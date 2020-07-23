Darcey & Stacey: Who Is Darcey Silva's Twin Sister? Everything To Know About Stacey Silva

They have a new spin-off reality show on TLC.

Fans of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé have occasionally had the experience of seeing double on the screen. It's not a personal problem — it's just the Silva twins.

Darcey Silva first appeared on the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017 when she went to Amsterdam to meet her then Dutch boyfriend, Jesse Meester. Audiences learned then that she has a twin sister named Stacey, with whom she runs her fashion line.

The sisters have been chasing fame for a while with prior attempts at reality TV as well as dabbling in music. Since then, Stacey started to make cameos on the show to try and talk some sense into Darcey about her future with Meester.

Besides being the most identical-looking twins most of us have ever seen, it's clear that Darcey and Stacey have a special, if complicated relationship.

Passions run high between the twins — so high that they were both arrested in October 2018 when an argument got out of hand. The so-called catfight was allegedly why Darcey's boyfriend Jesse ended things for good.

However, the Silva sisters obviously stick together no matter what. And now, they're even starring in their own spin-off show, aptly titled, Darcey & Stacey.

Who is Darcey Silva's twin sister, Stacey Silva?

The Silva sisters run a fashion line together.

Darcey and Stacey have a fashion line together called House of Eleven. The mission of the company reads: "At House of Eleven, it is our mission to create beautifully-designed, reasonably-priced fashions that not only adorn the body, but enhance a woman’s spirit."

They must be doing something right, because celebrities have worn their clothes. Demi Lovato even wore some House of Eleven leggings on an album cover.

They also live together.

On an episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Meester was visiting Darcey in her Connecticut hometown.

Darcey mentioned that she rented an AirBnB to stay in with him, rather than taking him home to the condo she shares with Stacey. So, the sisters are roommates as well as working together.

They actually tried to break into the reality TV world for awhile before 90 Day Fiancé.

This isn't the first time Stacey and Darcey have lived together while trying to be reality stars. In 2010, they shot a pilot for a show they called The Twin Life.

In the intro, they said, "I’m Darcey. And I’m Stacey. We’re two busy moms and wives dreaming of making it in showbiz. Oh, and did I mention we’re twins? And we live under one roof? There’s always a double dose of drama in our world! Welcome to The Twin Life!"

Stacey has been married before.

The idea of marrying a man from abroad may have originally been Stacey's. Her ex-husband was a Serbian soccer player named Goran Vasic.

Stacey said that when they first met, he couldnt’ even speak English. They split up not long after filming the pilot for The Twin Life and he's since remarried.

They also tried their hand at music.

In August 2018, Stacey and Darcey released a single called Lock Your Number. The song was released on a site called CDBaby and cost $1.29.

She often tried to be the voice of reason for her sister.

Stacey appeared on the most recent season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days in a scene where she called out both Meester and Darcey on the flaws in their relationship.

She may have been hoping they would take her advice and improve their relationship, but instead they broke up.

They were both arrested once.

The twins claim to love each other and have an incredible bond, but, of course, that doesn't stop them from getting into some sibling squabbles. Both of them were arrested in October 2018 after an argument got out of hand.

Stacey described it on a 90-Day Fiancé special appearance, saying, "It was just tit for tats that night. Honestly, we have tit for tats all the time, I tried to open her eyes on many occasions to let her know that I feel like [Jesse] was not being a good person to her and manipulating her in his own right — even though he says she manipulated him."

She went on to assure viewers that the fight was never physical and the arrest wasn't really a big deal, adding, "We got citated [sic], we never got handcuffed, we never got sent to jail, we just had to go to court and the case got dismissed and we’re fine... It’s nothing I wish upon anybody, we learned our lesson. It brought us stronger together."​

The Silva sisters now have their own spin-off show.

All of the Silva sisters reality show dreams are coming true. They'll be starring in their very own spinoff series, premiering in August 2020.

In the trailer for Darcey & Stacey, Darcey tells viewers, “Having two really bad breakups has not been easy for me. I’m ready for a new chapter.”

Darcey has moved on from Meester and now has a new boyfriend, Georgi Rusev. She says, “I feel like I’m falling in love again. It’s almost too good to be true.”

The new show will also cover Stacey's relationship with her fiancé, Florian. The couple has been engaged for 5 years, and now that his visa's been approved, they have 90 days to tie the knot once Florian gets to the U.S.

However, the trailer lets viewers know that we'll definitely be in for a good dose of drama as well. Both sisters are also shown questioning their respective relationships.

Fans will also get the chance to meet other members of the Silva family once the show drops next month.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. Her work has been seen at Ravishly, Babble, Scary Mommy, The Mid, Redbook online, and The Broad Side.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in October 2018 and was updated with the latest information.