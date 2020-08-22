Daily Love Horoscope, August 23, 2020

What does your love horoscope say?

Your daily love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for your zodiac sign starting on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo through September 22, 2020. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio activating your eighth solar house of shared relationships. You may feel intensely dedicated to giving of yourself to someone or toward a project that you care for.

The Moon in Scorpio is intensely passionate about discovering hidden things, and when you apply this to your relationships today, you may find something intriguing about your partner that is worthy of investigation.

While the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, it's a good day to go over all text messages, previously deleted emails, or love letters that help you to understand the dynamics of your relationship.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your daily duties sector. In the process of searching and rediscovery, you may find that you can make small changes in your daily routine, even if it's just within yourself, that results in positive changes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio activating your seventh solar house of commitments and marital affairs.

The Moon in Scorpio can bring out your desire for sensual things. It's a great day to give and receive a couple's massage with your partner or to take a long walk holding hands and lingering on the conversation. You will enjoy taking things slow and being fully present at the moment.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your passion and romance sector. You may feel most comfortable taking on a practical approach to your love life.

You may find that it's easier to listen and to pay attention to the needs expressed by your significant other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio activating your daily duties.

Love is something that needs to be worked on every day, and you'll want and hope that your partner is investing the same amount of energy into your relationship as you are.

You may perceive where things need some extra TLC, too. It will be hard not to put your time and attention where you see that there is a lack.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your authority figures sector. You may be more consciously aware of what your significant other's relatives think about your relationship status.

You may find yourself trying to work overtime to make a good impression, but it's best to focus on what you truly can control, which is yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio activating your passion and romance.

The Moon in Scorpio is intense when it comes to passion, and you may find yourself desiring more of this in your life.

From physical affection to speaking with words filled with emotional energy, you are sensitive throughout the day. You may even come across stronger than you ordinarily do.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your communication sector. It's a great day to pay close attention to your love language and what you feel must change in order to be satisfied in your existing relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio activating your authority figures. It's a good day to spend time doing something special for your mother or a grandparent.

If you can, make a phone call or drop a hand-written note in the mail sharing a fond memory or just to say thank you for things that they did for you when you were younger.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your personal property sector.

While the Sun is in Virgo, getting organized is a theme. You may find that this weekend is perfect for figuring out who gets what space for storage in your shared areas at home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio activating your communication sector. Your words come across with powerful meaning and you may feel hyper-alert. You may even read too much between the lines.

While it's good to listen to your instincts and intuition when engaging with other people, you'll want to maintain your focus on what really matters right now, and that could be your personal goals.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your personal development sector.

It's a great time to focus on attaining a goal you set for yourself earlier in the year but could have become held back because of the pandemic. You may decide to take a class or try out a couple's yoga online course with your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio activating your personal property sector. If you've ever received a gift from a parent that is also a family heirloom, you may want to take it out and wear it or enjoy it today.

It's a great day to spend time reflecting and honoring your past and acknowledging the role your upbringing has played into who you are today.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your hidden enemy sector. Even though you have fond memories about your childhood or upbringing, you may still have a few areas you'd like to grow and learn from.

Today is a good day for addressing these underlying threats to your happiness, and then to move on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio activating your personal development.

Not everyone is strong enough to confront their shadow side, but today, you may be more than ready; you're taking the lead. You may find that your awareness makes you uncomfortable, but this is a perfect time for emotional growth.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your friendship sector making today a great time to have a heart-to-heart open conversation with someone you trust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio activating your solar house of hidden enemies.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your career and public image sector. It's a good day to try to dress up a bit even if you usually have a dress-down day over the weekend. You never know who you may run into and it could be an ex.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio activating your solar house of friendships. It's a good day to make plans to connect with old friends but you also may make some new ones as well.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your higher learning and personal philosophy sector.

It's a great day for you to explore how a relationship mentor can help you work through conflict with others. You may already sense topics that you can't work through on your own due to a lack of awareness or readiness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio activating your solar house of career and public image. It will be important to you that your partner looks their best when going out today.

You may feel more concerned about appearances than in the past. Perhaps rummaging through your closet can help you see new ways of pulling color together and looking sharp for your next dinner date.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your shared resources and rebirth sector. You may be ready for new changes to take place in your love life and desire it to happen now. Try to be patient.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio activating your solar house of personal philosophies. You may find yourself intensely trying to understand the way others think. When you disagree with a partner, it can hurt your heart so you'll want to find a way to bridge the gap.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to your marital or commitment sector. You may find that you're thinking about your relationship more as a long-term situation, and if you haven't done so, it's a good time to talk about tying the knot.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.