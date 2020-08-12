70 Happy Songs To Make You Smile & Feel Good

Say goodbye to the blues!

Life doesn’t always go according to plan, but it’s up to you to push forward and inspiring yourself to keep going.

Music has the power to pick us up when we’re down and keep us on a high. Happy songs can transform your whole mood, so you need the right playlist to make sure that smile doesn't disappear.

Luckily, these happy songs are perfect for any feel-good playlist.

Happy music is great for every occasion. On the days when you’re feeling your best, you need good tunes to soundtrack your joy. And on the days where things aren’t going your way, a good song can give you the encouragement to brush yourself off and try again.

If you’re looking for the perfect playlist to boost your mood, then blast these tunes and enjoy yourself:

1. Pharrell Williams, “Happy”

The clue is in the title. This is one of the most uplifting songs you’ll hear in your life. No surprise, it was the top-selling song in the U.S. in 2014.

“Can't nothing bring me down

My level's too high to bring me down

Because I'm happy”

2. Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

This song was made for the Trolls movie, which is about tiny, adorable, endlessly happy creatures. So, it’s fitting that their anthem is just as optimistic as they are.

“Ooh, it's something magical

It's in the air, it's in my blood, it's rushing on

Don't need no reason, don't need control

I fly so high, no ceiling, when I'm in my zone”

3. Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk”

The Grammy award-winning anthem will have you dancing after one verse. Keep that good feeling going all night!

“I'm too hot (hot damn)

Make a dragon wanna retire, man

I'm too hot (hot damn)

Say my name, you know who I am”

4. Aretha Franklin, “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman”

With unparalleled vocals, Aretha Franklin has a way of making you feel empowered, even on your down days.

“You make me feel so good inside

And I just wanna be close to you

You make me feel so alive”

5. Earth, Wind & Fire, “September”

If this song doesn’t get you dancing, smiling, and laughing, I don’t know what will.

“Do you remember, 21st night of September?

Love was changing the mind of pretenders

While chasing the clouds away”

6. Imagine Dragons, “Thunder”

This is a go-to of mine when trying to get pumped up for a workout. It’s got a bass line then will make you feel ready to take on the world.

“Kids were laughing in my classes

While I was scheming for the masses

Who do you think you are?

Dreaming 'bout being a big star

They say you're basic, they say you're easy

You're always riding in the back seat

Now I'm smiling from the stage while

You were clapping in the nosebleeds”

7. Surfaces, “Sunday Best”

If a hug had a sound, it would be this song. It's just so uplifting.

“Ayy, feeling good, like I should

Went and took a walk around the neighborhood

Feeling blessed, never stressed

Got that sunshine on my Sunday best”

8. ABBA, “Dancing Queen”

DJs have been using this to get everyone on the dancefloor since 1976. You’re guaranteed to want to call up your girls and have a dance party after listening.

“Night is young and the music's high

With a bit of rock music, everything is fine

You're in the mood for a dance”

9. Walk The Moon, “Shut Up and Dance”

You heard the title: less talking, more dancing. This is such a feel-good tune to play at parties or solo dance marathons.

"Oh, don't you dare look back

Just keep your eyes on me

I said, 'You're holding back'

She said, 'Shut up and dance with me!'"

10. Beyoncé, “Love on Top”

This soulful tune is a joyful throwback to the Motown era. Just don’t try and hit the key change at the end... unless you’ve got pipes like Queen B.

“I can feel the sun whenever you're near

Every time you touch me I just melt away

Now everybody ask me why I'm smiling out from ear to ear

But I know

Nothing's perfect but it's worth it

After fighting through my tears

And finally you put me first"

11. Lizzo, “Good As Hell”

Almost every song in Lizzo’s discography is a mood-booster, but this one, in particular, will have you hair-tossing and deleting your exes number from your phone.

“Come now, come dry your eyes

You know you a star, you can touch the sky

I know that it's hard, but you have to try

If you need advice, let me simplify

If he don't love you anymore

Just walk your fine a** out the door”

12. Metro Station, “Shake It”

When Miley Cyrus’ older brother Trace blessed us with this anthem back in 2008, we were forever changed. The band may not have stayed together for long, but this tune still stands up against our other pop favorites.

“Tonight you're falling in love

Let me go now

This feeling's tearing me up

Here we go now”

13. Miley Cyrus, “Party in the USA”

Speaking of Miley, this breakout single really separated her from her Hannah Montana role and remains one of her most popular, uplifting songs to date.

“So I put my hands up

They're playing my song

The butterflies fly away

I'm noddin' my head like, 'yeah'

Movin' my hips like, 'yeah'”

14. Kelly Clarkson, “Stronger”

Listen well to these lyrics because it’s advice we all need to hear sometimes. This powerhouse vocalist really knows how to lift us up.

“What doesn't kill you makes you stronger

Stand a little taller

Doesn't mean I'm lonely when I'm alone

What doesn't kill you makes a fighter

Footsteps even lighter

Doesn't mean I'm over 'cause you're gone”

15. One Republic, “Good Life”

This song always makes a montage of summer memories play in my head. The music video also features a whole cast of famous faces.

“Let it take you over

When everything is out

You gotta take it in

Oh, this has gotta be the good life”

16. Natasha Bedingfield, “Pocket Full of Sunshine”

This tune is all about seeing the glass half full. You’re sure to belt it out in your room like Emma Stone in that one scene from Easy A.

“I got a pocket, got a pocketful of sunshine

I got a love and I know that it’s all mine, oh, oh-oh

Do what you want, but you’re never gonna break me

Sticks and stones are never gonna shake me, oh, oh-oh”

17. Spice Girls, “Spice Up Your Life”

I think I speak for all of us when I say that this iconic girl band is unparalleled when it comes to dance party songs. Follow the girls’ dance instructions for a fun time and a great laugh.

“When you're feelin' sad and low

We will take you where you gotta go

Smilin' and dancin'

Everything is free

All you need is positivity”

18. Taylor Swift, “Shake It Off”

Taylor inspires us to brush off the haters and keep moving forward with this cheerful bop.

“But I keep cruising

Can't stop, won't stop moving

It's like I got this music in my mind

Saying it's gonna be alright”

19. Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams, “Get Lucky”

This disco beat is such a vibe. It’s a fun one to groove out to and shake away any negativity.

“We've come too far to give up who we are

So let's raise the bar and our cups to the stars”

20. Dua Lipa, “Blow Your Mind”

This song will empower you to feel good in your skin, no matter what anyone else has to say about you. It’s also a good one for rocking out with your besties.

“If you don't like the way I talk

Then why am I on your mind?

If you don't like the way I rock

Then finish your glass of wine

We fight and we argue, you'll still love me blind

If we don't f*** this whole thing up

Guaranteed, I can blow your mind, mwah!”

21. Smash Mouth, “All Star”

You might know this encouraging tune from Shrek. With an affirming message and catchy tune, it’s a song you won’t forget.

“You'll never know if you don't go

You'll never shine if you don't glow

Hey now, you're an all star

Get your game on, go play”

22. Hanson, “MMMBop”

This 90s anthem remains one of the happiest songs you could bop to, even after all these years. The trio of brothers behind this song inspired us to let go of what doesn’t matter and keep on dancing.

“Plant a seed, plant a flower, plant a rose

You can plant any one of those

Keep planting to find out which one grows

It's a secret no one knows”

23. Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse, “Valerie”

The late and great Amy Winehouse stuns with her vocals in this high-energy, addictive track backed by the highly talented super-producer Mark Ronson.

“Since I've come home

Well my body's been a mess

And I miss your ginger hair

And the way you like to dress

Why don't you come on over?

Stop making a fool out of me

Why don't you come on over, Valerie?”

24. Prince, “Let’s Go Crazy”

Pop icon Prince inspires us to abandon all of our inhibitions and focus on having a good time in this song.

“If you don't like

The world you're living in

Take a look around you

At least you got friends”

25. Katrina and the Waves, “Walking On Sunshine”

No karaoke night is complete without this iconic song. The lyrics prompt us to keep our heads high and feel good.

“I'm walking on sunshine, whoa

I'm walking on sunshine, whoa

And don't it feel good”

26. Hilary Duff, “Why Not”

Queen of the early 2000s, Hilary Duff brings us this pop belter that encourages us to let go of fear and go for it.

“Why not, take a crazy chance?

Why not, do a crazy dance?

If you lose the moment

You might lose a lot

So, why not, why not?”

27. James Brown, “I Got You (I Feel Good)”

The Godfather of Soul will have you on your feet from the first beat until the last with this one.

“Woo! I feel good

I knew that I would, now

I feel good

I knew that I would, now

So good, so good, I got you”

28. Bill Withers, “Lovely Day”

The 70s was full of groovy tunes that make us feel chilled out and ready to enjoy life. This 1977 song is no exception. For added entertainment, try holding that 18-second long note at the end of the song.

“Then I look at you

And the world's alright with me

Just one look at you

And I know it's gonna be

A lovely day”

29. The Black Eyed Peas, “I Gotta Feeling”

No 2009 party was complete without this song. Put the champagne on ice and get dancing.

“I know that we'll have a ball

If we get down

And go out

And just lose it all”

30. The Beach Boys, “Good Vibrations”

Good vibes all around with this one. You’ll feel all warm and fuzzy inside, swaying to the beat of this iconic tune.

“Good, good, good, good vibrations

I'm pickin' up good vibrations

She's giving me excitations”

31. Mary J. Blige, "Just Fine"

Do as Mary J. Blige says and don’t let anything get in your way.

“No time for moping around

Are you kidding?

And no time for negative vibes

'Cause I'm winning

It's been a long week

I put in my hardest

Gonna live my life

Feels so good to get it right”

32. One Direction, “What Makes You Beautiful”

The debut single from one of the most popular boybands in history is all about being confident and loving yourself for who you are.

“If only you saw what I can see

You'd understand why I want you so desperately

Right now I'm looking at you and I can't believe

You don't know, Oh, oh

You don't know you're beautiful”

33. Bobby McFerrin, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”

There’s only one message to take from this simple tune, and that is the titular lyrics that repeat throughout the song.

“In every life we have some trouble

But when you worry you make it double

Don't worry, be happy”

34. Whitney Houston, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

Whitney’s iconic voice is truly unmatchable, and this fun-filled song is guaranteed to bring on a smile.

“Clock strikes upon the hour

And the sun begins to fade

Still enough time to figure out

How to chase my blues away”

35. Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough"

The title tells you all you need to know: just keep climbing and you’ll get to where you need to go.

“Oh baby there ain't no mountain high enough

Ain't no valley low enough

Ain't no river wide enough

To keep me from getting to you babe”

36. MC Hammer, “U Can’t Touch This”

No song will bring on the positive vibes quite like this one. The music video was revolutionary for its dance crazes and fashion.

“Fresh new kicks and pants

You got it like that

Now you know you wanna dance

So, move out of your seat”

37. Cyndi Lauper, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”

I can’t hear the opening notes of this tune without immediately wanting to host an 80s themed dance party!

"That's all they really want

Some fun

When the workin' day is done

Oh girls, they wanna have fun

38. Corinne Bailey Rae, “Put Your Records On”

This warm breezes, ice creams, and the sweet sound of summer. This is the kind of song that warms you up from the inside out.

“Maybe sometimes we've got it wrong, but it's alright

The more things seem to change, the more they stay the same

Oh, don't you hesitate

Girl, put your records on, tell me your favorite song”

39. Natasha Bedingfield, “Unwritten”

If you were obsessed with The Hills growing up, you’ll recognize this as the theme tune to many dramatic episodes. The lyrics are all about living in the moment and making the most of where you are right now.

“Drench yourself in words unspoken

Live your life with arms wide open

Today is where your book begins

The rest is still unwritten”

40. Jill Scott, “Golden”

Life is precious, so live it up like it’s golden.

“I'm taking my freedom

Putting it in my car

Wherever I choose to go

It will take me far”

41. Nelly Furtado, “I’m Like A Bird”

Furtado’s debut hit kicked off the 2000s with a soothing pop melody that reminds us to never be held down.

“And though my love is rare

Though my love is true

I'm like a bird, I only fly away”

42. Sara Bareilles, “Love Song”

The lyrics of this song are probably ingrained deep in the crevices of your brain already without you even realizing it. It reminds us to be independent and not let people walk all over us.

“I'm not gonna write you a love song

'Cause you tell me it's

Make or break in this

If you're on your way

I'm not gonna write you to stay”

43. Dee-Lite, “Groove Is in the Heart”

Try to not groove out to this one, I dare you. It’s such a fun, irresistibly happy tune.

“The chills that you spill

Up my back keep me filled

With satisfaction when we're done

Satisfaction of what's come”

45. Cher, “Believe”

The one and only Cher has the power to cure your heartbreak and restore your joy with this powerful ballad.

“I need time to move on

I need love to feel strong

'Cause I've got time to think it through

And maybe I'm too good for you”

46. Queen, “Don’t Stop Me Now”

Play this in public to really get the crowds going. This tune is all about perseverance and enjoying yourself.

“Don't stop me now

I'm having such a good time, I'm having a ball

Don't stop me now

If you wanna have a good time just give me a call”

47. Joni Mitchell, “Big Yellow Taxi”

This famous single is an upbeat tune with an important message about gentrification and urban development.

“Don't it always seem to go

That you don't know what you've got 'til its gone?

They paved paradise

Put up a parking lot”

48. REM, “Shiny Happy People”

Fun fact: this upbeat song was the theme song in the Friends pilot before being replaced by the famous “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts.

“There's no time to cry, happy, happy

Put it in your heart where tomorrow shines

Gold and silver shine”

49. Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Latin superstars Bad Bunny and J Balvin teamed up with Cardi B to deliver us this catchy banger that has had huge success on the charts.

“You gotta believe me when I tell you

I said I like it like that”

50. Avril Lavigne, “What The Hell”

We all know Lavigne’s angsty teen hits like "Sk8r Boi" and "It’s Complicated," but she also has some uplifting, motivational tunes, too.

“All my life I've been good, but now

Ah, I'm thinking 'what the hell'

All I want is to mess around”

51. Christine and the Queens, “Tilted”

Happy doesn’t always have to involve belting a song out from the rooftops. This low-key, quirky tune from French singer, Christine and The Queens, is uplifting without being cheesy.

“Trample over beauty while singing their thoughts

I match them with my euphoria

When they said, 'je suis plus folle que toi'"

52. The Turtles, “Happy Together”

This song famously knocked The Beatles’ “Penny Lane” off the top spot in the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1967.

“Me and you and you and me

No matter how they tossed the dice

It had to be

The only one for me is you

And you for me

So happy together”

53. DNCE, “Cake By The Ocean”

The only good thing that came out of the Jonas Brothers hiatus was when Joe Jonas joined forces with his talented friends to form DNCE and deliver us this summer anthem.

“You're a real-life fantasy

You're a real-life fantasy

But you're moving so carefully

Let's start living dangerously

Talk to me, baby

I'm going blind from this sweet, sweet craving”

54. Haim, “Falling”

This iconic trio of talented sisters have given us many glorious indie ballads like this uplifting tune.

“Don't stop, no, I'll never give up

And I'll never look back

Just hold your head up

And if it gets rough

It's time to get rough”

55. Carly Rae Jepsen and Owl City, “Good Time”

Carly Rae Jepsen is a queen when it comes to catchy, uplifting hits. Here she collaborates with “Fireflies” singer Owl City to give us a track worthy of dancing to.

“It's gonna be alright

We don't even have to try

It's always a good time”

56. The Beatles, “Here Comes The Sun”

Carly Rae Jepsen into The Beatles isn’t the most likely transition, but who cares? This song may not have the same dancing energy as a pop banger, but it’s a chilled track that is full of hope and joy.

“Little darling, the smile's returning to their faces

Little darling, it seems like years since it's been here

Here comes the sun

Here comes the sun, and I say

It's all right”

57. Florence + The Machine, “Dog Days Are Over”

The powerful Florence Welch will put all your darkness behind you with this catchy number.

“Happiness hit her

Like a train on a track

Coming towards her

Stuck still, no turning back”

58. Ariana Grande ft. Zedd, “Break Free”

Ariana reminds us of our power and independence with this fun dance track.

“I only wanna die alive

Never by the hands of a broken heart

Don't wanna hear you lie tonight

Now that I've become who I really am”

59. Daryl Hall and John Oates, “You Make My Dreams”

Since the 80s, this song has had our hearts. It’s impossible not to sway and nod along.

“I'm down on my daydream

Oh, that sleepwalk should be over by now

I know 'bout you

You make my dreams come true”

60. Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna, “We Found Love”

A night at the club isn’t over until you hear this house tune blast.

“Shine a light through an open door

Love and life, I will divide

Turn away cause I need you more

Feel the heartbeat in my mind”

61. Dexys Midnight Runners, “Come On Eileen”

No song has the power to get multiple generations on the dancefloor at a family reunion quite like this one.

“Come on Eileen

Oh I swear what he means

At this moment, you mean everything”

62. Gwen Stefani, “Sweet Escape”

Who knew a song predominately consisting of “woo-hoos” had the ability to make us feel this good?

“If I could escape

And re-create a place that's my own world

And I could be your favorite girl

Forever, perfectly together”

63. Lizzo, “Juice”

Trust in your own excellence with this feel-good bop.

“If I'm shinin', everybody gonna shine

I was born like this, don't even gotta try

I'm like chardonnay, get better over time”

64. Kriss Kross, “Jump”

This video and song screams 90s and will have you on your feet with every beat.

“Don't try to compare us to another bad little fad

I'm the Mac and I'm bad givin' ya something that you never had”

65. MGMT, “Kids”

I get all kinds of nostalgia listening to this song. It will make you want to go on a road trip with your school friends or relive your college glory days.

“Control yourself

Take only what you need from it

A family of trees wanting

To be haunted”

66. Len, “Steal My Sunshine”

This is another tune that will make you want to stick your head out a car window and feel the warm summer breeze on the open road. The lyrics remind us not to bask in self-defeat.

“And of course you can't become

If you only say what you would have done

So I missed a million miles of fun”

67. Lorde, “Green Light”

Lorde has soundtracked many years of teen angst and heartbreak, so when she brought out an uplifting, heart-healing banger, I played it on loop for about a week.

“But I hear sounds in my mind

Brand new sounds in my mind

But honey I'll be seein' you, ever, I go

But honey I'll be seein' you down every road

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it”

68. Rudimental ft. John Newman, “Feel The Love”

With a music video as pleasing as the song itself, this tune is sure to leave you feeling filled with optimism and joy.

“You know I said it's true

I can feel the love

Can you feel it, too?”

69. Lily Allen, “Smile”

This one is all about finding your own happiness, and with a chorus as catchy as this one that shouldn’t be too hard.

“At first, when I see you cry

Oh it makes me smile

Yeah it makes me smile

At worst, I feel bad for a while

But then I just smile

I go ahead and smile”

70. Janelle Monáe ft. Big Boi, “Tightrope”

Monáe reminds us to stop listening to people who bring you down and focus on your own journey.

“You dance up on them haters

Keep getting funky on the scene

While they jumpin' round ya

They trying to take all of your dreams

But you can't allow it”

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.