Police Academy. It's heartbreaking to think that he lost his life so early and it's no wonder that his death has had such an impact on his sisters and the rest of his family.

The Silva twins dedicated their fashion line to him.

As Darcey explained in an interview, the clothing line that she shares with Stacey, House of Eleven, has been dedicated to Michael, since the number 11 was significant to him.

"He was born on May 11 and died on July 11. So that's where the number 11 comes, like 11:11 on the clock — manifesting your power and owning the things that you do," she said.

Darcey and Stacey memorialized him with a song called "Always In My Heart."

In memory of Michael, back in 2019, Darcey and Stacey recorded a song called "Always In My Heart" about their memories of Michael, along with a music video that consisted of family photos from the times they shared with their brother.

"There will never be a love like you/None can ever take your place," the sisters sing in the song. "I live my life in honor of you/We salute to life and what it brings."

Darcey and Stacey Silva have talked about their loss on 90 Day Fiancé before.

On the show, Michael's death has come up more than once, and they've also been filmed going to visit his burial site with their parents. It's clear that Michael still has such a presence in their lives, even though he's been gone for more than 20 years — he will definitely not be forgotten.

Darcey Silva has posted about Michael on Instagram.

Though Darcey and Stacey's Instagram accounts are both private for the time being, in the past, she's made tributes to Michael in her posts.

"We love and miss you our beautiful beloved brother. Your legacy will always live on forever. Everything we do great is in honor of you," she wrote in November 2017. "Your strength is golden. You are always with us still. I feel you around us everyday. You are our angel from heaven."

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.