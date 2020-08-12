Daily Love Horoscope For August 13, 2020

Have the talk while the Moon is in the sign of Gemini.

The Sun will end its transit in the zodiac sign of Leo on August 19. The New Moon in Leo will commence on August 18-19.

The Moon in Gemini on Thursday can help your zodiac sign to prepare and plan for the future by focusing on the dynamics of communication and who you have in your tribe.

The Moon in Gemini will harmonize with Mercury in Leo on Thursday affecting your daily love horoscope in a positive way.

Mercury and the Moon make it easier to collaborate and make plans with friends or family.

Mercury in Leo is a fireball of chit chat, but it's also a great energy to have when you need to come up with creative social plans thanks to the current pandemic and ever-changing landscape taking place in the states.

There's plenty of energy to change as the masculine nature of Mars still works in harmony with Pluto, the planet of transformation.

What else can your zodiac sign expect during Thursday's daily love horoscope?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo for just five more days, so indulge yourself in some fun.

Sun semi-square Venus, so it's not the right time for intense conversations today. Instead aim for what you can do through activities instead of what you can say that you will do.

Venus sextile Uranus, and something tangible can change in your relationship with a partner. You may be offered something promising at work and both of you would have to make adjustments.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, and with only a few days remaining for Leo season, you're in a position to make a good impression with others, including relatives of your significant other's family.

Sun semi-square Venus, so this can make it feel as though financial resources are slim pickings even if they aren't at this time. Pivot and embrace a call to frugality. The money you save can be invested into your future.

Venus sextile Uranus, and a sudden disclosure from someone close can take place. Be prepared for a surprise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, and it's a great time to chat with you significant other under the stars or to stay in touch throughout the day by silly memes or sweet texts.

Sun semi-square Venus, and it an make love and relationships complicated from a friendship standpoint. You may find yourself stepping on someone's toes today and it's important to be careful to avoid crossing unnecessary boundaries and to exercise empathy.

Venus sextile Uranus, and you may find that the more you share your life and personal space with a special someone the more you learn who they are. You may discover that you either love or hate certain quirks. Try to resist the urge to change them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo this keeps your focus and attention on your material assets and how others esteem you. You can use this time to build your reputation with someone that you hope to have a relationship with.

Sun semi-square Venus, it's a good time to think about yourself for a moment and ask what it is that you think you want or need right now in a relationship. You may be settling for less than you deserve and feel like you can't expect more but you can.

Venus sextile Uranus, perhaps a good friend has been telling you this all along, and you're just now seeing the truth in their words for yourself. Don't be afraid of change. It can be necessary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo. and this is a time of discovery and big ideas. If you have something unique you'd like to try out, go for it while it's on your mind.

Sun semi-square Venus and this can be a time of loss of love. You may be rendering a sigh of relief once you are able to get over the initial pain of loving and losing something that may not have been yours in the first place.

Venus sextile Uranus, just as soon as something is removed from your life a new person can walk into it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, and you may find that you are still dealing with feelings about an ex or a situation where you felt you could have done better in a relationship.

Sun semi-square Venus and this can be a time of transition in your friendships. Perhaps, if someone is secretly in like (or love) with you, they may decide to reveal their emotions without much warning.

Venus sextile Uranus, you may find that you can't really understand a situation until you're in it. You will learn from experience, which is the ultimate teacher.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, bringing friendship to the forefront of your life and you're able to see things for what they are.

Sun semi-square Venus, there's work to be done in friendship and this could be to resolve something that fell by the wayside or was left unsaid.

Don't try to take ownership of all of the parts but instead focus on what your part is and resolve to fix it.

Venus sextile Uranus, something that is important can be shared with you today. You may find that you are gifted with a special treat due to someone's good fortune.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, and you can work diligently to make your relationships synergistic and positive for everyone. It's a good time to introduce friends to each other for business purposes or to play matchmaker.

Sun semi-square Venus, for yourself, it can be time to crank out the books and to learn something about love from a psychological perspective. Perhaps check out the 5 Love Languages or information on relationship astrology.

Venus sextile Uranus, learning can become transformative to your life right now. When it comes to love, you can learn more by experience than any other way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo it's a great time to learn about love and life from the perspective of others. If you have an experienced aunt or grandparent, ask them for advice and to share some wisdom.

Sun semi-square Venus, where you had intensely focused, you may feel the need to step back from in order to get some perspective. This is when the miracle can begin because you learn to let go.

Venus sextile Uranus, which means that you may be learning to practice loving self-care and sharing responsibilities with others so you don't feel like you're doing it all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, it's a great day for being bold about sharing what you have with others.

Sometimes people have a difficult time accepting help from someone that they love, but you may be able to understand this and work around the emotional guards.

Sun semi-square Venus and this can be a time of self-discovery. You may be going through a personal transformation period and it can be disruptive to others as who know you from the past.

Venus sextile Uranus, you may find that when you lean on your partner or someone else for support there's a closeness that can form that helps you feel better about the process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, and its a great time to make a lasting memory with your loved one. Take a few selfies together in different places and plan to make a photo album or collage to hang up in your favorite room.

Sun semi-square Venus, and it's a great time for you to let your caretaker side come out. You may feel like suggesting an evening walk routine or just cooking at home more.

Venus sextile Uranus, it's a great time to work with a parent on overcoming any division the two of you have fostered over the years. If you have to say you're sorry, do your part and let them know you're ready to make things right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, and it's a great time for you to try and work out a problem in your relationship to reduce the stress that you've been experiencing as a result of the disconnect.

Sun semi-square Venus, let romance be the answer to your relationship issues. Try to avoid reminding your significant other to change or do something your way. It can be a drain on your heart as well.

Venus sextile Uranus, talk things over. Write little love notes and speak from the heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.