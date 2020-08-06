it's time to get caught up in your feelings!

Your daily love horoscope for August 7, 2020 is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs.

Leo season lasts until August 19. The waning gibbous Moon in Pisces entering Aries zodiac sign.

The planet of love enters Cancer today. Venus in Cancer is focused on the home, so you'll want to be, too.

Venus relates to money, your partnerships, and who you care about in romantic (but not necessarily will marry) kind of ways.

If you're single, this can be a time of soul-searching, and you may want to dig into your heart to see what you really want in love not just want feels good in the moment.

If you're married, you may reflect on the needs you have and how you might be able to meet them for yourself; instead of waiting for someone else to fulfill them for you.

Venus in Cancer can bring all zodiac signs to a place of healing and growth, spiritually and emotionally, too.

Whatever your situation is, what does your daily love horoscope bring for you on Friday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, August 07, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries where action and some anger can cause you to mince words, even with the ones you love the most.

Venus enters Cancer today activating your need for family and to feel secure. It's a great day to spend some time cooking something special for the one you love.

You can set the tone for this Venus season by adding flowers to your dining room table or start a tradition of having meals with candlelight for a little extra ambiance.

With Mercury in Leo, communication is geared toward love, so lean on this positive energy when things feel a bit tense unintendedly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries giving you a strong sense of optimism about the future and disinterest in matters related to the past.

Venus enters Cancer today activating your need for deep conversation and to be heard. It's a great day to ask for feedback and to take the time to listen to what is said.

You might enjoy journaling during this new Venus season. You may find it helpful to read old journals or to go through love letters to see how far you've come in your love life.

Mercury in Leo continues to keep your grounded and you can lean on what you know. When you feel like life is unnecessarily chaotic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries which makes it easy for you to befriend others and you may also decide to let go of relationships that cause you to feel angry inside.

Venus enters Cancer today activating your hope for a comfortable home that is filled with love. You may enjoy doing something to make your bedroom more like a haven.

If you've been meaning to change the room color or add some romance novels and poetry by your bedside table.

While Mercury is in Leo, you can make the most of your flirtier side and encourage a little bit of laughter or smiles when the timing is right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries and this can give you a strong sense of purpose and a desire to fight for your beliefs.

You may find it useful to avoid contentious conversations that divide or isolate. While you may feel passionate about a particular candidate or matter, some people need more time to discover their own opinions about it.

Venus enters Cancer today activating your wants for affection and growing in your self-love. When you feel that things are important, ask yourself why.

Tune into your need and want to be heard. You may find that you're interested in things that need time for you to explore deeper, and perhaps this requires you to carve out some me-time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries which can make it easy for you to be a little more one-sided, so you'll have to work hard to remain impartial on topics that require a listening ear.

Venus enters Cancer today activating your desire to let go of the past and to live in the moment.

You may need to make a decision that when you worry or think too far ahead that you'll pause and allow yourself to remain centered and grounded within the moment.

It's a great time to start doing some tactile or sensual things. Practice giving your partner a better massage, do art or yoga with your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries and you may find what you're looking for in a partner or if you're involved in too many things at the same time, lose sight of the details.

Sometimes simplifying can give structure to the day and give you and your partner a sense of control within your lives.

You may want to check in a little bit to see if a plan works out for you as a team instead of agreeing and informing your significant other later.

Venus enters Cancer today activating your want for friendships that are true and supportive. So, it's smart to be that type of person first.

You may find that you're goals are all within reach, for love and companionship, and the improvements all start with you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries which can make your romantic side come out and you will want to enjoy the day with someone you love. It's a great day to schedule a romantic walk or to talk about a beach you'd love to see at sunset together.

Venus enters Cancer today activating your desire to work hard in your home and to fortify strong boundaries. You might find it a sweet demonstration of your love by turning off the phone during dinner and focusing on your partner in conversation.

It can be a wonderful change to put the phone on the charger and hang out and watch a movie without checking your social media, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries so it's best to focus on the little things that count and try to appreciate the things that people do such as pick up dinner or help with simple chores.

Sometimes doing things around the house together as a couple can be romantic. Maybe slow the routine down a bit and let the simplicity of being humans doing human things bring a sense of unity into your love life.

Venus enters Cancer today activating your sense of personal development and exploring your inner voice. Try to get in some more leisure time.

Take a bubble bath. If your hair is always curly, blow dry it out and give yourself the time you need to care for your body. Do aromatherapy before bedtime or snuggle while reading poetry to each other before saying goodnight.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries and your romantic nature can come alive and you are eager to try something fun and playful with your partner.

Leave little love notes around the house. Bake your favorite cookies in heart shapes. Plan to make one another breakfast in bed or buy fresh towels to make showering feel luxurious.

Venus enters Cancer today activating your shared resources and how you feel about others being there for you.

Doing things that show how much you love and appreciate your family is a great way to start setting a tone for more love in your life during this new Venus season.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries and it's a great time to reconnect with your inner child and try to make others feel comfortable where you can. Sometimes being a hand to hold or a person that is safe to talk to can mean so much at the right time.

Venus enters Cancer today activating your love life and a desire for a mate that understands you. You might have to show someone how you need to be loved by providing the same in return.

It's a good time to model what you hope to experience in your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries and you're able to communicate with others with wit and humor. It's a great day for flirting and making people smile.

You might find it easy to give someone a compliment that's sincere and lift their spirits. You may be someone who just knows how to show support and give a strong sense of love and friendship to your partner, too.

Venus enters Cancer today activating your daily duties and how you provide for your home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries and you will want to be careful not to overindulge or buy things impulsively. Make something instead.

When you're in love you want to spoil someone and give them the world, but for now, give your heart while keeping tabs on your budget. You can have the best of both worlds!

Venus enters Cancer today activating your romance life and what you feel deep down inside when things are going smoothly.

You might get a strong sense of satisfaction by doing something for others this week.

Since your sign is known for its loving nature, the more you express this sweet nature, the more in tune with yourself you will feel.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.