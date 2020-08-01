Your daily love horoscope for August 1, 2020 is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs.

Your daily love horoscope has lots in store for you and all zodiac signs.

Leo season lasts until August 19. The Moon is located in the zodiac sign of Capricorn today.

Love needs a hefty dose of reality today, and when the Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with the planet of fantasy and dreams, Neptune that's exactly what your zodiac sign gets!

Capricorn's strong energy digs our heels into the ground and helps you to keep your heart and mind align.

Capricorn in communication with Neptune can give you the courage you need to face a problem and set yourself free!

What else is in store for your zodiac sign's daily love horocope?

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, August 01, 2020.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spend the day in hard-working Capricorn activating your astrology house of self-esteem and character.

While the Sun is in Leo, you have the courage to drop any misconceptions of what life should be and accept that you are a person in process worthy of love regardless of current circumstances.

The Capricorn Moon harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, helping you to face a hard reality when it comes to a past love.

You may have let someone's opinion define a part of your heart and now it's time to let their opinion go. You define you!

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in hard-working Capricorn activating your astrology house personal philosophies.

While the Sun is in Leo, you get to decide who you let feed your life. You can choose the experts that advise you and encourage your belief systems.

You can even decide that you're going to go the non-traditional route and decide what you want for yourself.

The Capricorn Moon harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, helping you to face a reality when it comes to friendship.

You may be at a place where you realize something that you don't necessarily like about a friend, but you can separate yourself from that part of your relationship. Being close but separate can work.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in hard-working Capricorn activating your astrology house shared resources.

While the Sun is in Leo, you have to be brave and confront problems when they come up. You may be trying to be nice when it's ok to be firm (just don't sound mean).

The Capricorn Moon harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, helping you to face a reality when it comes to work and its impact on your love life.

You may have allowed yourself to tolerate things that you would not have in the past because of being so busy. Now is the time to fix things so that you feel satisfied with your choices.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in hard-working Capricorn activating your astrology house commitments and partnerships.

While the Sun is in Leo empowers you to view what you have with the value and recognition it deserves. You may be shy about claiming your territory.

The Capricorn Moon harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, helping you to face a reality when it comes to your attitude and how you project it on to others.

You may do this out of times because of fear, but the good thing is that you learn from these types of mistakes and start accepting people in the way that you wished someone had done for you.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in hard-working Capricorn activating your astrology house wellness and work.

While the Sun is in Leo you need to assert your rightful authority as the ruler of your life. You won't ever feel fully happy giving your power over to someone else.

The Capricorn Moon harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, helping you to face a reality when it comes to your shared resources.

It's a great day for you to see that sometimes people don't act as generously as you would like them to, but that doesn't mean that good luck won't come your way. It may just mean that it will come through via a different route.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in hard-working Capricorn activating your astrology house romance.

While the Sun is in Leo, and you have to let the past go, so that you're free to not talk about it anymore.

The Capricorn Moon harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, helping you to face a reality when it comes to your commitments.

You may have to let go of expectations but then something miraculous can happen for you. You may start to realize that when you do, people you love actually start to change all by themselves, making it much easier for the relationship as a whole.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in hard-working Capricorn activating your astrology house family.

While the Sun is in Leo, which gives you an opportunity to see friendships as a true source of energy in your life.

The Capricorn Moon harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, helping you to face a reality when it comes to daily duties.

The little things you do each day can feel so boring but there can be something about your daily routine that prepares your relationship for the future because of how you've mastered the work as a team.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in hard-working Capricorn activating your astrology house communication.

While the Sun is in Leo, and you're prepared to work harder than ever before for love.

The Capricorn Moon harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, helping you to face a reality when it comes to romance.

You may have had to come to accept things that you didn't understand, but getting over this emotional hurdle can be the strength that helps you pull together and feel a bond that is super close.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in hard-working Capricorn activating your astrology house personal possession.

While the Sun is in Leo, and you're learning what love is (and what it isn't).

The Capricorn Moon harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, helping you to face a reality when it comes to authority figures and childhood.

You may be learning to exercise your own voice and speak up for yourself. It's a great time to start thinking aloud and saying what's really on your mind to test the waters and see how the people you love react to you.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in hard-working Capricorn activating your astrology house personal development.

While the Sun is in Leo and you have a true understanding of the relationship between giving and take in your love life.

The Capricorn Moon harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, helping you to face a reality when it comes to communication.

Sometimes you may not say what you want to in the 'right' way, but somehow your message gets across in the way that you meant.

Even learning to work through a miscommunication can be a blessing because it teaches you how to be a better listener and to be patient when you love a person.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in hard-working Capricorn activating your astrology house of the past including ex-partners.

While the Sun is in Leo, and it helps you to see that you're part of something greater than what you can imagine right now.

The Capricorn Moon harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, helping you to face a reality when it comes to personal possessions.

You might see how blessed you are even though you have to work for what you have.

And it's this trust in your ability to get what you need that helps you to extra charitable to the person you love when they are in need.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in hard-working Capricorn activating your astrology house of friendships.

While the Sun is in Leo, pay attention to the small details that help to make life run smoothly.

The Capricorn Moon harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, helping you to face a reality when it comes to your self-development.

View this time of your life as an adventure and enjoy it for all its worth.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.