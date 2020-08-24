Daily Love Horoscope, August 25, 2020

What does your daily love horoscope say?

Your daily love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs in astrology starting Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo. The Moon leaves Scorpio to enter Sagittarius.

Virgo and Sagittarius energy enable you to learn from your mistakes and to produce lasting results in the area of love.

When the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, you may feel less tolerant of things that are not in order.

The First Quarter Moon taking place in Sagittarius can give you the desire to do something about what you don't like.

What else will your daily love horoscope bring for your zodiac sign on Tuesday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon leaves Scorpio, your solar house of shared resources to enter the zodiac sign of Sagittarius impacting your horoscope for the next few days.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, today, can give you a jump start in the area of higher learning and your personal philosophy sector. It's a good day to learn something that you don't know and to challenge yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon leaves Scorpio, your solar house of partnerships, and marital relationships to enter Sagittarius, your personal philosophy sector.

You may find yourself disagreeing more with your partner, which can be challenging to your relationship overall.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, today, can give you a jump start in the area of understanding and developing a better listening ear.

Try to learn more about yourself and what makes you tick. By doing so, you may gain insight into others and the path that they are taking. The process is easier to understand when you've been down it yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon leaves Scorpio, your solar house of wellness and daily tasks to enter Sagittarius, your love sector.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, today, can give you a jump start in the area of love and how you feel about the topic of commitment. You may find yourself yearning to connect on a deep level with your partner.

If you're single, you may start to feel like small talk is less interesting and you want depth in your conversations.

It's a great time to evaluate your wants and needs in a relationship and to set a standard for yourself when it comes to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon leaves Scorpio, your solar house of passion and joy to enter Sagittarius, your daily duties sector.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, today, can give you a jump start in the area of organization of your time and your resources.

You may have allowed a relationship or your concerns about being available for someone you care about change the way you do things.

It's necessary for you to spend some time today realigning your values and to make sure that you're doing things that also work for yourself, even if you are in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon leaves Scorpio, your solar house of authority figures and childhood background, to enter Sagittarius, your passion and joy sector.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, today, can give you a jump start in the area of finding your happiness.

You may have to give yourself permission to feel happy. It can be a pursuit you truly think you should take but feel guilty at times for doing so.

It's okay to choose things that bring you joy even if you see other people suffering.

You can help when you can, but there's nothing wrong with you also experiencing good things that others do not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon leaves Scorpio, your solar house of communication, to enter Sagittarius your authority figures sector.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, today, can give you a jump start in the area of speaking up and challenging the status quo.

Perhaps you have been working hard to live your life your way, but your parents or people that are older than you don't appreciate your choices.

This is something that can burden your heart today, but not impossible to overcome. People who love you will eventually accept your lifestyle choices, but in order for that to happen, you have to be confident that what you have decided to choose is truly what it is that you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon leaves Scorpio, your solar house of personal possessions, to enter Sagittarius, your communication sector.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, today, can give you a jump start in the area of sharing your ideas and letting people know that you have something to contribute.

There can be times when you hold back but today can be perfect for letting your smarts shine through. You may have a dream or a vision of the future and someone who needs to hear it will love what it is that you have to say.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon leaves Scorpio, your solar house of self-development, to enter Sagittarius, your personal property sector.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, today, can give you a jump start in the area of ownership and getting something out of life that you can keep.

Perhaps you're ready to buy a piece of property with your partner. So start looking even if you don't think you can afford something at this time.

Research programs and look into locations that you think you would love to be in. Even if you can't take action, you can enter the conversation and get a better idea of what it is that you need to make owning your own place a reality.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon leaves Scorpio, your solar house of karma and hidden enemies, to enter Sagittarius your personal development sector.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, today, can give you a jump start in the area of doing things that improve your life, and in turn, improve the lives of those that you love.

You might need to break a habit that you have due to being in a relationship with someone because it's what you need.

Perhaps you have been not exercising as much as you'd like because you can't wait to get home to your partner; however, taking a small step to do something good for yourself can encourage your significant other to do the same.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon leaves Scorpio, your solar house of friendships to enter Sagittarius, your hidden enemy sector.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, today, can give you a jump start in the area of addressing what you know are toxic relationships or connections in your life.

You may be spending too much time focusing on trying to change someone who you know doesn't plan to ever take your advice or to improve.

These types of friendships can hinder your success and personal growth. It's time to spend energy on people or situations that make you feel good inside instead of feeling dragged down.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon leaves Scorpio, your solar house of work and career to enter Sagittarius, your friendship sector.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, today, can give you a jump start in the area of making new friends and starting to connect with people.

You may find yourself learning to put yourself out there more on social media, at work or at school so you can make real connections.

Give it time, but allow your guards down a little bit. You may even find that you meet people who love the same things that you do and enjoy having you around more than you had expected.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon leaves Scorpio, your solar house of personal philosophy to enter Sagittarius, your career, and your work sector.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, today, can give you a jump start in the area of work and career. Sometimes you have to put love aside and focus on the work that you love.

For today and tomorrow, you may be super busy and will need to make it a priority to catch up with your partner once things settle down.

Give yourself something to look forward to when you have your day off, such as a movie night or perhaps a dinner date that involves your favorite food.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.