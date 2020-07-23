'Darcey & Stacey' Trailer: Who Is Stacey Silva's Boyfriend, Florian Sukaj — And Did He Cheat On Her?

They're engaged but is he fooling around?

After years of starring on the 90 Day Fiancé franchises, the Silva twins will be getting a spin-off reality show of their own. The Darcey & Stacey trailer is here, the reality show is set to premiere in August and the 44-year-old twins will be showing off their glam lives and search for true love.

The trailer of Darcey & Stacey shows Darcey Silva pursuing a new relationship with 32-year-old massage therapist Georgi Rusev. As she's figuring out if her new man is Mr. Right, her twin Stacey Silva is preparing to marry her long-time boyfriend, Florian Sukaj. Stacey and the Albanian fitness model have been dating for five years and now that they're engaged, he's preparing to move to the United States to start their life together. But not everything is going according to plan for Stacey. The trailer for the series shows the women discovering that Sukaj has been potentially unfaithful to her.

Who is Stacey Silva's boyfriend Florian Sukaj — and is he cheating on her?

Who is Stacey Silva?

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé have watched Darcey Silva pursue love on several different seasons of the show. First, she was flying to Amsterdam to meet Jesse Meester, a much younger personal trainer. When that relationship fell apart, she hopped on a plane to London to see if there were sparks with her friend-turned-love-interest Tom Brooks. That didn't work out, either. All along the way, she relied on her twin sister Stacey for emotional support. Stacey, like Darcey, is a divorced mother of two who's looking to start a new chapter on her life.

The 44-year-old twins have been working and living together their whole lives. They share a home and run a fashion line together called House of 11. They've been trying to break into show business for years, filming a pilot for a failed reality show called the Twin Life in 2010, dropping a single in 2018, and now starring in their own series on a major cable network. Their multiple Instagram accounts, some of which are private, show them doing other things together like getting twin tummy tucks and modeling clothing from their brand.

They model for their clothing line.

Who is Stacey Silva's boyfriend, Florian Sukaj?

TLC audiences met Florian Sukaj during an earlier season of Before the 90 Days. Darcey, and her boyfriend at that time Tom Brooks, flew from London to Albania to join the other couple for a quick getaway. The trip didn't go well; Stacey and Darcey squabbled the whole time and Brooks decided that Darcey's level of drama wasn't to his taste. Sukaj mainly sat in the background and didn't get involved. Nor did he share a lot of details about who he is. While we know from his Instagram bio that he's a model and self-described "fitness influencer," he hasn't shared what that means in terms of an actual career. His account, which is private, features a lot of selfies and modeling shots but no information about his family in Albania.

What is Stacey and Florian Sukaj's relationship now?

Stacey and Sukaj have been dating for several years but they've never lived in the same country. In a TLC appearance, Stacey explained that they met on social media and it seems they see each other on occasional visits, not for any consistent period of time. They got engaged in early 2019 and at the end of the twins most recent appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, Stacey indicated his K1 visa interview was coming up. The trailers for the premiere of Darcey & Stacey reveal their application is successful and Sukaj is headed to America as Stacey plans their wedding.

DId Florian Sukaj cheat on Stacey?

Lasy fall, Stacey's social media fans had doubts that they would ever make it down the aisle since they appeared to be on the verge of breaking up over infidelity. Stacey had posted a cryptic message where she alluded to trouble in paradise with Sukaj. The original post has been deleted but a fan account captured screenshots of it. Among the hashtags she used on the now-deleted photo were the phrases "go talk to your new girl in Canada" and "I deserve better than you" as well as the final-seeming "bye."

This all went down after the twins had a social media dust-up where Darcey left a lot of now-deleted comments suggesting she didn't approve of Sukaj. She intimated that Stacey needed someone to co-sponsor his via application and Sukaj didn't have a career to support himself and her sister. Fan accounts also captured these comments, though the exact context is unclear now.

Something isn’t kosher between the Sisters Silva - these were comments from Stacey’s last post which she turned the comments off on. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiancePillowTalk pic.twitter.com/KrroThl14w — John Yates (@JohnYates327) September 13, 2019

Were Stacey and Florian Sukaj having a baby?

Around the same time, Sukaj posted now-deleted photos that seemed to hint at a pregnancy. Neither of them either confirmed or denied the rumors, but fans watched Stacey drink plenty of alcohol in Albania with Darcey and Tom Brooks, so she was likely not pregnant then.

Florian Sukaj's alleged side-chick was surprised by the pregnancy rumors.

Not only were fans of the show confused about a possible pregnancy, so was a woman who alleged she had been having a relationship with Sukaj behind Stacey's back. A Belgian model named Shanti Zorah posted a now-expired video around that time saying that she was surprised that Sukaj was going to be a daddy, since he hadn't mentioned it to her during a recent romantic encounter. Fan accounts managed to capture and repost the video, which includes a shot of Zorah and Sukaj together.

Fan accounts reposted incriminating videos about Sukaj.

We'll get more details on the new Darcey & Stacey reality show.

All the posts and photos are going to be revealed in more detail on Darcey & Stacey, if the trailers are any indication. There's a clip where Darcey questions Zorah about the affair over FaceTime. Other clips show Stacey tearfully announcing "It's over."

We don't know the true status of the Silva-Sukaj relationship at this moment but we do know that the two of them and Darcey all follow one another on Instagram and Sukaj and Stacey have posted videos of themselves together as recently as March.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.